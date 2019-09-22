Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Television

The 2019 Emmys were delightfully British

The cast of ‘Fleabag’ at the 2019 Emmys.
Sian Clifford, left, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott of Amazon’s “Fleabag” led a British invasion at the 71st Primetime Emmys.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Sep. 22, 2019
9:20 PM
Phoebe Waller-Bridge hit the Emmys 2019 stage four times Sunday night: Once as a presenter and three as a winner.

After nabbing an early win for writing for a comedy series for her work on “Fleabag,” Waller-Bridge seemed increasingly (and delightfully) surprised at each subsequent win. The British multi-hyphenate also won for lead actress in a comedy — in a shocking upset over “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus — before “Fleabag” took home the award for comedy series.

But Waller-Bridge was just one of numerous British winners at the 71st Emmy Awards.

“Fleabag’s” Harry Bradbeer earned the show a fourth Emmy, for directing in a comedy series, adding to Amazon Prime’s impressive tally for the evening. The streamer’s haul also included supporting actor in a limited series or movie winner Ben Whishaw (for “A Very English Scandal”).

“Killing Eve” actress Jodie Comer won for lead actress in a drama series. When accepting the award, she admitted her parents were back home because she “didn’t think it was going to be my time.” Other Brits honored Sunday night included “Succession” writer Jesse Armstrong and his HBO compatriot John Oliver, whose late-night show “Last Week Tonight” earned prizes for variety talk series and writing.

And while the Brits who famously lent their accents to “Chernobyl” — set in Soviet-era Ukraine — didn’t nab any awards, the show did win for writing, directing and limited series.

Even “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’s” win for TV movie was part of the British invasion.

TelevisionAwardsEmmys
Tracy Brown
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
