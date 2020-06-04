The Buzzmeter returns! Experts pick the buzziest Emmy contenders

The Buzzmeter never sleeps! The Envelope’s crack squad of five veteran entertainment writers watches just about everything so you don’t have to. And now these almost-all-seeing stalwarts have submitted their picks for Round 1: the “buzziest” shows and performers eligible for the current Emmy window. Mind you, these selections aren’t just the contenders they think are most likely to get awards love but some they think should get awards love.

This week, the focus is on the tightest race in the first round, lead actress in a comedy, with five strong contenders running neck-and-neck in the panel’s voting. Do you agree with them? Care to make your own calls? You can vote for your own slate using the poll accompanying the featured category.

Two of us: Linda Cardellini, left, and Christina Applegate are highly acclaimed co-leads in Netflix’s “Dead to Me.” (Universal Pictures)

This is currently the closest of the races, with a dead heat at the top, five contenders within seven points of No. 1 and several others not far behind. The names are an interesting mix of storied veterans and newer talent from a range of shows.

1. (tie) Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

1. (tie) Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

3. Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

4. Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

5. Issa Rae, “Insecure”

6. Merritt Wever, “Run”

7. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”

8. Zoe Kravitz, “High Fidelity”

9. Hailee Steinfeld, “Dickinson”

10. Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I ...”

Hailee Steinfeld, “Dickinson”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”



“ ‘Dead to Me’ has two of my favorite contenders on the list, Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate. Their characters are polar opposites on the Netflix comedy, yet they become so close, they tend to finish each other’s sentences – with hilarious results. They collectively delivered a joke about the ‘90s band Sugar Ray that still makes me laugh. Can we split this honor?” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Zoe Kravitz, “High Fidelity”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Merritt Wever, “Run”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”



“Catherine O’Hara is the overwhelming favorite. What will she say? What will she wear? Hoping she raids Moira’s wardrobe.”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Merritt Wever, “Run”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

America Ferrera, “Superstore”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”



“Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me’ is not a perfect show, but Christina Applegate’s hilarious and emotional performance as widow Jen Harding is damn near close to perfection.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Merritt Wever, “Run”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Zoe Kravitz, “High Fidelity”



“Considering that voters are workaday TV actors, how can they resist Catherine O’Hara’s savagely hilarious spoof of those nutty, entitled divas who love to wreak havoc?” Matt Roush

TV Guide



Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Merritt Wever, “Run”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist”



“No one doubts Rachel Brosnahan is a force of nature as Mrs. Maisel, but Christina Applegate’s comic chops are also considerable as ‘Dead to Me’s’ bitter and desperate widow.”

“Game” over: With a certain juggernaut out of the way, “Better Call Saul” (starring Jonathan Banks, left, and Bob Odenkirk) may finally be in line for Emmy gold. (Andrew Cooper / Sony Pictures)

You’ll win nothing, Jon Snow: With “Game of Thrones” fading into the mist, the highly respected “Better Call Saul” may finally be in line for its first Emmy for drama series. Heck, maybe it’s in line for its first Emmy of any kind — the show has garnered 32 nominations and zero wins thus far.

Among the newcomers for consideration: “The Morning Show,” “The Boys” and “Perpetual Grace, LTD.”

1. “Better Call Saul”

2. “Succession”

3. “The Morning Show”

4. “The Crown”

5. “Ozark”

6. “The Handmaid’s Tale”

7. “The Boys”

8. “Big Little Lies”

9. “Perpetual Grace, LTD”

10. “Stranger Things”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



“The Boys”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Morning Show”

“Stranger Things”

“The Crown”

“Godfather of Harlem”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Pose”



“ ‘The Boys.’ ‘The Crown.’ ‘The Morning Show.’ While these series aren’t exactly overlapping in theme or content, each featured superheroes of a sort, battling for power against incredible odds. Does it mean something that three of my favorite shows were also streamers? Probably not, but I wouldn’t be surprised if cable begins to slide like network TV (the platform it usurped) during awards season.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



“Succession”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Morning Show”

“Big Little Lies”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Ozark”

“The Mandalorian”



“With ‘Game of Thrones’ gone, there’s no clear heir to the throne. ‘Succession’ and ‘The Crown’ are the early favorites; ‘Better Call Saul’ might be the most deserving.”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



“Better Call Saul”

“Perpetual Grace, LTD”

“Succession”

“The Crown”

(tie) “The Morning Show”

(tie) “Big Little Lies”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Homeland”



“If there were any justice in the TV world, Steven Conrad’s weird and wonderful dramedy ‘Perpetual Grace, LTD’ — a beautifully shot, ‘Fargo'-esque caper — would earn a nomination and a second season. (You can watch on Epix’s streaming app; it’ll be the best $6 you’ve ever spent, trust me.)” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



“Succession”

“Ozark”

“The Morning Show”

“Better Call Saul”

“Black Mirror”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Crown”

“Godfather of Harlem”



“Don’t underestimate ‘Black Mirror.’ The Emmys just pushed the Netflix cult hit into this category after it prevailed undefeated in the race for best TV movie for three consecutive years.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



“Succession”

“Better Call Saul”

“Ozark”

“The Crown”

“The Morning Show”

“This Is Us”

“Pose”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”



“With the exception of ‘Ozark’ (which had the good sense to arrive just as we were all becoming shut-ins and thirsting for a good comeback season) and ‘Saul,’ these all seem so long ago. Still, it feels like ‘Succession’s’ year. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Advertisement

Hug it out: Jennifer Aniston embraces Steve Carell in “The Morning Show.” (Apple TV+)

Right now, it’s a showdown between SAG and Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) and SAG and Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Crown”).

1. Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

2. Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

3. Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

4. Laura Linney, “Ozark”

5. Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

6. Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

7. Margherita Mazzuco, “My Brilliant Friend”

8. Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

9. (tie) Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

9. (tie) Erin Moriarty, “The Boys”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Erin Moriarty, “The Boys”

Margherita Mazzuco, “My Brilliant Friend”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”



“Jennifer Aniston embodied the #MeToo aftermath in ‘The Morning Show,’ a fictional tale that borrows a lot from the real-life fall of Matt Lauer. Aniston’s portrayal of the show’s female co-anchor who’s left holding the pieces while the network moves to replace her with a younger model is powerful if not eye-opening. Cynthia Erivo also deserves praise for her performance as an intuitive force with zero social skills in ‘The Outsider.’ She was the best thing about the otherwise uneven series.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Margherita Mazzuco, “My Brilliant Friend”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”



“This is a category so crowded that last year’s winner – Jodie Comer for ‘Killing Eve’ – might not even be nominated.”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”



“ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is well past its sell-by date (IMHO), but voters love Elisabeth Moss and her extreme-close-up acting.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”



“Jennifer Aniston’s victory at the SAG Awards earlier this year proved how much her peers are thrilled by her big career comeback in ‘The Morning Show.’ Next up: her Emmy TV peers.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”



“Unless the Emmy voters are totally star-struck by Jennifer Aniston’s glittery return to TV, it’s a showdown between Olivia Colman’s maturing QEII and Laura Linney’s calculating Lady Macbeth of the Ozarks.”

Turn that frown upside down: Bob Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul.” (Lewis Jacobs / AMC)

Perennial nominee Bob Odenkirk is way out in front in Round 1.

1. Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

2. Brian Cox, “Succession”

3. Billy Porter, “Pose”

4. (tie) Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

4. (tie) Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

6. Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

7. Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem”

8. Jimmi Simpson, “Perpetual Grace, LTD”

9. (tie) Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

9. (tie) Ben Mendelsohn, “The Outsider”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Michael Peña, “Narcos: Mexico”

Jack Quaid, “The Boys”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”



“ ‘Better Call Saul’ is not shiny and new, but lead Bob Odenkirk is still one of the most compelling talents on series TV. And you may have missed ‘Godfather of Harlem’ because, well, Epix. But Forest Whitaker is stellar as infamous 60’s-era crime boss, Bumpy Johnson.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Brian Cox, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Ben Mendelsohn, “The Outsider”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”



“Message to voters: You don’t have to wait until the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ to give Bob Odenkirk an Emmy.”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Jimmi Simpson, “Perpetual Grace, LTD”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”



“Bob Odenkirk has been rightfully nominated in this category for every season of ‘Better Call Saul’ — and one day they’ve just gotta give him the damn award already.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Brian Cox, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Aaron Paul, “Westworld”

Patrick Stewart, “Picard”



“After clashing ruthlessly over two seasons of ‘Succession,’ Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong now take their father/son throwdown to the Emmy stage. Which one will be left standing?” Matt Roush

TV Guide



Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”



“Now that he’s finally embraced the Saul Goodman persona, isn’t it time for a win for Bob Odenkirk as ‘Better Call Saul’ approaches the finish line? (The answer is yes.) Strongest competition: the generational tag-team of ‘Succession’s’ father and son, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. (Don’t ask me to choose.)”

Not game for the throne: Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in “The Crown” (Sophie Mutevelian / Netflix)

All these categories are loaded, but at the top of this one is a tight three-way race among Helena Bonham Carter, Rhea Seehorn and Meryl Streep. Lurking behind them are reigning champ Garner, recent Oscar double nominee Cynthia Erivo and current Oscar title holder Laura Dern.

1. Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

2. (tie) Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

2. (tie) Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

4. (tie) Julia Garner, “Ozark”

4. (tie) Cynthia Erivo, “The Outsider”

6. Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

7. Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

8. (tie) Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

8. (tie) Sarah Snook, “Succession”

10. Cush Jumbo, “The Good Fight”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Cynthia Erivo, “The Outsider”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”



“The slur. The smirk. The way she held a cigarette. Helena Bonham Carter was the last person I’d probably have cast as ‘The Crown’s’ hard-partying, unlucky-in-love Princess Margaret, but she delivered a performance that made her character one of the more memorable figures in this royal affair (and that’s no easy task with Olivia Colman is in the mix).” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Cynthia Erivo, “The Outsider”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”



“Meryl Streep was the prohibitive favorite the moment she joined the cast of ‘Big Little Lies.’ But TV critics will be rooting for Seehorn.”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Cush Jumbo, “The Good Fight”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”



“The Emmys love to nominate the men of ‘Better Call Saul,’ and their continued refusal to recognize Rhea Seehorn’s excellence should be illegal. This year, Kim Wexler cannot be ignored.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Cynthia Erivo, “The Outsider”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Matt Roush

TV Guide



Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Cynthia Erivo, “The Outsider”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”



“Can anyone deny Meryl Streep an Emmy for bringing nuance (and a well-timed slap) to a mother-in-law from hell? Maybe Helena Bonham-Carter’s good-time Princess Elizabeth. (And don’t count out Rhea Seehorn, coming into her own as Saul’s ethically ambivalent soulmate.)”

Bad boy, bad boy, whatcha gonna do? Keiran Culkin in “Succession.” (HBO)

The “Succession” boys are in a virtual dead heat and run the risk of cancelling out each other’s votes. Behind them are Jonathan Banks, a longtime favorite in the role, and Billy Crudup, with his delightfully unpredictable work in “The Morning Show.”

1. Keiran Culkin, “Succession”

2. Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

3. Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

4. Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

5. Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

6. Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

7. Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

8. David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

9. Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

10. Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Antony Starr, “The Boys”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”



“ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ isn’t what it was in seasons one and two, but Bradley Whitford should be honored for his role as a hard-to-read, eccentric Gilead resister. Steve Carrell was also quite spectacular as the shamed, excommunicated anchor of ‘The Morning Show’ whose sense of entitlement and rage over being caught encapsulated why the #MeToo movement had to happen.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Keiran Culkin, “Succession”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”



“Contenders from ‘Succession,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘The Morning Show’ could just about fill out this category on their own.”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Keiran Culkin, “Succession”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Delroy Lindo, “The Good Fight”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”



“Between his viral quarantine videos and his solid-as-ever performance in ‘Homeland’s’ final season, Mandy Patinkin is likely to be top of mind for Emmy voters.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Keiran Culkin, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things” Matt Roush

TV Guide



Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Keiran Culkin, “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”



“No one does humiliation with as much delicious comic pathos as Matthew Macfadyen. Strong runners-up are Josh O’Connor’s poignant Prince Charles and Tom Pelphrey pretty much stealing the third season of ‘Ozark.’ All classic supporting performances.”

An Emmy in the afterlife? “The Good Place” finished its run with a bold final season - and has yet to earn a single Emmy. Is it headed for its sweet reward? (Justin Lubin/NBC)

“The Good Place” bowed out with one of the bolder network seasons in recent memory, while “Schitt’s Creek” departed quite fondly as well. Could this be the year the respected “Better Things” breaks through? Could upstarts “Ramy,” “Never Have I Ever” and “Breeders” make their mark? Note: “Good Place” has received only seven nominations so far, with no wins.

1. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

2. “The Good Place”

3. “Better Things”

4. (tie) “Ramy”

4. (tie) “Schitt’s Creek”

6. “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

7. (tie) “Dead to Me”

7. (tie) “Never Have I Ever”

9. “The Kominsky Method”

10. “Breeders”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



“Never Have I Ever”

“Ramy”

“Better Things”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“Little America”

“Living with Yourself”



“ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Dead to Me,’ ‘Dickinson’ and ‘Better Things.’ Women were behind and in front the cameras for some of the year’s best comedies. And I thank Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series for reminding me of my Valley-Girl roots. And for gifting us with the term ‘uggo.’ ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“The Good Place”

“Ramy”

“High Fidelity”

“Run”

“Insecure”



“ ‘Maisel’ has won 16 Emmys for its first two seasons. ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has never won an Emmy for its five years. So why does ‘Schitt’s’ feel like the prohibitive favorite?”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



“Better Things”

“Breeders”

“Never Have I Ever”

“GLOW”

“Ramy”

(tie) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

(tie) “The Kominsky Method”

“Modern Family”



“This was far from ‘Mrs. Maisel’s’ best season, but Emmy voters are creatures of habit (usually).” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Good Place”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Dead to Me”

“Ramy”

“Better Things”



“Recent champ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ (2018) vs. that little, quirky critical darling ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ Last year it was that lil darlin’ ‘Fleabag’ that pulled off a big win.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Good Place”

“Dead to Me”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Better Things”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ramy”



“ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ continues to delight in its third season, but the final seasons of ‘The Good Place’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ could rally their advocates for an upset win.”

Upstart Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) faces some tough competition in the Emmy race for lead actor in a comedy. (Hulu)

Longtime favorites Ted Danson and Eugene Levy, in the final seasons of their beloved shows, go up against surprise Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef.

1. (tie) Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

1. (tie) Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

3. Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

4. Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

5. Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

6. Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

7. Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

8. Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

9. Domnhall Gleeson, “Run”

10. Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Larry David, “Curb Your ...”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon ...”



“Ramy Youssef already landed a Golden Globe for his performance in the semi-biographical ‘Ramy,’ season one. But Season 2 is just as good, if not better, and so is he – even when sharing the screen with Mahershala Ali.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Larry David, “Curb Your ...”

Michael Douglas, “Kominsky...”

Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Rob McElhenney, “Mythic Quest”



“Ted Danson makes it look so easy. It would be wonderful to see him win an Emmy 30 years after his last victory for ‘Cheers.’ ”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Domnhall Gleeson, “Run”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Michael Douglas, “Kominsky ...”

Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”



“With his surprise Golden Globe win in January, Ramy Youssef likely earned himself a spot on the Emmy ballot.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Larry David, “Curb Your ...”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Michael Douglas, “Kominsky ...”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Steve Carell, “Space Force”



“Watch out for a potential upset by Ted Danson, who pulled off a notorious jawdropper in this race back in 1993, late in the run of ‘Cheers.’ ” Matt Roush

TV Guide



Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “Kominsky ...”

Larry David, “Curb Your ...”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”

Steve Carell, “Space Force”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”



“Who doesn’t love Ted Danson? The beyond-human heart and soul of the beloved ‘The Good Place’ deserves to take a final bow. Could Ramy Youssef repeat his Golden Globe upset for an even stronger second season of his eponymous seriocomedy?”

She’ll outwork you: Kate McKinnon as Ruth Bader Ginsburg on “Saturday Night Live” (Season 45) (NBC)

Kate McKinnon’s “SNL at Home” performances (especially as a workout-fiend Ruth Bader Ginsburg) have sustained the quality that has made her a perennial contender. Alex Borstein is the reigning champ of both best supporting actress in a comedy and best speech from the Emmy stage. Annie Murphy may finally be in line to get recognition in her show’s final season. Voters have come to recognize Betty Gilpin’s intelligent versatility. And how long has Jane Lynch been great?

1. Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

2. Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

3. Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

4. Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

5. Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

6. Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

7. (tie) Poorna Jagannathan, “Never Have I Ever”

7. (tie) Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

9. D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

10. Stephanie Beatriz, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Poorna Jagannathan, “Never Have”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Ella Hunt, “Dickinson”

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”



“Poorna Jagganathan as the widowed, single mom in ‘Never Have I Ever’ – a grieving immigrant with depth, soul and an edge - is a groundbreaking character for scripted TV. The actress has been in dramas from ‘The Night Of’ to ‘Big Little Lies,’ but here, she nails the role of bossy mom with ease. Or at least makes it look easy. Best line? ’Pray you get into Princeton,’ she advises her daughter during a Hindu religious event. ’Don’t waste your prayers on stupid things like world peace.’” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “High Fidelity”

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jesse Ennis, “Mythic Quest”



“Could Alex Borstein three-peat for ‘Maisel’? It hasn’t happened since everybody loved Doris Roberts three years running from 2001-03.”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Stephanie Beatriz, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Poorna Jagannathan, “Never Have”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”



“With ‘Veep’ and ‘Fleabag’ out of the running, there could be room in this category for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ fan favorite Annie Murphy.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Emily Hampshire, “Schitt’s Creek”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” Matt Roush

TV Guide



Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night”

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”



“Alex Borstein as the feisty and funny wind beneath Mrs. Maisel’s wings is everyone’s favorite. Still, would it kill the Emmy voters to give the immortal Rita Moreno at least a nod for her theatrical bravado on ‘One Day at a Time’?”

When the Levy breaks: Dan Levy’s character, left, underwent a touching transformation over the run of “Schitt’s Creek.” Also pictured: Catherine O’Hara and Noah Reid. (Pop TV)

Dan Levy may well be in line for some warmth radiating from his show’s fond farewell; his character’s evolution over the series was a memorable one. Tony Shalhoub and Alan Arkin are old hands at this, but look out — also in the loaded category are the likes of two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, John Malkovich, Sterling K. Brown and Alec Baldwin.

1. Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

2. Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

3. Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

4. Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

5. Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

6. (tie) Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

6. (tie) John Malkovich, “Space Force”

8. Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

9. Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

10. Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Silicon Valley”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

William Jackson Harper “Good Place”

Ted Danson, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”



“Winners for most unlikely actors in their roles as a Sufi Sheik and working class mom, respectively? Mahershala Ali (‘Ramy’) and Louie Anderson (‘Baskets’).” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night”

John Malkovich, “Space Force”

William Jackson Harper, “Good Place”



“Tony Shalhoub won for ‘Maisel’ last year, giving him four Emmys for his career. I wouldn’t bet against him winning a fifth.”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

John Malkovich, “Space Force”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Zach Woods, “Silicon Valley”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”



“If quarantine has taught us anything, it’s that we need reliably funny comedians like ‘SNL’s’ Kenan Thompson more than ever.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night”

William Jackson Harper, “Good Place” Matt Roush

TV Guide



Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

John Malkovich, “Space Force”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”



“Casting Mahershala Ali as a wry cleric was a coup for ‘Ramy,’ and feels like a slam-dunk in this category— unless the voters decide to reward Dan Levy for the underdog triumph that was ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ ”

Many watched the “Watchmen”: HBO’s imaginative continuation of the classic graphic novel story by Alan Moore was a huge hit. Pictured: Regina King as “Sister Night.” (HBO)

That’s quite a power trio at the top; three starkly different limited series, each receiving near-universal critical acclaim (each scoring 95 or above on Rotten Tomatoes). Four points separate the top three in Round 1. But watch out for the buzzy “Unorthodox,” and for star Mark Ruffalo’s performance to fuel support for “I Know This Much Is True.”

1. “Watchmen”

2. “Mrs. America”

3. “Unbelievable”

4. “Unorthodox”

5. “Little Fires Everywhere”

6. “I Know This Much Is True”

7. “Normal People”

8. “Our Boys”

9. “Hollywood”

10. “The Eddy”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



“Mrs. America”

“Our Boys”

“Unbelievable”

“Watchmen”

“Unorthodox”

“The Eddy”

“I Know This Much Is True”

“The Spy”



“The best limited series dealt with some of the heaviest subject matter. FX’s ‘Mrs. America’ chronicles the ‘70s-era fight to pass the Equal Rights Amendment while ‘Our Boys’ dramatizes the investigation around the kidnapping and the murders of Israeli and Palestinian teens that led up to the 2014 Gaza war. Both feature stellar casts, and render historic events topical.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



“Watchmen”

“Unbelievable”

“Mrs. America”

“Unorthodox”

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Normal People”

“I Know This Much Is True”

“Hollywood”



“Superb year for shows led by women – ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs. America,’ ‘Unbelievable,’ ‘Unorthodox,’ ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’ ”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



“Watchmen”

“Unbelievable”

“Mrs. America”

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“I Know This Much Is True”

“Unorthodox”

“The Plot Against America”

“The Eddy”



“Damon Lindelof’s decision to end ‘Watchmen’ after one season pretty much makes this a one-show race.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



“Mrs. America”

“Watchmen”

“Unbelievable”

“Normal People”

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Unorthodox”

“I Know This Much Is True”

“The Plot Against America”



“ ‘Watchmen’ is a popular pick to win, but that may be a minus. Its DC Comics roots may ding its requisite snob appeal.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



“Mrs. America”

“Watchmen”

“Unbelievable”

“Normal People”

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Unorthodox”

“I Know This Much Is True”

“The Plot Against America”



“Always a strong category, this field forces a choice between vividly recreated political drama about feminism (‘Mrs. America’) and a boldly fantastical revisionist twist on our racial history (‘Watchmen’).”

Huge asset: HBO won a bidding war for the Hugh Jackman-starring “Bad Education”; it’s now a frontrunner in the Emmy race for television movies. Also pictured: Jackman’s nemesis in the film, a student reporter played by Geraldine Viswanathan. (HBO)

HBO’s triumph in the Toronto International Film Festival bidding war for “Bad Education” just might pay off.

1. “Bad Education”

2. “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

3. “American Son”

4. “Patsy and Loretta”

5. “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

6. (tie) “Togo”

6. (tie) “Transparent: Musicale Finale”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



“Bad Education”

“American Son”

“Transparent: Musicale Finale”

“Patsy and Loretta”

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“El Camino”



“One of the least exciting categories in Buzzmeter this year. But sure, why not? ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ because we were able to choose our own interactive adventure. And because it was a great series.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



“El Camino”

“Bad Education”

“American Son”

“Patsy and Loretta”

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”



“Would be strange if ‘El Camino’ won an Emmy before ‘Better Call Saul’?”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



“Bad Education”

“Togo”

“El Camino”

“American Son”

“Patsy and Loretta”



“ ‘Bad Education’ features Hugh Jackman with a Long Island accent. It’s a lock.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



“Bad Education”

“El Camino”

“American Son”

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Patsy and Loretta”

“Transparent: Musicale Finale”

“Togo”



“ ‘Bad Education’ sparked major Emmy buzz when it debuted in late April, full of the kind of big star names who voters adore.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



“El Camino”

“Bad Education”

“Patsy and Loretta”

“American Son”

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”



“Traditionally a weak category (this year is no exception), the highest-profile entry will be a test of Emmy voters’ devotion to the ‘Breaking Bad’ mythos.”

Cate Blanchett has received raves as foe-of-feminism Phyllis Schlafly in “Mrs. America.” (FX)

A heavyweight duel at the top between Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Regina King, with the highly respected Merritt Wever right there with them. In all, six Oscar winners made the panel’s Top 10 list for Round 1, plus one double nominee from this year (Cynthia Erivo).

1. Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

2. Regina King, “Watchmen”

3. Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

4. Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

5. Allison Janney, “Bad Education”

6. (tie) Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

6. (tie) Reese Witherspoon, “Little Fires Everywhere”

8. Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

9. Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

10. Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Allison Janney, “Bad Education”



“Cate Blanchett for her portrayal of anti-feminist crusader and ERA-killer Phyllis Schlafly in ‘Mrs. America.’ She’s villainously good as the woman who killed the dreams of so many other women.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Regina King, “Watchmen”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Reese Witherspoon, “Little Fires”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”



“Lots of stars here, but Shira Haas deserves a spot, too, for her commanding, vulnerable turn in ‘Unorthodox.’ ”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Regina King, “Watchmen”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Allison Janney, “Bad Education”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires”



“Nothing can stop Cate Blanchett from winning this award for her portrayal of ‘STOP ERA’ founder Phyllis Schlafly.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Reese Witherspoon, “Little Fires”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires”

Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told”



“Admit it. You didn’t believe that the elegant, superglam Cate Blanchett could pull off portraying America’s #1 pop-eyed housewife of the 1970s, Phyllis Schlafly. But she delivers!” Matt Roush

TV Guide



Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires”

Allison Janney, “Bad Education”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”



“Leading an ensemble of outstanding character actresses channeling feminist (and anti-feminist) icons, Cate Blanchett is an unforgettably cunning Phyllis Schlafly. Awards darling Regina King, in the vigilante role of a lifetime, is the only one who may be able to challenge her.”

Mark’s brothers: Mark Ruffalo plays two roles (twin brothers) in “I Know This Much Is True.” (HBO)

Two Oscar nominees and two Oscar winners made the panel’s Top 5 in Round 1.

1. (tie) Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

2. (tie) Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

3. Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

4. Aaron Paul, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

5. Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

6. Andre Holland, “The Eddy”

7. Darren Criss, “Hollywood”

8. Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

9. (tie) Idris Elba, “Luther”

9. (tie) Chris Evans, “Defending Jacob”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Hugh Grant, “Undoing”

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Andre Holland, “The Eddy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Idris Elba, “Luther”



“Mark Ruffalo did a stellar job playing twins in HBO’s gripping miniseries ‘I Know This Much is True.’ He portrayed both characters with an empathy and depth that got to the heart of what it looks like when a family contends with severe mental illness. Though the series was so heavy it was often a challenge to watch, it was equally as hard to take our eyes off Ruffalo.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Aaron Paul, “El Camino”

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Andre Holland, “The Eddy”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”



“It’s Wolverine vs. The Hulk, as Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo stand as the favorites.” Los Angeles TimesMark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”Aaron Paul, “El Camino”Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”Andre Holland, “The Eddy”Paul Mescal, “Normal People”Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Aaron Paul, “El Camino”

Andre Holland, “The Eddy”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Darren Criss, “Hollywood”

Chris Evans, “Defending Jacob”



“Mark Ruffalo plays twins—one of whom is a schizophrenic—in ‘I Know This Much is True.’ The Emmys won’t be able to resist.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Aaron Paul, “El Camino”

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Darren Criss, “Hollywood”

Andre Holland, “The Eddy”

Chris Evans, “Defending Jacob”



“Lucky for Mark Ruffalo: Emmy voters are suckers for actors who portray twins/ multiple personalities.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Aaron Paul, “El Camino”

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Andre Holland, “The Eddy”

Darren Criss, “Hollywood”



“Doubling the angst in an incredibly grueling dual role, Mark Ruffalo is likely untouchable in this category. (Although an unrecognizable Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes could come close.)”