With Met Gala postponed, James Corden finds high fashion on furry friends

The first Monday in May is usually reserved for the Met Gala, the star-studded annual fundraiser that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

After the coronavirus crisis indefinitely postponed fashion’s biggest night, James Corden hosted his own virtual Pet Gala on Monday’s edition of “The Late Late Show.”

The TV host asked pet owners in quarantine to submit videos of their four-legged friends in homemade ensembles celebrating this year’s would-be theme, “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

Corden and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski offered fashion commentary on a handful of dressed-up dogs (and even a bearded dragon in a miniature tuxedo and top hat) as they walked down their own makeshift red carpet runways.

Take a look at the high fashion the pets pulled off below.