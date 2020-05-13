What’s on TV Thursday: ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ finale

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Council of Dads Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) contemplates a future romantic life in this new episode. Michele Weaver, Steven Silver and Thalia Tran also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Katy Keene Katy (Lucy Hale) is starting to see things a clearly and realizes that she needs Gloria’s (Katherine LaNasa) help to make her plan work in the season finale. 8 p.m. CW

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Catherine O’Hara and Dr. Phil. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Watch Party Featured celebrities include the Osbournes, Tyra Banks, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price, and Robert and Kym Herjavec. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Nancy Lenehan reprises her guest role as Adam’s (Matt LeBlanc) mother-in-law who comes for an unexpected visit with some shocking news. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Kali Rocha, Stacey Keach, Matt Cook and Grace Kaufman also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Flip or Flop A home in Yorba Linda. (N) 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) team reach out to Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) father hoping he can help them get access to a high-level and extremely exclusive conference in Finland where they hope to persuade Matthew Weitz (guest star Aaron Abrams) to join their side. Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza and Ennis Esmer also star in the new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. CW

Station 19 Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) goes to her Aunt Sandra (guest star Laura Ceron) for answers when she realizes she can no longer ignore her suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death in the season finale. Ellen Pompeo guest stars in her “Grey’s Anatomy” role. 9 p.m. ABC

The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine returns to rescue Loyd Have Mercy, a restaurant in crisis in the season premiere. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

We’re Here Farmington, N.M. (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Broke Javier (Jaime Camil) decides to go with Jackie (Pauley Perrette) to visit her father (Jack McGee) in prison and retroactively ask permission to marry Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

How to Get Away With Murder Viola Davis stars in series finale of the legal thriller. Conrad Ricamora, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King and Charlie Weber also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Top Chef In this new episode the chefs travel to the mountains outside Los Angeles for a “summer camp” outdoor grilling challenge. 10 p.m. Bravo

Siren (N) 10 p.m. Freeform



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tracy Morgan; Jennifer Connelly. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Yara Shahidi; Daveed Diggs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rahm Emanuel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Robin Thede. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lucy Hale; Iain Armitage. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Drew Dixon. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Lester Holt; Alessia Cara; Fortune Feimster. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she has a mysterious illness that requires her to eat more than 7,000 calories a day. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anderson Cooper; Bill Murray. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Whether PBMs override doctors; companies buying medical debt; medical debt surprise. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nikki Glaser. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Evans; Mo Willems; Kane Brown performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; author Alison Roman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stephen Curry. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer; Graham Norton. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Tracy Morgan; Bazzi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Reggie Watts. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 8 a.m. IFC

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Signs (2002) 8:30 a.m. HBO

Mystic Pizza (1988) 8:30 a.m. Sundance

13 Going on 30 (2004) 8:45 a.m. Starz

Old Acquaintance (1943) 9:15 a.m. TCM

The Departed (2006) 10:45 a.m. IFC

School Ties (1992) 10:53 a.m. Encore

Juno (2007) 11 a.m. Sundance

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 11 a.m. TMC

Adventures of Don Juan (1948) 11:15 a.m. TCM

300 (2006) 12:30 p.m. FX

Fright Night (2011) 12:36 p.m. Syfy

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

The Young Philadelphians (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Drumline (2002) 3 p.m. VH1

Jurassic Park (1993) 4 p.m. Freeform

Friday Night Lights (2004) 4 p.m. HBO

Pacific Heights (1990) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 4:12 p.m. Starz

Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Coach Carter (2005) 5:30 p.m. BET

Gorky Park (1983) 5:50 p.m. Epix

Children of Men (2006) 6:22 p.m. Starz

Cast Away (2000) 6:30 p.m. HBO

A Slight Case of Murder (1938) 6:45 p.m. TCM

9 to 5 (1980) 7:08 p.m. Encore

The Hangover (2009) 8 p.m. AMC

The Hurt Locker (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 8 p.m. TMC

Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Forrest Gump (1994) 9 p.m. Encore

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 10 p.m. Epix