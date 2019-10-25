What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Jessica celebrates Halloween with Ooey Gooey Grilled Cheese, Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup. Then Jessica’s son and friends enjoy Spooky Treats. This new episode also takes a behind-the-scenes trip to the Magic Castle. 8 p.m. CW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Terri helps prepare the zoo’s new baby rhino to receive a lifesaving vaccine while Robert is on a rescue mission to save two black swans that are in bad shape in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live Chance the Rapper hosts and performs in this new episode 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Destination Fear In this new series, paranormal believer Dakota Laden takes his sister, Chelsea Laden, and friend, Tanner Wiseman, around the country in an RV to spend the night in allegedly haunted locations. In the premiere the team in is Tennessee to investigate Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, where Chelsea goes inside James Earl Ray’s old cell. 10 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

Oprah at Home Lupita Nyong’o discusses her rise to fame, colorism and her new children’s book, ”Sulwe.” Also Cynthia Erivo talks about her role in “Harriet.” 8 p.m. OWN

Saturday Night Live The holiday favorite “SNL Presents: Halloween” features various sketches from various seasons of the late-night comedy series, including Haunted Elevator (featuring David S. Pumpkins), Vincent Price’s Halloween Special and Trick or Treat (with Jon Hamm). 10 p.m. NBC

Women of Impact: Changing The World This new special profiles women on the front lines of exploration, conservation and storytelling. 10 p.m. National Geographic

MOVIES

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer (Jill Wagner) is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman (Matthew Davis) in this new early holiday TV romance. Donna Mills and Wyatt Hunt also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Greta Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz both shine in director Neil Jordan’s 2018 psychological thriller about a waitress (Moretz) who returns an expensive handbag left on a subway train to Greta (Huppert), a French widow who gives piano lessons. Colm Feore, Stephen Rea and Maika Monroe also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Road Home for Christmas Musical rivals Lindsey and Wes (Marla Sokoloff, Rob Mayes), who perform in a dueling piano show, unexpectedly find themselves without a Christmas Eve gig, so they decide to share a road trip to their neighboring hometowns in this 2019 romance. Marie Osmond also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning Tyrannosaurus rex; scary music; stone gargoyles; the Mars-Wrigley candy factory; Prince’s home. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice. Panel: Jamelle Bouie; Nancy Cordes; Jonah Goldberg, the Dispatch; Olivia Nuzzi, New York Magazine. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Syria: Gen. Joseph Votel. U.S. Army (Ret.); Adm. James Stavridis U.S. Navy (Ret.); author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (“Ashley’s War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield”). Panel: Matthew Dowd; Chris Christie; Yvette Simpson; Susan Glasser. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden; the legal marijuana business in California; giant pandas. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Oklahoma visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. ABC; Wisconsin visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Miami visits Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. ESPN; Iowa visits Northwestern, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Auburn visits LSU, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Penn State visits Michigan State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Texas visits TCU, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Maryland visits Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Syracuse visits Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma State visits Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Florida International visits Middle Tennessee State, 12:30 p.m. NFL; Duke visits North Carolina, 1 p.m. FS Prime; Arkansas visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; UCF visits Temple, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Kansas, 4 p.m. FS1; Notre Dame visits Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ABC; California visits Utah, 7 p.m. FS1; Utah State visits Air Force, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. KCOP; Calgary Flames versus Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. NBCSP

2019 World Series Game 4: The Houston Astros visit the Washington Nationals, 5 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.