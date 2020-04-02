What’s open and closed this weekend? Trails, parks, beaches in Southern California

Southern Californians can still walk, hike and bike outdoors without violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, but public agencies are urging residents to stay home as much as possible, and many are urging people to wear masks outside.

This weekend, the National Park Service will close all Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area trails, trailheads, restrooms, overlooks and pullouts in Ventura County — and then reopen them Monday, when crowds are thinner.

That move, announced Tuesday, covers Rancho Sierra Vista (including the Wendy Trailhead); Cheeseboro Canyon Trailhead; the Deer Creek area; and all trails within Circle X, which includes Sandstone Creek, Mishe Mokwa, the Grotto Trail, the trails and overlooks along Yerba Buena Road and the Backbone Trail along the spine of the Santa Monicas. (Details below.)

This week, the NPS also closed Joshua Tree National Park to all visitors, followed by the Grand Canyon on Wednesday. Yosemite National Park has been closed since March 20.

Advertisement

In Angeles National Forest, through developed recreation areas are closed, many trails remain open. On the Angeles website, the Forest Service warns that it “may need to temporarily suspend access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines.”

See below for more details on Angeles and other national forests in this region.

Though L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday suspended operations of the city’s farmers markets, on Wedneday the city approved reopening of 24 markets, including the Sunday Hollywood Farmers Market, that had put stricter social-distancing measures in place.

Garcetti also closed the Silver Lake Meadow, a grassy space next to the Silver Lake Reservoir. The same day, Pasadena city officials closed the Rose Bowl Loop, a popular 3.1-mile-long walking path around the famed stadium.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, throughout the region, neighborhood sidewalks, streets and stairwells are seeing many walkers now that L.A. County has closed beaches and local, state and federal agencies have closed or severely limited access to parks, trails and forests.

On Wednesday night, Garcetti urged Angelenos to start wearing masks on all outings — not high-quality, hard-to-find N95 masks, which medical professionals need, but basic masks and bandannas that might reduce the spread of droplets carrying the coronavirus.

L.A. County’s beaches, piers, beach bike paths, beach access points, public trails and trailheads are closed through at least April 19. That order covers beaches in every coastal city and unincorporated area of the county. The city of Los Angeles closed its hiking trails as well.

“Stay at home,” Garcetti said March 30. “This is not a game where the city closes one venue and people chase and try to find one that’s open. This is a moment to stay. Go for a walk around the block if you need to get out.”

In Griffith Park, authorities have closed all facilities, all trails and some access roads.

1 / 40 People wearing personal protective equipment shop at the Santa Monica Farmers Market in Santa Monica. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 40 A medical staff member carries a digital inverter generator into Cedar Mountain Post Acute nursing home after 51 residents and 6 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus in Yucaipa. Two residents have died. The city of Yucaipa has the most positive cases of any city in San Bernardino County. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 40 With businesses closed to walk-in customers due to the coronavirus, , some places like the Iron City Tavern in San Pedro are trying to get take-out business by offering a free role of free toilet paper. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 40 The streets of San Pedro are quiet as people remain in their homes due to the coronavirus. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 40 Healthcare workers gather outside UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center to call for further action from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 40 Kristen Edgerle of Victorville collects information from a blood donor before drawing blood at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library blood drive during the coronavirus pandemic in Yorba Linda. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 40 Jonathan Sanchez, manager of Choppy’s Produce Company at the LA Wholesale Produce Market, stands with an excess of inventory in the wake of the coronavirus Covid19 shutdown as LA’s produce wholesalers are seeing their business decline over 80%. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 40 A woman has the sidewalk all to herself while walking along California St. in downtown Ventura. Foot traffic is very light as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 40 A city worker, wearing a protective suit and mask, sweeps around the Echo Park Community Center that is one of several recreation centers in Los Angeles that has been converted for homeless housing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The center is filled to capacity with over 30 beds available to the homeless. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 10 / 40 Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 40 A maintenance worker cleans the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. The park is closed to the public because of the coronavirus. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 40 A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 40 Protesters drive by the Getty House, the home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 40 Security guard Marcos Ayala of East Los Angeles helps the Hermosa Beach Police Department close off the Strand and a two-mile stretch of Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 40 The Strand and oceanfront of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 40 Mong Noiboonsok, left, and Rena Chastan have lunch at Crystal Springs picnic area in Griffith Park. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 40 Manuel Acosta, a security officer with Los Angeles Recreation and Parks, informs two passersby that Lake Hollywood Park is open but the surrounding trails are not. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 40 Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 40 Israel Torres touches up a new sign at a closed store along the boardwalk in Venice Beach. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 40 The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 40 A Playa del Rey beach is nearly empty after L.A. County announced the closure of all beaches and trails in an effort to reduce crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 40 The Manhattan Beach Pier is locked, and a city sign explains why in three repeated messages: “Lot closed,” “COVID-19” and “Social Distancing.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 40 Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 24 / 40 Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 25 / 40 A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 26 / 40 Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wear protective gear while handing out coronavirus test kits at a parking lot on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 27 / 40 Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 28 / 40 A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 29 / 40 The Westfield Topanga mall parking lot in Canoga Park is empty amid coronavirus closure rules. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 30 / 40 Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 31 / 40 Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 32 / 40 A bus plies a route on the empty streets of downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 33 / 40 The lights are on, but the Santa Monica Pier is closed. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 34 / 40 A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 35 / 40 With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 36 / 40 A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 37 / 40 Chandly Burres looks for items on the sidewalk at a deserted Venice Boardwalk. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 38 / 40 Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 39 / 40 Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 40 / 40 Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Here’s an update on what’s happening where. If you do go outside for a walk, remember these tips for keeping safe. Local and state officials stress the need to take greater care in maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet from others.



Los Angeles city parks and beaches

The city Recreation and Parks Department is enforcing a broad range of restrictions. Among them:

Advertisement

All public hiking trails and trailheads in the city of Los Angeles have been closed since March 27. Also closed are all public beaches, public beach parking lots, beach bathrooms, piers, beach access points and the Venice Boardwalk and Ocean Front Walk (with limited access to essential businesses).

All recreation centers, aquatic facilities, golf courses, skate parts, tennis courts, playgrounds, baseball fields, soccer fields and basketball courts are also closed, as are other “indoor and outdoor sport amenities.”

Griffith Park closures include the observatory, Travel Town, train rides, the pony rides, the merry-go-round and some roads. (Equestrian-only trails remain open with social distancing required.)

Elsewhere, the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro remains closed, as is the Sherman Oaks Castle, and the EXPO Center in Exposition Park.

Still, many grassy areas remain open.

“I usually go to the beach,” said Zac Holtzman, dragging a metal detector over the turf at Elysian Park on Monday. “When you’re out here, you have to dig up endless aluminum pull-tabs.”

Holtzman’s day job is as guitarist for the band Dengue Fever, but the outbreak has shut down the recording of their new album, he said, so he’s mostly at home with his family — and the occasional bout of detecting.

Zac Holtzman and his metal detector work the turf of Elysian Park, Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Santa Monica beaches

The city of Santa Monica‘s beaches, beach bike path and Ocean Front Walk closed March 27 as part of the countywide order to shut down beaches. The city’s Palisades Park, which overlooks the beach and pier, is also closed.



Los Angeles County trails and beaches

Since March 27, L.A. County officials have enforced the closure of trails, trailheads, beaches and other public lands. All of the county’s park play and sports amenities, including golf courses, are also closed. Parks officials noted on their website that “you can still enjoy time outdoors at your local park for passive use, such as walking, jogging, or leisure time outdoors for individuals or families. Social distancing is still required, and group gatherings are prohibited by the health order.”

The county on March 23 announced temporary closure of the county’s multiuse trail system, a network of more than 220 miles that includes the Eaton Canyon Trail (famed for its waterfall and often gridlocked on weekends); all interior trails at Vasquez Rocks; all interior trails at Placerita Canyon; the Loop Trail, Devil’s Chair and South Fork Trail at Devil’s Punchbowl; the San Dimas Nature Trail; the Schabarum-Skyline Trail in the San Gabriel mountains; and dozens of other popular routes.



Los Angeles County beach cities and Catalina Island

In Hermosa Beach, the pier, Strand and beach itself are closed as part of the countywide beach closure.

The same is true in Redondo Beach, where city officials also closed the Esplanade area; Veterans Park and nearby parking areas; all public walkways, stairways, ramps and paths to the beach; and a coastal bluff trail between Knob Hill Avenue and George Freeth Way.

Meanwhile, Catalina Island “is closed to visitors,” the Catalina Chamber of Commerce website said on Friday afternoon.

The Catalina Express, which normally runs boats to the island’s Avalon and Two Harbors landings from Long Beach, San Pedro and Dana Point, has cut its service back to two round-trips a day between Long Beach and Avalon. At the Catalina Flyer, which normally offers one departure daily from Newport Beach to Avalon, a phone recording warned that the boat has suspended service until further notice.

The Catalina Island Conservancy has closed its visitor facilities, services and trails.



State parks in L.A. County

On March 29, state officials closed vehicle access to the entire state park system — 280 parks, including off-road vehicle areas. Among the Los Angeles County sites: Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook; El Matador State Beach; Leo Carrillo State Park; Malibu Creek State Park; Malibu Lagoon State Beach; Point Dume State Beach; Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach; Topanga State Park; Will Rogers State Historic Park; and Los Angeles State Historic Park downtown.



Santa Monica Mountains

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area’s move to close Ventura County trails on weekends takes effect Friday, April 3. Those hiking, biking and equestrian trails and other areas will close at 2 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday “until further notice,” an NPS release said.

As part of the L.A. County-wide closure of hiking trails, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area had already shut down all of its trails and restrooms in L.A. County. In all, the recreation area includes about 150,000 acres of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Meanwhile the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority has closed all of its parklands, trail and facilities — close to 75,000 acres of parkland, including all parks owned by the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

The authority’s busiest parks, now closed, include Wilacre Park in Studio City; Temescal Gateway Park in Pacific Palisades; Franklin Canyon Park off Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills; Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon, the Santa Clarita Valley; all the overlooks on Mulholland Drive; Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve at the west end of Victory Boulevard; and Escondido Canyon Park in Malibu.

“This is a total heartbreaker for us,” said authority spokesperson Dash Stolarz on March 23. “We would not do this if it were not necessary.”



Orange County Beaches and Parks

Orange County on March 25 closed parking lots at all county beaches, regional and wilderness parks; parking spaces at all trailheads; parking lots at Irvine Lake; parking along Black Star Canyon Road; pedestrian access points at Thousand Steps, Table Rock, West, Camel Point and Treasure Island beaches; restrooms; playgrounds; exercise equipment; shelters and trailheads. Passive walk-through pedestrian, cycling, and equestrian activity is permitted.

Orange County also banned vehicular traffic to Carbon Canyon, Clark, Craig, Irvine, Laguna Niguel, Mason, Mile Square, Tri-City and Yorba regional parks. Pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians were permitted.

Among individual Orange County cities:

Seal Beach has closed all of its park amenities, including restrooms, playgrounds, hiking trails, athletic fields, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, handball courts, dog park, picnic areas and community centers. But green space within its parks remains accessible, with social distancing required.

Huntington Beach’s pier and beach parking lots have been closed since at least March 25, but on Monday morning the beach itself remained open.

Newport Beach on March 25 closed its beachfront parking lots and piers, and closed its Oceanfront Boardwalk on the Balboa Peninsula over the March 28-29 weekend, but planned to reopen it Monday morning. On Friday, the city also changed the Balboa Island Bayfront Walkway into a “one-way” sidewalk, to better allow walkers to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from each other. As a further measure to cut down congestion on the Island, city city closed southbound Jamboree Road through-lane at Bayside Drive.

Laguna Beach has closed all city beaches, all basketball, volleyball and tennis courts; all playgrounds; its community pool; parking lots at Aliso Beach; and three beach-adjacent city parks: Main Beach city park, Heisler city park, and Treasure Island city park.

San Clemente has closed its city-owned beach parking lots and municipal pier but beaches remained open.

A young couple affixed a mask on the face of a bear statue at the Fern Dell entrance to Griffith Park. The couple, who declined to give their names, shot a few photos, removed the mask and left.

Throughout Los Angeles County

The “Safer at Home” order from Los Angeles County Public Health officials, issued March 21, prohibits all public and private group events and gatherings through April 19. It also says that individuals and families are not prohibited from “hiking, walking, biking or shopping at [e]ssential [b]usinesses,” so long as they keep their distance from others.

The order also notes that if local entities (like municipal governments) choose to impose stricter limits, the county order does not supersede them.

Los Angeles County has closed all indoor and outdoor playgrounds, along with indoor shopping centers and all swap meets and flea markets.



San Diego County parks and beaches

The City of San Diego closed all of its beaches, parks and trails on March 24.

The Port of San Diego, which controls 34 miles of the county’s coastline, including many parks, on March 24 closed all of its parks, beaches, parking lots, piers and boat launches.

As of Thursday, the Union-Tribune reported that Coronado and Oceanside beaches were still open, though Oceanside had closed its pier. The City of Imperial Beach has closed its beaches and pier.

Most San Diego County parks and preserves remained open, but Annie’s Canyon Trail at San Elijo Lagoon and Clemmens Lane are closed, as are many facilities and amenities. County officials gave the details in a March 25 update.



National Forests in Southern California

The U.S. Forest Service on March 26 closed campgrounds, picnic areas, bathrooms and other developed recreation sites in its California forests through April 30 but left most trailheads alone, saying that “the general [f]orest area including the extensive trail system will remain open.”

As for the status of parking areas at trailheads in Southern California’s four national forests, “That is a question with each individual forest,” said Jonathan Groveman, Pacific Southwest Region media officer for the Forest Service. “We pass that decision-making down to the individual forest level.”

At the San Bernardino National Forest, whose 680,000 acres include four mountain ranges in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, a spokesman said parking areas at trailheads will remain open.

In Angeles National Forest, authorities have kept open parking lots at trailheads (at least those trail heads without a gate).

“We’d like people to spread out a little bit more to trails they wouldn’t be familiar with,” public information officer Nathan Judy said March 27.

Hikers, runners and other recreational users are asked to stay away from high-use areas, such as Mt. Baldy and Icehouse Canyon above Claremont; Echo Mountain and Millard Canyon in Altadena; and the Redbox trail head on the Angeles Crest Highway near Mt. Wilson. In these areas, crowds may gather, making it more difficult for people to maintain social distancing.

The road to the popular Chantry Flat hiking area above Sierra Madre and the Switzer Falls parking area are closed to vehicles. Other pullouts and parking lots are open.

Of course, hikers should practice social distancing, sticking to wide fire roads instead of single-track trails that are too narrow, Judy said.

In Los Padres National Forest, which includes roughly 1.95 million acres reaching north from Ventura County into Central California, spokesman Andrew Madsen said trailhead parking and trails remain open, as do dispersed camp sites in the backcountry.

“We may need to reassess if the public doesn’t follow the ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ principles and create unhealthy conditions, especially with regard to trash,” Madsen said in an email.

In Cleveland National Forest, which reaches into San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties, the list of sites closed through April 30 is long.

In the forest’s Trabuco ranger district, a spokesperson said closures include: El Cariso north/south picnic area; Hot Springs trailhead; San Juan loop trailhead; Tenaja trailhead; Trabuco creek picnic area; Wildomar staging area; Maple Springs day use area.

In the forest’s Descanso Ranger District, closures include Agua Dulce; Bear Valley OHV (off-highway vehicle) area; and Corral Canyon.

In the forest’s Palomar Ranger District, closures include: Crestline; Henshaw scenic vista; Inaja Memorial; Kica Mik Overlook; Palomar Mountain Interpretive Station; San Luis Rey Picnic Area; Fry Creek Trailhead; Observatory Trailhead; and Barker Valley Trailhead. The popular Cedar Creek Falls and Three Sisters Falls trails have been closed since March 21.

The Trails Cafe in the Fern Dell area of Griffith Park, Friday evening.

Throughout California

Newsom’s order said: “Everyone in California is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary healthcare, or go to an essential job.”

But the governor also said: “We’re going to keep the grocery stores open. ... We’re going to make sure that you’re getting critical medical supplies. You can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog.”

On March 18, California’s state parks system closed all campgrounds. Yosemite National Park closed on March 20 and many national parks have dramatically cut back access, closing parking areas and roads.