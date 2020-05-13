What’s on TV Thursday: ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ finale

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Council of Dads Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) contemplates a future romantic life in this new episode. Michele Weaver, Steven Silver and Thalia Tran also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Katy Keene Katy (Lucy Hale) is starting to see things a clearly and realizes that she needs Gloria’s (Katherine LaNasa) help to make her plan work in the season finale. 8 p.m. CW
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Catherine O’Hara and Dr. Phil. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party Featured celebrities include the Osbournes, Tyra Banks, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price, and Robert and Kym Herjavec. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Nancy Lenehan reprises her guest role as Adam’s (Matt LeBlanc) mother-in-law who comes for an unexpected visit with some shocking news. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Kali Rocha, Stacey Keach, Matt Cook and Grace Kaufman also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Flip or Flop A home in Yorba Linda. (N) 8:30 p.m. HGTV
Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) team reach out to Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) father hoping he can help them get access to a high-level and extremely exclusive conference in Finland where they hope to persuade Matthew Weitz (guest star Aaron Abrams) to join their side. Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza and Ennis Esmer also star in the new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. CW
Station 19 Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) goes to her Aunt Sandra (guest star Laura Ceron) for answers when she realizes she can no longer ignore her suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death in the season finale. Ellen Pompeo guest stars in her “Grey’s Anatomy” role. 9 p.m. ABC
The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine returns to rescue Loyd Have Mercy, a restaurant in crisis in the season premiere. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
We’re Here Farmington, N.M. (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Broke Javier (Jaime Camil) decides to go with Jackie (Pauley Perrette) to visit her father (Jack McGee) in prison and retroactively ask permission to marry Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
How to Get Away With Murder Viola Davis stars in series finale of the legal thriller. Conrad Ricamora, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King and Charlie Weber also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Top Chef In this new episode the chefs travel to the mountains outside Los Angeles for a “summer camp” outdoor grilling challenge. 10 p.m. Bravo
Siren (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tracy Morgan; Jennifer Connelly. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Yara Shahidi; Daveed Diggs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rahm Emanuel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Robin Thede. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lucy Hale; Iain Armitage. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Drew Dixon. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Lester Holt; Alessia Cara; Fortune Feimster. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she has a mysterious illness that requires her to eat more than 7,000 calories a day. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anderson Cooper; Bill Murray. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Whether PBMs override doctors; companies buying medical debt; medical debt surprise. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nikki Glaser. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Evans; Mo Willems; Kane Brown performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; author Alison Roman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stephen Curry. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer; Graham Norton. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Tracy Morgan; Bazzi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Reggie Watts. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 8 a.m. IFC
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Signs (2002) 8:30 a.m. HBO
Mystic Pizza (1988) 8:30 a.m. Sundance
13 Going on 30 (2004) 8:45 a.m. Starz
Old Acquaintance (1943) 9:15 a.m. TCM
The Departed (2006) 10:45 a.m. IFC
School Ties (1992) 10:53 a.m. Encore
Juno (2007) 11 a.m. Sundance
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 11 a.m. TMC
Adventures of Don Juan (1948) 11:15 a.m. TCM
300 (2006) 12:30 p.m. FX
Fright Night (2011) 12:36 p.m. Syfy
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
The Young Philadelphians (1959) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Drumline (2002) 3 p.m. VH1
Jurassic Park (1993) 4 p.m. Freeform
Friday Night Lights (2004) 4 p.m. HBO
Pacific Heights (1990) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 4:12 p.m. Starz
Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX
Coach Carter (2005) 5:30 p.m. BET
Gorky Park (1983) 5:50 p.m. Epix
Children of Men (2006) 6:22 p.m. Starz
Cast Away (2000) 6:30 p.m. HBO
A Slight Case of Murder (1938) 6:45 p.m. TCM
9 to 5 (1980) 7:08 p.m. Encore
The Hangover (2009) 8 p.m. AMC
The Hurt Locker (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount
Twelve Monkeys (1995) 8 p.m. TMC
Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Forrest Gump (1994) 9 p.m. Encore
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 10 p.m. Epix