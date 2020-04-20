What’s on TV Tuesday: Grammys Salute to Prince; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Flash (N) 8 p.m. CW

American Experience The new episode “The Man Who Tried to Feed the World” tells the story of Norman Borlaug, an American agronomist who won the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts fighting global hunger. He was able to dramatically increase the global food supply. 8 p.m. KOCE

Seven Worlds, One Planet Highlights from the nature documentary series. 8 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow9 p.m. CW

Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) reflects on her life and the woman she has become in her fight to regain control of the family business and Lucious (Terrence Howard) can’t deny his feelings for her, in the series finale of the music industry drama. Trai Byers and Bryshere “Yazz” Gray also star with guest star Kiandra Richardson. 9 p.m. Fox

Frontline The new episode “Coronavirus Pandemic” documents the government response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., with a focus on how the crisis impacts poor children in the Midwest. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chopped A rare snack food. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

The Curse of Oak Island (N) 9 p.m. History

One Day at a Time Penelope (Justina Machado) is worried when Alex (Marcel Ruiz) needs a large amount of money right away in this new episode of the comedy. Todd Grinnell, India de Beaufort, Isabella Gomez and Stephen Tobolowsky also star. (N) 9:30 p.m. Pop and TV Land

For Life This new episode uses flashbacks to tell the story of Aaron’s (Nicholas Pinnock) incarceration from his start as a new inmate to becoming an attorney and social justice crusader. Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson and Boris McGiver also star with guest stars Brandon J. Dirden, Erik Jensen and James McDaniel. 10 p.m. ABC

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Premiere. (N) 10 p.m. A&E

Advertisement

The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) takes Shahzad (Dante Hoagland) to his first basketball game and teaches him how to finesse his way to courtside seats. Ryan Gaul also stars in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince This new special, taped in January at the L.A. Convention Center, features an all-star lineup of musical artists in a salute to the musician. The lineup includes several of Prince’s musical friends and collaborators, including his band the Revolution, singer and percussionist Sheila E. and funk band Morris Day and the Time. John Legend, Usher, Earth, Wind & Fire, Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent and others perform. 9 p.m. CBS



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 and 7:45 a.m., 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m.CSPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Advertisement

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Ayesha Curry. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Harvey Guillen; Brian Stokes Mitchell performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Pitbull (“I Believe That We Will Win”); Josh Hutcherson (“Future Man”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox (“Empire”); Sherri Shepherd (“Mr. Iglesias”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Wendi McLendon-Covey; Lucas Till. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tracy Morgan, Ryan Gaul, and Dante Hoagland (“The Last O.G.”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Blair Underwood. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Liv Tyler; Kimora Lee Simmons. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Parenting during quarantine. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes; Jeff Salvatore and nurses from the Swab Squad. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lin-Manuel Miranda. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Halle Berry; Russell Westbrook; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Holland. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ray Romano; Melanie C performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis; Aubrey Plaza. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Model Tyra Banks. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Murder, She Said (1961) 8 a.m. TCM

A River Runs Through It (1992) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 8:30 a.m. TMC

21 Jump Street (2012) 8:47 a.m. and 7:08 p.m. Starz

Se7en (1995) 9 a.m. AMC

Strangers on a Train (1951) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Rudy (1993) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 10:45 a.m. IFC

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Amélie (2001) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Rocketman (2019) 11:10 a.m. Epix

Dial M for Murder (1954) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Blinded by the Light (2019) 11:30 a.m. HBO

Speed (1994) Noon AMC

Advertisement

Noah (2014) Noon FX

Silver Streak (1976) 12:59 p.m. Encore

Hanna (2011) 1:13 p.m. Cinemax

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 1:15 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 2 p.m. TMC

Role Models (2008) 2:55 p.m. Starz

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 3 and 11:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Wait Until Dark (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

Bridesmaids (2011) 3:45 p.m. HBO

About Last Night (2014) 4 p.m. BET

Total Recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. WGN America

Alpha (2018) 4:34 p.m. Encore

Brothers (2009) 4:40 p.m. Cinemax

The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB

Advertisement

The Group (1966) 5 p.m. TCM

Under Siege (1992) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Lone Survivor (2013) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Ice Age (2002) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

The Women (1939) 7:45 p.m. TCM

Die Hard 2 (1990) 7:55 p.m. HBO

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 8 p.m. Epix

Avatar (2009) 8 p.m. FX

Batman Begins (2005) 8 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

The Impossible (2012) 8 p.m. TMC

The Jungle Book (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) 9 p.m. KVCR

Advertisement

Adrift (2018) 10 p.m. TMC

Green Book (2018) 10:05 p.m. Showtime

Instant Family (2018) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Cry Havoc (1943) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Accused (1988) 10:21 p.m. Encore

Taken (2008) 11 p.m. IFC

The Dark Knight (2008) 11:15 p.m. Paramount

Black Hawk Down (2001) 11:30 p.m. Ovation