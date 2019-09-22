Here’s why the Emmys 2019 red carpet is actually purple

The red carpet got a makeover for the 71st Emmy Awards.
On Sunday, some of the biggest names in television arrived at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater in their most elegant looks for the 2019 Emmys. But the carpet itself generated its own buzz for ditching the more traditional shades of red in favor of something more majestic: purple.
According to “Good Day LA” anchor Rita Garcia, the Television Academy chose the color to specifically evoke royalty.
“What do you think of when you think of that color?” Garcia shared in a behind-the-scenes segment Friday. “It’s royalty. They’re honoring this year’s Hollywood and television royalty.”
Paired with the glimmering gold backdrop, the deep purple carpet does really make the arrivals a more regal flair.
Are you excited for the #Emmys this Sunday? @TheRitaGarcia gives us a behind the scenes look from the purple carpet. pic.twitter.com/jx4J6tnqHJ— Good Day LA (@GDLA) September 20, 2019