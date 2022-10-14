This new TV show is one of the best depictions of adolescence our critic has seen

Welcome to Screen Gab, the newsletter for everyone who loves “My So-Called Life,” “Freaks and Geeks” and “Reservation Dogs.”

Those are the three TV series about adolescence to which TV critic Robert Lloyd favorably compares Amazon Freevee’s “High School,” premiering Friday, in his recommendation this week. Plus, we look back on Angela Lansbury’s indelible performance in “The Manchurian Candidate,” advise you to catch up on “The Owl House,” gab with the cast of “Reboot” and more.

Morfydd Clark (Galadriel, center) in an episode of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 1. (Prime Video)

Angela Lansbury and Laurence Harvey in a scene from the 1962 suspense drama “The Manchurian Candidate.” (John Springer Collection / Corbis via Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, while watching “The Long, Hot Summer” ( multiple platforms ), I lunged for the pause button: Was that Angela Lansbury as Minnie Littlejohn, the mistress of the Mississippi plantation owner played by Orson Welles? Dumb question, really: Once she showed up, who else could she have been? Lansbury, who died this week at 96, wasn’t the kind of actor you mistook for anyone else. Just four years after “The Long, Hot Summer,” Lansbury would deliver her most indelible film performance in “The Manchurian Candidate” ( multiple platforms ). I remember watching John Frankenheimer’s great thriller as a teenager and feeling captivated and terrified; having known Lansbury mainly through her signature Disney “B&B” musical roles in “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” ( multiple platforms ) and “Beauty and the Beast” ( multiple platforms ), it floored me that a sweet singing teapot could also become the murderous embodiment of political evil. That’s the magic of acting — and Lansbury was one of its most spellbinding practitioners. —Justin Chang

Based on the 2019 bunk-bed memoir by Canadian identical-twin singing sisters Tegan and Sara Quin, “High School” (Amazon Freevee) is a quietly beautiful series, as good a show about adolescence as I’ve ever seen. Television stories about teenagers tend toward the fantastic; they are most often soap operas, melodramas, sensationalistic and/or overstylized. (Indeed, naturalism is something most American television productions can’t or don’t care to achieve.) Co-created with Clea DuVall and anchored by terrific performances by twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, as Tegan and Sara respectively, I’d place it alongside “My So-Called Life,” “Freaks and Geeks” and “Reservation Dogs” in its interest in and ability to capture authentically the experience of being young — not to mention being alive in a certain place (Calgary, where it’s cold) and time (the late 1990s, when nobody texts). Sympathetic to its characters (including Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer and Nate Corddry doing fine work as the related adults), it will show the same scene from different perspectives (as does the book). It’s a queer coming-of-age story, but not specifically a queer coming-of-age story, and though it’s a period piece, its emotional details will be familiar to most anyone who has survived into their 20s. This is a show about family; about friendships and friendships that shade in and out of love; about following people who don’t quite know where they’re going either; and being ready for experiences before you’re quite able to understand them. It’s also unusually accurate about loving music, learning to make it, and what it’s like to hang out with friends and strangers in a room where someone has a guitar. —Robert Lloyd

Luz, from “The Owl House.” (Disney Channel)

It’s a great week for fans of queer, horror-infused, YA-skewing animation. Following Thursday’s release of “Dead End: Paranormal Park” Season 2 on Netflix, Saturday will see the premiere of “Thanks to Them,” the first of three “The Owl House” Season 3 specials, on Disney Channel. (Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Disney+). Created by Dana Terrace, “The Owl House” follows Luz Noceda, an excitable, optimistic, fantasy-loving human teen who accidentally stumbles through a portal to the demon realm, where she meets a witch named Eda and an adorable demon named King. Thus begins Luz’s life on the Boiling Isles — a chain of islands comprised of the decaying remains of a giant magical being called a titan — where she starts training to become a witch. Besides apprenticing with Eda, Luz eventually matriculates at a magic school where she befriends other teen witches, including her crush.

Season 3 picks up directly after the events of Season 2, which saw Luz and her friends stand up against the Boiling Isles’ authoritarian ruler and accidentally unleash an even bigger threat before getting thrown back into the human world. The Peabody Award-winning series has made Disney animation history with its ensemble of LGBTQ characters and a central queer romance. But beyond its important representational milestones, “The Owl House” is a series full of humor and heart. It’s a story about a found family of lovable weirdos who unconditionally support each other and stand up for their beliefs. While the return of “The Owl House” is exciting, it’s also a bit bittersweet: The series’ third and final season will be comprised of just three 44-minute episodes to wrap up its storyline. (The remaining two specials are expected to air next year.) But I still can’t wait to see what kind of antics Luz and her friends get into in the human realm before figuring out how to save their world. —Tracy Brown

Krista Marie Yu as Elaine and Calum Worthy as Zack in “Reboot.” (Michael Desmond / Hulu)

On the mockumentary spectrum, Steven Levitan’s “Reboot” (Hulu) — about the reboot of fictional early-2000s sitcom “Step Right Up” — falls somewhere between Levitan’s own “Modern Family” (occasionally saccharine) and HBO’s “The Comeback” (skin-crawlingly awkward). That deft balance between Hollywood satire and good-natured workplace comedy may explain why it’s so swiftly become one of my favorite new TV shows of the year. And it’s not just Judy Greer’s character calling herself “a sexual fluid” after experimenting with a woman: As Zack Jackson, the original series’ former/perpetual child star, and Elaine Kim, an in-over-her-head studio executive brought in from the tech industry, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu bring a distinctly millennial sensibility to “Reboot” that those of us who grew up on TGIF can empathize with. They stopped by Screen Gab to tell us what show they would reboot, what they’re recommending and more. —Matt Brennan

What have you watched recently that you are recommending to everyone you know?

Krista Marie Yu: “Partner Track” on Netflix with Asian American badass actress Arden Cho; “A League of Their Own” on Prime Video with the amazing Molly Ephraim; and “Avenue 5" on HBO Max with my TV mom from “Dr. Ken,” the incredible Suzy Nakamura! Girl power!

Calum Worthy: I just watched the docuseries “Black Gold” (Paramount+). It is an incredible series that explores the oil industry’s decades-long campaign to deny the dangers of climate change.

What’s your go-to “comfort watch,” the movie or TV show you go back to again and again?

Worthy: “Parks and Recreation” (Peacock) always puts a smile on my face.

Yu: I love “13 Going on 30" (HBO Max), which is why working with Tom-Tom herself (Judy Greer) is unbelievable!

What sitcom from your childhood is ripe for a reboot — and what twist would you add to make it appeal to contemporary audiences?

Worthy: I used to watch “M.A.S.H.” reruns every day after school. It was such an innovative show. Remember the “Interview” episode?! I would love to reboot it and continue their tradition of experimenting with the sitcom format.

Yu: I know it’s not a sitcom, but I loved watching the classic movie musical “Gypsy” growing up, with Natalie Wood. I would love to play Louise one day with Jonathan Slavin (my cast mate and mentor from “Dr. Ken”) as Mama Rose. DREAMS!!!!

