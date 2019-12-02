‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness makes history with Cosmo cover

Jonathan Van Ness is making a statement, and it is orange and it is formal and it is the first of its kind.

The grooming star of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” is featured on the January 2020 cover of Cosmopolitan U.K., styled in an elaborate orange silk dress by Christian Siriano — and athletic socks and tennies that are definitely not by Christian Siriano.

“Yep. We did it. You’re totally welcome,” the magazine’s cover says of its star, who identifies as nonbinary.

First non female cover star in 35 years 🏳️‍🌈💗 thanks for having me 🏳️‍🌈💗@CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people YAS QUEEN photo by @Rachell_Smith pic.twitter.com/oSXbDHaK51 — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 2, 2019

“First non female cover star in 35 years ... thanks for having me,” Van Ness crowed on Twitter. "@CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people. YAS QUEEN.”

The Quincy, Ill., native, who also starred in the “Gay of Thrones” parody web series, recently revealed in a new book that he’s living with HIV. Due to the high cost of his medications, he’s thrown himself behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the race for Democratic presidential nominee.