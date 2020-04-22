What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Will & Grace’ finale; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Superstore Mateo and Cheyenne (Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom) disagree on how to celebrate her 21st birthday. Also, Dina (Lauren Ash) tries to help Amy (America Ferrera) keep a big secret from Jonah (Ben Feldman) in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Katy Keene Katy (Lucy Hale) tries to get to the bottom of a serious allegation against Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Last Man Standing Kyle and Mandy (Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook) reveal secrets to Mike and Vanessa (Tim Allen, Nancy Travis), respectively, with promises that they’ll be kept. 8 p.m. Fox
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!
Man With a Plan (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine The entire squad is on high alert when a massive blackout hits Brooklyn. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero and Joe Lo Truglio star in the season finale of the police comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) struggles to shake off past disappointments while Grace (Debra Messing) starts experiencing false labor pains. Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally also star in the finale of the rebooted comedy. A half-hour retrospective hosted by McCormack follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Murphy, Jess and Felix (Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham and Morgan Krantz) work on a plan to cover up their new business scheme in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
The Real Housewives of New York City 9 p.m. Bravo
The Great Food Truck Race In the season finale of the unscripted culinary competition, the last two teams return to Los Angeles, where host Tyler Florence brings the trucks to an upscale winery for the final round. 9 p.m. Food Network
We’re Here This new unscripted miniseries follows a group of small-town residents as they’re trained to participate in a one-night-only drag performance. Acting as mentors to these drag novices are former contestants of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” including Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue), Eureka O’Hara (David Huggard) and Shangela Laquifa Wadley (D.J. Pierce). The premiere is set in Gettysburg, Pa. 9 p.m. HBO
Shaq Life Shaquille O’Neal’s European tour threatens to come crashing down in two new episodes of the unscripted series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. TNT
Broke Jackie and Elizabeth (Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero) discover a secret stash of love letters that suggest their mother had an affair. Also, Javier (Jaime Camil) takes a job as a painter. Fred Stoller and Lesley Ann Warren guest star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Tommy (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Public anticipation is building as assistant district attorney Carisi (Peter Scanavino) begins the trial of movie mogul Toby Moore (returning guest star Ian McShane), while detectives deal with setbacks in several other cases in the season finale of the long-running procedural drama. Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Kelli Giddish also star.10 p.m. NBC
Top Chef After a concert by the L.A. Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the chefs serve music director Gustavo Dudamel and his musicians at downtown L.A.'s Otium restaurant. 10 p.m. Bravo
SPECIALS
2020 NFL Draft The annual selection of college players by NFL teams will proceed with social distancing restrictions in place. Louisiana State quarterback (and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner) Joe Burrow is projected to go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert likely top-10 picks. 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN and NFL
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 a.m. and 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN
Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Alicia Keys. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Natalie Dormer; Samin Nosrat. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Scott Wolf (“Inside Game”); Karen Huger (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jay Hernandez; Pat Harvey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Chef Carla Hall; Shaggy performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC
The Real Debbie Allen. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Focus; River Rose; LL Cool J; Christian Siriano; Joel McHale; Octavia Spencer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Gaining weight while on stay-at-home orders. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Hemsworth (“Extraction”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Brain Balance Centers. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kaley Cuoco. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Rhett & Link; Tones and I perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin; chef Ina Garten. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Arnold Schwarzenegger. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hugh Jackman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Second Chance Theatre. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Erin Moriarty. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 8 a.m. FXX
Argo (2012) 8 a.m. IFC
Primary (1960) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Year of the Dog (2007) 8:15 a.m. TMC
Unthinkable (2010) 8:34 a.m. Encore
The Firm (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC
The Birds (1963) 10 a.m. Sundance
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform
Frequency (2000) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax
Attack the Block (2011) 11:10 a.m. Epix
The Candidate (1972) 11:15 a.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) 11:40 a.m.and 6:22 p.m. Encore
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
The Departed (2006) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Surf’s Up (2007) 12:37 p.m. Starz
A Quiet Place (2018) 12:40 p.m. Epix
Creed (2015) 12:40 p.m. VH1
Neighbors (2014) 1 p.m. FXX
In Her Shoes (2005) 1:05 p.m. Cinemax
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 1:15 p.m. IFC
Warrior (2011) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Seven Days in May (1964) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Cast Away (2000) 3:20 p.m. Cinemax
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 4 p.m. AMC
Face/Off (1997) 4 p.m. IFC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB
The Goodbye Girl (1977) 5 p.m. TCM
True Grit (2010) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Sneakers (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Se7en (1995) 7 p.m. IFC
The Sunshine Boys (1975) 7 p.m. TCM
American Pie (1999) 7:20 p.m. HBO
Pretty Woman (1990) 7:30 p.m. Freeform
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:31 p.m. Syfy
Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. AMC
The Living Daylights (1987) 8 p.m. Epix
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon; 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Paramount
The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975) 9 p.m. TCM
Widows (2018) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 10:15 p.m. Epix
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 10:22 p.m. Encore
The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC