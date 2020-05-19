What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The 100' returns on CW; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In the season premiere of this auto-centric series, Leno takes country star Blake Shelton for a ride in a vintage pickup truck. Then he tries to teach Norm MacDonald how to drive. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The 100 This science-fiction adventure series, returning for its seventh and final season, picks up the action after last season’s cliffhanger, where an adult version of Hope (Shelby Flannery) showed up and attacked Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), leaving Bellamy (Bob Morley) to try to understand what happened to his sister. Chad Rook joins the cast. 8 p.m. CW

The Masked Singer The three finalists compete in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries This new episode documents behavior of animals in the Arctic and Antarctic, including penguin chicks, elephant seals, wolf cubs and polar bears. 8 p.m. KOCE

Ultimate Tag NFL brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt cohost this new game show based on the timeless schoolyard chasing game. (N) 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Eagle Power” documents the strength, eyesight and flying skills of an eagle and reveals the danger and drama of chicks as they struggle to survive. 9 p.m. KOCE

Guy’s Grocery Games In this new episode, four military veterans with a culinary second-calling work with a group of chefs who travel the world cooking for U.S. troops. 9 p.m. Food Network

Motherland: Fort Salem Raelle, Abigail and Tally (Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams and Jessica Sutton) graduate from basic training, and Gen. Alder (Lyne Renee) considers the unit for a rescue mission in the season finale of the supernatural series. Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney also star. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

S.W.A.T. The team searches for drug smugglers who crashed a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and then scattered. Shemar Moore, Rochelle Aytes, Kenny Johnson and Jay Harrington star. 10 p.m. CBS

What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX

At Home With Amy Sedaris The actress and comedian returns for a third season of her variety sketch series. 10 p.m. TRU

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) noon and 7 p.m. The CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Once Upon a Quarantime This new special shares the highly personal stories of real-life couples who have been self-filming their new reality under the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 9:03 p.m. Lifetime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Andrea Bocelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Martha Stewart; Anna Solomon; Ne-Yo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Darren Criss (“Royalties”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View A couple tests positive for COVID-19 while expecting twins. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jamie Hector (“Bosch”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Instagram skating party: Mike Epps. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Justin Hartley; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Caring for mental health during the pandemic; people dealing with grief, depression and anxiety. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Larenz Tate (“Power”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jay Leno; Eugene Levy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman thinks her fiancé is stuck in Africa. (Part 3 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Chef Rocco DiSpirito discusses doing a keto reset; depression; indigestion; radiant skin. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tracy Morgan. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Michelle Dockery; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan-Michael Key; Wilco performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Patton Oswalt. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kumail Nanjiani; Sharon Horgan. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Simon Pegg; Ben Platt and Finneas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Entrepreneur Mark Cuban. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Muppets (2011) 8:34 a.m. Starz

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:05 a.m. HBO

Quality Street (1937) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Hellboy (2004) 10:18 a.m. Starz

Home Alone (1990) 11 a.m. MTV

Skyfall (2012) 11:15 a.m. Syfy

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Sideways (2004) 11:42 a.m. Encore

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 1:10 and 8 p.m. TMC

Gladiator (2000) 1:30 p.m. AMC

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 1:30 p.m. VH1

Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 2:15 p.m. Syfy

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 2:25 p.m. HBO

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 3 p.m. FXX

Three Comrades (1938) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Roxanne (1987) 3:20 p.m. Epix

About Last Night (2014) 4 p.m. BET

Dave (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Mean Girls (2004) 4 p.m. Showtime

The Crow (1994) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Departed (2006) 4:45 p.m. IFC

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 4:45 p.m. Syfy

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Flower Drum Song (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

Instant Family (2018) 5:10 p.m. Epix

Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

8 Mile (2002) 6:30 p.m. VH1

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 7:17 p.m. Encore

The Nutty Professor (1996) 7:23 p.m. Starz

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 7:30 p.m. Paramount

Sayonara (1957) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Moana (2016) 8 p.m. ABC

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Prestige (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Point Break (1991) 8 and 11 p.m. IFC

The War of the Roses (1989) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 9 p.m. FXX

The American President (1995) 9:40 p.m. TMC

Unstoppable (2010) 10 p.m. HBO

Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. Showtime

The Sand Pebbles (1966) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Sully (2016) 11:06 p.m. TNT

No Way Out (1987) 11:08 p.m. Encore

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 11:10 p.m. Epix

