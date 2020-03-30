Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

‘Tiger King’ subject Joe Exotic files $94-million lawsuit over his prosecution

Joe Exotic
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” a former Oklahoma zookeeper, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
March 30, 2020
2:14 PM
Share
OKLAHOMA CITY — 

A former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot has filed a federal lawsuit seeking nearly $94 million in damages, claiming among other things that he was convicted based on false and perjured testimony.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed the lawsuit March 17 in federal court in Oklahoma City. Among the defendants are the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of the Interior, the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted him and several witnesses in the case.

In the suit, Maldonado-Passage claims he was singled out for prosecution because he “is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and cross breeds.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma City declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Television
Imprisoned ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic is ‘over the moon’ to be famous, directors say
1
Television
Imprisoned ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic is ‘over the moon’ to be famous, directors say
The co-directors of the wild Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” discuss Joe Exotic, the series’ animal rights message and the reaction from fans.

The blond mullet-wearing zookeeper, known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 gubernatorial campaign, is prominently featured in the recently released Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Maldonado-Passage is currently housed at the Federal Medical Center, a 1,500-inmate facility in Fort Worth, Texas, prison records show.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement