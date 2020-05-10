What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bakeaway: Martha Stewart’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Voice The top nine perform. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Cedric the Entertainer and Gary Anthony Williams are guests. (N) 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (N) 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 In the season finale the first responders frantically try to save as many lives as possible in the aftermath of a colossal train derailment. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi and Aisha Hinds star. 8 p.m. Fox
Asian Americans This new five-part documentary series examines the significant role Asian Americans have played in shaping American history and identity, starting with the first wave of Asian immigrants in the 1850s. 8 p.m. KOCE
Roswell, New Mexico After uncovering a surprising connection to their past, Michael and Isobel (Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) learn a painful truth. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Justina Adorno also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart This new four-episode competition assembles six home bakers in the great outdoors, where they try to hone their skills under the watchful eye of Martha Stewart and camp counselors, Carla Hall and Dan Langan. 9 p.m. Food Network
The World According to Jeff Goldblum The premiere of this new series takes a look at the multibillion-dollar industry of athletic shoes. A second new episode focuses on swimming pools. (N) 9 and 9:40 p.m. National Geographic
Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Julia Michaels. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Baker and the Beauty When Noa and Daniel’s (Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley) relationship goes public, all the attention creates tension. Also, Lewis (Dan Bucatinsky) has a proposition for Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla). Belissa Escobedo also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens In the new episode “Rewind,” a suburban family’s video footage reveals a secret that disrupts their seemingly perfect world, leading to a media firestorm and a high-stakes court battle. 10 p.m. KOCE
Creepshow (N) 10 p.m. AMC
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, a professional chef, prepare comforting dishes while social distancing in this lighthearted new series, which the couple shot themselves. Each of the eight scheduled episodes will focus on a theme, starting with “Breakfast Time and Late-Night Eats.” 10:03 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Rise Up New York: The Robin Hood Relief Benefit A virtual telethon with New York City musicians, actors, chefs and others raises awareness and funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19. 4 p.m. CNBC
DNA Testing: The Promise and the Peril Scott Wapner (“Fast Money Halftime Report”) explores the meteoric rise and recent decline in direct-to-consumer DNA testing, an industry that was virtually unheard of 20 years ago. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Price Is Right at Night With RuPaul (N) 8 p.m. CBS
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Luke Combs performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Daniel Radcliffe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Yo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Brandy performs; Bret Michaels. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Jay Ellis and Paula Bryant-Ellis; Lisa Vidal. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jim Carrey; James Marsden; Ben Schwartz; Coyote Peterson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellie Kemper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A heroic mom; eating healthy on a budget; a scam; CBD vending machines in convenience stores. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Andy Daly. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth MacFarlane; David Chang; Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Tapper; Tame Impala performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicholas Hoult; Lior Suchard; Sam Fischer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tina Fey; author C Pam Zhang. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Terry Crews. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Keeping the Faith (2000) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax
Snatch (2000) 9:47 a.m. Starz; 8:43 p.m. Starz
Traitor (2008) 10 a.m. Showtime
Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) 11:32 a.m. Starz
Top Hat (1935) 1 p.m. TCM
The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 3 p.m. FX
Born to Dance (1936) 3 p.m. TCM
Elysium (2013) 3 p.m. TNT
Looper (2012) 4 p.m. Syfy
Ice Age (2002) 5 p.m. Freeform
Kelly’s Heroes (1970) 5 p.m. Sundance
No Maps on My Taps (1979) 5 p.m. TCM; 7:45 p.m. TCM
The Wife (2017) 5:26 p.m. Encore
Roxanne (1987) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Stormy Weather (1943) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Freeform
Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 8 p.m. Ovation
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 8 p.m. TMC
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform
Narc (2002) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
Trumbo (2015) 10:10 p.m. TMC
Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Predator (1987) 10:33 p.m. Encore
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 11 p.m. Epix
Biloxi Blues (1988) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax