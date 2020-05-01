The following story contains spoilers from the Netflix series “Hollywood.”

“Sometimes I think folks in this town don’t really understand the power they have,” says Darren Criss in the second episode of “Hollywood.” “Movies don’t just show us how the world is, they show us how the world can be.”

The same can be said of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s limited series, which premiered Friday on Netflix. Set in the 1940s, the show introduces various actors, directors, agents and executives and the systemic biases they face across race, gender and sexuality.

Some characters are based on real-life figures, others are pure fiction. The show’s invented story lines serve as wish fulfillment, while the more outlandish situations — whether mentioned in passing or included for comic effect — are often true.

To save you some Google searching, here’s a handy list of what’s fact and what’s fiction in “Hollywood,” episode by episode: