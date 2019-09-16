Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sean Spicer joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in a neon blouse — and the internet responds

Lindsay Arnold and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “Dancing with the Stars.”
(Eric McCandless / ABC )
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Sep. 16, 2019
9:24 PM
There was plenty of backlash when former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was announced as a member of the Season 28 cast of “Dancing With the Stars,” but the Trump administration flack nonetheless made his debut Monday night.

Earlier in the day Spicer had taken to Twitter to tease the episode, announcing “once you see the outfit I have to wear tonight, you won’t forget for quite some time.”

He was not exaggerating: He appeared on ABC’s dancing competition wearing a ruffled, neon green blouse over a pair of tight-fitting white pants. The look sparked plenty of buzz on social media, where numerous wags joked that the designer of the ostentatiously unflattering costume must be a member of the resistance.

The lucky pro dancer paired with Spicer this season is Season 25 winner Lindsay Arnold. She told Entertainment Today that “it is going to be natural to see tons of people having comments about what we’re doing.”

Arnold and Spicer’s debut performance was (an attempt) at a salsa danced to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.”

ABC leaned in to the “spicy” puns but the Internet was less than amused. Many viewers professed confusion about to how a divisive figure like Spicer could have been selected to be a part of the cast.

Others expressed sympathy for Spicer’s dance partner Arnold.

Others made political comments, or argued that Spicer’s performance was an affront to Hispanic Heritage Month.

There were the requisite Melissa McCarthy jokes.

As well as some pointed commentary about McCarthy’s infamous SNL parodies.

Other reactions to Spicer’s “Dancing With the Stars” performance below.

Tracy Brown
