It has come to this: Will Trump pardon Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’?

If Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” is looking for a pardon from President Trump, he’d better get in line. Behind, you know, a global health crisis.

It seems that, perhaps because he is president, Trump has not had time lately to watch the hit Netflix show.

But in a sign that the coronavirus is testing us all, a reporter who apparently had nothing better to ask POTUS posed the random “Tiger King” question at a White House briefing Wednesday, setting off a burst of disbelief on social media from those who were watching on TV.

“One of the biggest rating hits of the coronavirus, other than these briefings, has been a show on Netfix called ‘Tiger King,’” said New York Post reporter Steven Nelson.

“The man who’s the star of this is a former zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence. He’s asking you for a pardon, saying he was unfairly convicted. Your son yesterday jokingly said that he was going to advocate for it, and I wondered if you had seen the show and if you have any thoughts on pardoning Joe Exotic.”

.@stevennelson10 asks President Trump about #TigerKing: "I was wondering if you've seen the show and have any thoughts..."



President Trump: "Would you recommend a pardon?"



Jim @Acosta: "I'm not weighing in on Tiger King."



Full video here: https://t.co/z42TJyteNI pic.twitter.com/oq2otCp97X — CSPAN (@cspan) April 8, 2020

“Which son?,” Trump replied, absolutely ignoring the bulk of the question. “It must be Don. I had a feeling it was Don. Is that what he said? I don’t know, I know nothing about it.”

The president then inquired as to what Exotic was in for. As fans of the show know, the man also known as Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage was convicted in federal court of two counts of murder for hire along with myriad charges related to killing some of his tigers. On March 17, Exotic sued the federal government for $94 million, alleging among other things that he was convicted on false and perjured testimony.

Trump proceeded to banter briefly with Nelson and others in the White House press room.

“Do you think he didn’t do it? Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon? As a reporter you’re not allowed to do that. You’d be criticized,” Trump asked the Post reporter. Then he shifted his attention to regular nemesis Jim Acosta of CNN and asked him, “Are you recommending a pardon?”

The reporters would not commit any pardon recommendations, understandably, and Acosta said he was not going to weigh in on “Tiger King.”

“I don’t think you would,” the president said, right before Acosta admitted that yes, he did in fact like Joe Exotic.

Busted! Jim Acosta has watched “Tiger King.”

“I’ll take a look,” Trump joked (?) about granting the pardon.

Then everyone got a grip, and it was back to business as usual. Donald Trump Jr., incidentally, thought the whole thing was hilarious.

