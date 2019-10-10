Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
‘Supernatural’ trio bonded with tattoos done at Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wedding

Jared Padalecki, left, and Jensen Ackles
“Supernatural” stars Jared Padalecki, left, and Jensen Ackles got tattoos at costar Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wedding reception.
(Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Oct. 10, 2019
11:11 AM
An indelible bond among “Supernatural” stars was the second thing made official at Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wedding — in the form of tattoos for the men of the Winchester clan.

The groom and his onscreen sons — series leads Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles — were inked last Saturday to celebrate the long-running series’ 15th and final season.

Morgan, who married “One Tree Hill” veteran Hilarie Burton, shared an Instagram collage from their sessions with Brooklyn tattoo artist Mike Lucena at the reception. (Earlier, Ackles co-officiated the nuptials with Morgan’s “The Walking Dead” costar Norman Reedus.)

“Me and @hilarieburton weren’t the only ones joined for life. ... @jaredpadalecki @jensenackles and myself will forever have a bond that is both special, and permanent. Love you both dearly,” Morgan wrote.

Alas, he didn’t reveal the nature of the tattoos or whether they match.

What we do know: “Supernatural’s” final season premieres Thursday on the CW.

Nardine Saad
