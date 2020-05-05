Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

With Met Gala postponed, James Corden finds high fashion on furry friends

James Corden Pet Gala
James Corden, top, and stylist Brad Goreski offer commentary on a pet’s homemade Pet Gala ensemble on “The Late Late Show.”
(CBS)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
May 5, 2020
9:54 AM
Share

The first Monday in May is usually reserved for the Met Gala, the star-studded annual fundraiser that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

After the coronavirus crisis indefinitely postponed fashion’s biggest night, James Corden hosted his own virtual Pet Gala on Monday’s edition of “The Late Late Show.”

The TV host asked pet owners in quarantine to submit videos of their four-legged friends in homemade ensembles celebrating this year’s would-be theme, “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

Corden and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski offered fashion commentary on a handful of dressed-up dogs (and even a bearded dragon in a miniature tuxedo and top hat) as they walked down their own makeshift red carpet runways.

Advertisement

Take a look at the high fashion the pets pulled off below.

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sonaiya Kelley
Follow Us
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement