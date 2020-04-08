An animation buff picks 15 cartoons to watch if you miss life before quarantine

If you’re missing that sense of adventure...

Tulip fends off the Steward in a scene from “Infinity Train.” (Cartoon Network)

“Amphibia”

Available on: Disney+

Appreciating the things that bring us joy feels more important than ever right now, and for me, “Amphibia” is one of those things. The series follows a human girl named Anne who has been magically transported to a mysterious marshland inhabited by frog people, where she is taken in by the Planters. You can expect killer tomato plants, tax-collecting toads, mind-controlling mushrooms, a talent show, crushes, giant scary herons and more in this celebration of friendship, family and frogs.

“Infinity Train”

Available on: Cartoon Network

If you’ve read our list of 51 shows to binge-watch during quarantine, you will have seen my previous recommendation for this anthology series whose creator has described it as “a kids’ mystery-horror-comedy-science fiction show.” “Infinity Train’s” first 10-episode “Book” follows Tulip, a girl who hops on a mysterious train while she is trying to get to game design camp. When she wakes up, she meets a spherical robot with two personalities, discovers she has a glowing number on her hand and learns that each car on the train contains a completely unique world. Watching the analytically gifted Tulip figure out the unique rules of each car so that she can move onto the next is a particularly nice reprieve as we learn to navigate the ever-evolving rules of life in a pandemic. But it’s what she learns about the train and herself that make this series a must-see.

“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”

Available on: Netflix

The post-apocalyptic world of “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts” features dangerous creatures roaming its vibrant wasteland, and it’s quite the sight to see. That 13-year-old Kipo, who’s spent her entire life in an underground community, is excited by every new thing she sees on the surface world is even more relatable now that many of us are living under stay-at-home rules and every trip outside can feel equal parts risky and liberating. (It helps that many of these dangerous beasts are cute.) But whether you are relentlessly optimistic like Kipo, or extremely cautious like her new surface-dwelling friend Wolf, the show’s unique mutant creatures and soundtrack are what make its wonderland worth checking out.

“Samurai Jack”

Available on: Adult Swim

“Samurai Jack” might help you disconnect from what seems like a constant flow of news alerts because it is a series that demands to be watched — so much of its strength is visual, it’s hard to look away from the screen. The show follows Jack, a warrior sent to the distant, dystopian future by the evil Aku during a battle. Armed with a magical sword, Jack searches for a way to go back to his own time to defeat the shape-shifting villain before he takes over the world. (And if you find yourself drawn to the show’s silent sequences, consider checking out the creator’s more recent “Primal.”)

