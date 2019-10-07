‘Walking Dead’s’ Jeffrey Dean Morgan got married — and Norman Reedus officiated

“The Walking Dead” and “Supernatural” actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and “One Tree Hill” alum Hilarie Burton are officially husband and wife.

They finally got married after living “as husband and wife for a decade,” Burton said Monday on Instagram, where in her bio she had tacked “Morgan” onto her name. The private ceremony happened Saturday in New York, Morgan’s rep confirmed Monday.

With a trio of pictures, the newlyweds showcased their intimate nuptials, which were officiated by a pair of Morgan’s costars: Jensen Ackles from “Supernatural” and Norman Reedus from “The Walking Dead.

At first, Morgan said he didn’t have words to describe the day. Then he chimed back in with another post that showed he very clearly did.

“I’d say words... but there aren’t any. Mrs Morgan.... I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world,” he wrote, sharing a sweet rooftop portrait hugging his bride.

“Ok. A few words,” he added in the second post, noting that they wed in an intimate ceremony with their kids at their sides, then held “the party of the century afterwards.”

“It was, without a doubt... the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more.”

Burton, whose TV credits include “White Collar,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Extant,” not only had plenty to say about the wedding but also commented on their domestic lives preceding it. They already share two kids: son Augustus, 9, and daughter George Virginia, 19 months.

“We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue,” she wrote. “But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything.”

Burton, 37, said she considered Morgan, 53, to be her husband from the moment she met him, but “rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad.

“Standing up there with our children at our sides — celebrating all that has been — was bliss,” she wrote. “I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan."

It’s the second marriage for Morgan and the first for Burton.