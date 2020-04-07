Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon want to remind you not to touch Grandma

Jimmy Fallon, left, and Adam Sandler.
Jimmy Fallon, left, and Adam Sandler have teamed up for a new ditty about keeping Grandma safe during the pandemic.
(NBC / YouTube)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
April 7, 2020
11:31 AM
Tempted to hug your grandmother during the pandemic? Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler are here to remind you to stay the hell away from her.

The silly duo teamed up via video chat, with guitars in hand, to sing a duet on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” about social distancing and steering clear of Grandma during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I love my grandma so much, I know she loves me too,” Fallon sings at the start of the song, which they titled “Don’t Touch Grandma.”

“But thanks to this stupid virus / There are some new grandma rules,” Sandler continues.

“Don’t touch Grandma, leave her alone / You can spend a quarter to call her on the phone,” the pair sings. “‘Cause grandmas like to pinch your cheeks and kiss your head and hug / But I don’t want my grandma catching any super bug.”

Can’t find a quarter? Is payphone technology too outdated for you? The pals also recommend Zoom. And if you want to learn to play canasta with your elderly relative, they urge you to do so from across the room.

But the short and sweet song ended on a hopeful, positive note: “And when this thing is over / You and she can play / But for now, you still can smell her grandma smell from 6 feet away.”

Dorany Pineda
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
