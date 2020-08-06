‘Wear a damn mask.’ And remain stylish. Here are 31 of our favorite masks

Designer Tory Burch, whose brand recently sold out of its new face masks in less than an hour, supports the wearing of face coverings, telling her 2.4 million Instagram followers in a post in June: “#WearaDamnMask because we want to protect ourselves and, even more importantly, we want to protect others.”

The fashion label is taking preorders for sets of five printed face masks expected to ship by Aug. 16, according to a message on Burch’s website. Her label is one of dozens of contemporary clothing brands to put their own spin on facial coverings to make them more visually appealing and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The rest of the luxury sector is beginning to follow suit. Antoine Arnault, head of communications and image at LVMH Moët Hennessy, said the luxury conglomerate’s various labels likely will begin production on designer masks.

“It’s true that they are becoming fashion items like any other. So yes, we haven’t done it yet, but I think we’re going to do it,” Arnault told French media outlet Quotidien, according to a Women’s Wear Daily story. LVMH was the among the first to convert its production facilities to make masks and hand sanitizer for first responders.

As the pandemic has crippled much of the world, and with growing interest from the public, fashion brands have switched gears to introduce masks for profit. There’s such high demand that some brands are still backordered, making face masks the only real fashion trend to emerge since COVID-19 became part of the world’s daily vernacular.

A new NPR/Ipsos poll indicates Americans are open to more aggressive tactics to stop COVID-19. However, in the U.S. and in other parts of the world, there has been debate about wearing masks, similar to the uproar about facial coverings during the influenza pandemic a century ago. With novel coronavirus rates rising each day, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, which include wearing facial coverings in public, are imperative to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Although Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano were among the first American designers to turn their attention away from creating couture gowns to focus on making masks for donation, the verdict is largely still out on what a luxury fashion mask might look like — and just how expensive one could be.

Recently, a few high-end brands have given us some indication. This week, Italian fashion label Emilio Pucci launched five designs, each priced at $85. Independent British ready-to-wear label Erdem included a $65 Italian cotton mask in its pre-fall 2020 collection, while Olivier Rousteing, Balmain’s creative director, offered his take on what a luxe mask might look like. In May, he posted a sparkling scorpion mask on his Instagram account with the caption: “Dear 2020, Don’t think I will be in pyjamas all year.” Another post from Rousteing included a video of models wearing and removing satin masks, which were paired with the French designer’s looks. (However, his bespoke creations aren’t currently available.)

As we wait to see what the luxury industry might make, we offer 31 of our favorite mask designers:

1. Christy Dawn

(Christy Dawn)

Christy Dawn has masks available for adults and children made from the brand’s deadstock fabric. The reusable, washable masks are made in Los Angeles. For each five pack ($30) sold through christydawn.com, the label will donate a five pack to people in need.

2. Öfuurë

(Öfuurë)

Favored by TikTok star Tabitha Brown, Öfuurë is an African fashion label known for its vibrant maxi dresses, swimwear and activewear. Launched in 2015, the brand recently began selling masks in more than 50 prints, available individually ($12) or in packs of two for $22, five for $50 or 10 for $85 on ofuure.com. Proceeds will be used to support essential workers in need of personal protective equipment.



3. Misha Nonoo

(Misha Nonoo)

Thanks to her impeccably tailored separates, Misha Noonoo has business professional chic nailed. Beloved by good friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the New York-based British Bahraini designer recently created a mask inspired by her brand’s signature husband shirts. A pack of three cotton jersey masks in blue, white and black retails for $45 at mishanoonoo.com. They’re also available individually for $18. For each mask purchased, Nonoo is donating $3 to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 response.

4. Related Garments

(Related Garments)

Related Garments’ bold underwear and socks now come with matching masks in prints including cheetah, leopard, polka-dots and stripes. Sock-underwear-mask bundles are $55 at relatedgarments.com. The limited-edition masks are also available for $10 each. A mask will be donated to Los Angeles Mission for each mask sold.



5. Maelo

(Maelo)

Orange County-based brand Maelo is best known for its reworked vintage apparel fashioned from Champion, Harley-Davidson, Adidas and Nike T-shirts, denim jackets and hoodies. Maelo founder Lo Koller has since added handmade cotton face masks to the brand’s website, shopmaelo.com, such as this butterfly print option, which Koller paired with Maelo’s signature vintage-inspired brand tee ($85). Available in various designs, including pink camo and red plaid, the triple-layered face masks are $19 each.

6. Sprayground

(Sprayground)

Backpack brand Sprayground, whose celebrity fans include Shaquille O’Neal, Migos, Chris Brown, Todd Gurley and Dave East, recently released a global capsule collection of 17 artistic face masks. Creative director David Ben David anticipates creating up to 60 designs. The collection retails for $20 each at sprayground.com.



7. Marcell von Berlin

(Mercell von Berlin)

Berlin-based streetwear label Marcell von Berlin, which opened its U.S. flagship location off Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood in November, has released a line of masks featuring the brand’s most recognizable patterns. Each woven, double-layered mask is available for $13 at us.marcellvonberlin.com.

8. Rogue

(Rogue Fitness)

Those who enjoy a high-intensity workout might be on the lookout for a high-impact face covering. Fitness brand Rogue originally created protective face shields for frontline workers and volunteers. It has since made them available to the public in a five-pack kit for $15 at roguefitness.com.



9. Buck Mason

(Buck Mason)

The Los Angeles-based label Buck Mason was among the first menswear brands to launch a mask donation initiative when the pandemic unfolded. In early April, cofounders Sasha Koehn and Erik Allen Ford introduced their One-for-One Masks for America program, which led to nearly 600,000 face masks being donated to medical and essential workers. Because of demand, they’ve since launched a face covering alternative dubbed the Slub Knit Bandana. Priced at $28 for two, the neutral bandannas are made of the same cotton slub jersey as the brand’s popular T-shirts. As shown above, the locally made bandannas can be worn four ways. Buck Mason masks are also available in packs of five for $20. All items can be purchased at buckmason.com.

10. Regina Oswald

(Regina Oswald)

Regina Oswald has launched luxurious silk scarves as an alternative to masks. The designer, whose creations are made locally, had a runway show scheduled for March but was forced to cancel it because of the stay-at-home mandate. Instead, she began creating scarves with ear loops, many of which are reversible, fashioned from the same color palette and silk charmeuse as her collection. Oswald’s most recent blush scarf was created in partnership with Susan G. Komen Orange County to benefit the organization’s breast-cancer services and research. All designs are $75 and are available at reginaoswald.com.



11. Salvador Perez

(Salvador Perez)

Mindy Kaling’s longtime costume designer, Salvador Perez, is behind the enviable looks on Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” Although the show may be a breakout hit, Perez, whose credits also include “The Mindy Project” and “Pitch Perfect,” isn’t resting on his laurels. Once the pandemic hit, he began making masks for friends, family members and strangers he ran into before the stay-at-home orders took effect. His first batch was in black and navy, but Perez said his boyfriend teased that they were too “stark and serious.” “So as a joke, I made some masks out of my Virgen de Guadalupe fabric I had in my stock. He loved it, and once I posted it on social media, everyone asked to buy one. I wasn’t planning on selling them, but I realized if I sold the special ones, I could afford to invest in more supplies to make the masks I donate. So it’s just taken off.” Perez, who is also president of the Costume Designers Guild, said he was making a machine-washable batch adorned with Swarovski crystals. Current masks are $20, while the crystal masks are $25. To purchase, send a direct message to Perez on Instagram at @SalvadorPerezCostumes.

12. Garrett Leight California Optical

(Garrett Leight California Optical)

Los Angeles eyewear label Garrett Leight California Optical has released a festive nonmedical cloth mask ($16) in a signature palm print. The brand also has protective face shields ($16) and hand sanitizer ($12) for sale in addition to Zeiss anti-fog spray ($10) to assist with lenses clouding as a result of masks paired with eyewear. Additionally, the company recently teamed up with Venice-based men’s lifestyle brand General Admission for its first-ever leisurewear clothing line. The retro California Country Club themed-capsule collection consists of unisex apparel and accessories, including a lightweight vintage-inspired utility jacket with custom hand-stitched embroidery ($180), corduroy shorts ($110), screen print graphic tees ($55), a cotton bucket hat ($55), a velour beach towel ($60) and an oversize canvas tote ($55). All items are available on garrettleight.com.



13. LoveShackFancy

(LoveShackFancy)

After quickly selling out of its first batch, LoveShackFancy’s mixed-print masks, fashioned from the brand’s flirty custom floral fabrics, are back in stock at loveshackfancy.com. The cotton face coverings, which retail for $25 each, are in such demand that LoveShackFancy is limiting shoppers to a maximum of 30 masks per order. A percentage of the masks’ proceeds will be donated to support frontline workers. In mid-June, the New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand opened its first West Coast location at Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, which was followed by a dreamy flagship store on Melrose Place in Los Angeles in late July. Founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013, LoveShackFancy has a celebrity fan base that includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman and Huma Abedin. While its romantic dresses typically run $200 to $1,195, the brand just released a more accessible capsule collection with athleisure label Bandier. The collaboration, an assortment of workout gear and loungewear, features LoveShackFancy’s signature prints and retails for $65 (for a hat) to $285 (for a sweatshirt) on the brands’ respective websites.

14. Eileen Fisher

(Eileen Fisher)

Minimalist clothing brand Eileen Fisher’s neutral organic cotton masks immediately sold out upon release, but according to the label, they will be restocked next week at eileenfisher.com. Single masks are $12, and three packs are $30, with a one-to-one donation model for essential workers.



15. Caraa

(Caraa)

The luxury sport bag and accessories brand Caraa is making masks for children and adults. Sold in packs of five for $25 on caraasport.com, the face coverings come in a large assortment of colors. The brand has also been assisting relief efforts, having contributed more than 200,000 masks to frontline workers.

16. Mark Zunino

(Mark Zunino)

Beverly Hills-based designer Mark Zunino, who has created looks for Britney Spears, Sofia Vergara and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members, recently started making fashion masks in various prints. Although quantities are limited, the designer, best known for making custom wedding gowns, said anyone interested should contact his atelier at (310) 276-1454, markzunino@mac.com or markzunino.com.



17. Rag & Bone

(Rag & Bone)

Rag & Bone’s initial drop of stylish masks quickly sold out, but new designs are available at rag-bone.com. The brand recommends following @ragandbone on Instagram to learn more about its next mask release. The masks are $55 per pack or $30 individually, with $5 of each mask purchase donated to the NAACP through Sunday.

18. John Elliott

(John Elliot)

John Elliott’s reusable cotton face masks are made in Los Angeles with 10% of proceeds benefiting the Frontline Future Fund at UCLA Health. The simple black masks are $15 for one or $38 for a pack of three at johnelliott.com.



19. Daniel Patrick

(Daniel Patrick)

The Los Angeles-based streetwear designer Daniel Patrick has a large array of nylon face masks for adults and children available at danielpatrick.us for $25. Much like Patrick’s collections, each face covering is handmade with locally sourced materials.

20. Mack Weldon

(Mack Weldon)

Men’s essentials label Mack Weldon has released masks fashioned from the brand’s antimicrobial silver fabric. The face coverings retail for $16 at mackweldon.com. In April, Mack Weldon donated half of the proceeds in the form of clothing to New York hospitals. The brand also donated hundreds of masks.



21. Camp Collection

(Camp Collection)

The female-founded, San Francisco-based brand Camp Collection is inspired by summer-camp nostalgia. With that in mind, its white Stripe Trim Mask Set is an extension of the company’s playful vibe, with organic jersey cotton, maroon and cloud blue trim, and sunset-colored stripes. The masks are available for adults and children in sets of two for $40 at shopcamp.com. The masks’ sales directly support the brand’s workers. Additionally, the company will donate a mask to an essential worker with each purchase.

22. Pac Sun

(Pacsun)

The California lifestyle brand Pac Sun has been offering a variety of masks, including these black and blue paisley options. Masks retail for $12.95 on pacsun.com.



23. Tea Collection

(Tea Collection)

The children’s clothing brand Tea Collection originally made masks for first responders. Because of demand, Tea Collection is selling them for adult use on teacollection.com, with 100% of proceeds going to the Global Fund for Children’s coronavirus emergency relief fund. The new initiative is in addition to the brand’s year-round commitment of giving 10% of its proceeds to the nonprofit. Tea Collection’s masks are $25 for a set of two.

24. Werkshop

(Werkshop)

Eagle Rock-based Werkshop is offering colorful face coverings in various designs, including roses, peacocks and butterflies. Made of athleisure fabric, the masks are $26 each on werkshop.com, with a portion of proceeds benefiting COVID-19 disaster relief. Model Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted wearing the company’s rose mask while running errands.



25. Ashley Nell Tipton

(Ashely Nell Tipton)

“Project Runway” winner Ashley Nell Tipton’s label recently launched a collection of quirky face masks with designs featuring French bulldogs, cow print and Frida Kahlo. According to the brand, the collection was inspired by “inclusivity, Latina motifs and spreading positivity.” The San Diego-born designer also donated 5,000 face masks to individuals in need. The face masks retail for $14.95 to $29.95 for adults and children on ashleynelltipton.com.

26. Apolis

(Apolis)

Made-to-order tote brand Apolis is allowing consumers to customize their face mask for $19 each or $29 for a pack of three. The L.A.-based brand also has premade masks that read “Courtesy, Not Paranoia,” “Love,” “Hope” and “Defend Tomorrow.” All masks are available on apolisglobal.com. For each one purchased, the brand will provide one day of diapers to Los Angeles’ children nonprofit Baby2Baby.



27. Heather Taylor Home

(Heather Taylor Home)

Los Angeles home goods and textile designer Heather Taylor is selling masks for adults and children inspired by her company’s classic linens. Taylor was one of the first local designers to launch a masks-for-all initiative in March. With every 10-pack purchase, she donates 10 masks to those in need; 50,000 masks have been donated to various organizations, including the St. Joseph Center, the Community Organized Relief Effort and This Is About Humanity. Adult masks are available in packs of 10 for $50, while children’s masks retail as a four-pack for $20 at heathertaylorhome.com.

28. Athleta

(Athleta)

Athleisure brand Athleta is selling five-packs of masks for women and girls. All five-packs retail for $30 on athleta.com. Also, this Gap Inc. brand is donating 100,000 nonmedical masks to support frontline workers.



29. Parks Project

(Parks Project)

Parks Project has teamed with Shop Camp to create a colorful set of masks ($45 for two). Made in San Francisco, the organic cotton face coverings are available at parksproject.us. Parks Project just released its latest collection, Defend Our Parks, in support of the National Parks Conservation Assn., the National Park Foundation, the Joshua Tree Conservation Assn. and the Yosemite Conservancy. The Defend Our Parks collection is for sale at parksproject.us/defend-parks, with a percentage of each purchase going to organizations that support America’s public lands.

30. Pucci

(Emilio Pucci)

The Italian label is selling five face coverings in uniquely vibrant Pucci prints: Vivara, Badea, Acapulco, Arenal and Libellula. Available for $85 each at emiliopucci.com, the reusable masks can be washed up to 100 times. Additional designs are expected to be released later this summer.



31. MOCA

(Museum of Contemporary Art)

The Museum of Contemporary Art has created limited-edition, artist-designed face masks to help support the museum during the pandemic. Participating mask designers are Virgil Abloh, Mark Grotjahn, Alex Israel, Barbara Kruger, Yoko Ono, Catherine Opie, Pipilotti Rist, Hank Willis Thomas and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. The Los Angeles denim label Citizens of Humanity donated its services so MOCA will receive funds from each sale. The masks retail for $28 each at mocastore.org.