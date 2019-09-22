Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Television

Here’s why the Emmys 2019 red carpet is actually purple

1/65
Maisie Williams from “Game of Thrones” arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
2/65
Rachel Brosnahan from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
3/65
“fleabag” actress Sian Clifford and “Fleabag” writer-direcor Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
4/65
Rachel McCord arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
5/65
Jessica Yu from “Fosse/Verdon” and Esme Salzman arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
6/65
“Game of Thrones” actress and nominee Gwendoline Christie arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
7/65
“Killing Eve” actress Jodie Comer arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
8/65
“Euphoria” actress Zendaya arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
9/65
“Nailed It!” host Nicole Byer arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
10/65
Twiggy Pucci Garon arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
11/65
Viola Davis, left, from “How to Get Away With Murder,” and Regina King arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
12/65
Mandy Moore from “This Is Us” arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
13/65
“Chernobyl” actor Jared Harris and Allegra Riggio make their way through the crowd at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
14/65
“Pose” writer Steven Canals arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
15/65
“The Good Place” duo Manny Jacinto and Jameela Jamil arrive.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
16/65
Married actors Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us” arrive at the Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )
17/65
“Vikings” and “Pose” producer Sherry Marsh arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
18/65
Christina Evangeline, left, Kenan Thompson and Robin Weigert make their way down the purple carpet for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
19/65
Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
20/65
Giancarlo Esposito from “Better Call Saul” arrives with his guests at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
21/65
“PEN15" actress Stacy Osei-Kuffour arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
22/65
Bob Odenkirk from “Better Call Saul” arrives at the Emmys.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
23/65
“This Is Us” actress Melanie Liburd poses on the red carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
24/65
“Empire” actress Taraji P. Henson arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
25/65
Andy Sale, left, Suzanne DeJong and Paul Chen from Ernst and Young arrive with the winning envelopes at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
26/65
Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
27/65
Our Lady J from “Pose”   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
28/65
“Veep” actor Sarah Sutherland   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )
29/65
“This Is Us” actress Mackenzie Hancsicsak arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
30/65
“Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
31/65
Dominique Jackson arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
32/65
Indya Moore graces the purple carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
33/65
“Pose” actress Mj Rodriguez arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
34/65
“Orange is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox poses on the purple carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
35/65
“Saturday Night Live” actors Alex Moffat, left, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
36/65
“The Masked Singer” judge Jenny McCarthy   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
37/65
“The Masked Singer” contestants add some color to the purple carpet at the Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
38/65
“Sharp Objects” actress Eliza Scanlen arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
39/65
Faithe Herman of “This is Us”   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
40/65
“This Is Us” cast members Faithe Herman, left, and Eris Baker   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
41/65
Dascha Polanco of “Orange Is the New Black”  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
42/65
Ned Brown and Erica Kay arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
43/65
“Better Call Saul” actors Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
44/65
Kelly Osbourne   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
45/65
Musician Rickey Minor and Rachel Montez Minor   (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
46/65
Kathryn Newton of “Big Little Lies” and “The Society” shows off her dress on the purple carpet.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
47/65
Angela Bassett arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
48/65
Entertainment reporter Renee Bargh   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
49/65
Sharon Osbourne   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
50/65
“When They See Us” actress Vera Farmiga arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
51/65
“Superstore” actress Lauren Ash arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
52/65
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Pitch Perfect” actress Brittany Snow arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
53/65
LOS ANGELES, CA.,ÊSeptember 22, 2019:ÊTan France arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft TheaterÊin Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
54/65
“This Is Us” actress Hannah Zeile arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
55/65
“This is Us” actress Lyric Ross arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
56/65
“GLOW” actress and nominee Betty Gilpin arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
57/65
James Van Der Beek and his jacket arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
58/65
Padma Lakshmi arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
59/65
“Lost Girl” and “MacGyver” actres Emmanuelle Vaugier arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
60/65
Maya Erskine from “PEN15" arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
61/65
Michael Angarano arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
62/65
Jharrel Jerome from “When They See Us” arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
63/65
Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
64/65
Presenter Ben Stiller arriving at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
65/65
Musician Halsey arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Sep. 22, 2019
4:36 PM
The red carpet got a makeover for the 71st Emmy Awards.

On Sunday, some of the biggest names in television arrived at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater in their most elegant looks for the 2019 Emmys. But the carpet itself generated its own buzz for ditching the more traditional shades of red in favor of something more majestic: purple.

According to “Good Day LA” anchor Rita Garcia, the Television Academy chose the color to specifically evoke royalty.

“What do you think of when you think of that color?” Garcia shared in a behind-the-scenes segment Friday. “It’s royalty. They’re honoring this year’s Hollywood and television royalty.”

Paired with the glimmering gold backdrop, the deep purple carpet does really make the arrivals a more regal flair.

Read more Emmys coverage.

Tracy Brown
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
