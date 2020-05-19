What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The 100' returns on CW; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage In the season premiere of this auto-centric series, Leno takes country star Blake Shelton for a ride in a vintage pickup truck. Then he tries to teach Norm MacDonald how to drive. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The 100 This science-fiction adventure series, returning for its seventh and final season, picks up the action after last season’s cliffhanger, where an adult version of Hope (Shelby Flannery) showed up and attacked Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), leaving Bellamy (Bob Morley) to try to understand what happened to his sister. Chad Rook joins the cast. 8 p.m. CW
The Masked Singer The three finalists compete in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries This new episode documents behavior of animals in the Arctic and Antarctic, including penguin chicks, elephant seals, wolf cubs and polar bears. 8 p.m. KOCE
Ultimate Tag NFL brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt cohost this new game show based on the timeless schoolyard chasing game. (N) 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Eagle Power” documents the strength, eyesight and flying skills of an eagle and reveals the danger and drama of chicks as they struggle to survive. 9 p.m. KOCE
Guy’s Grocery Games In this new episode, four military veterans with a culinary second-calling work with a group of chefs who travel the world cooking for U.S. troops. 9 p.m. Food Network
Motherland: Fort Salem Raelle, Abigail and Tally (Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams and Jessica Sutton) graduate from basic training, and Gen. Alder (Lyne Renee) considers the unit for a rescue mission in the season finale of the supernatural series. Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney also star. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform
S.W.A.T. The team searches for drug smugglers who crashed a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and then scattered. Shemar Moore, Rochelle Aytes, Kenny Johnson and Jay Harrington star. 10 p.m. CBS
What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX
At Home With Amy Sedaris The actress and comedian returns for a third season of her variety sketch series. 10 p.m. TRU
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) noon and 7 p.m. The CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Once Upon a Quarantime This new special shares the highly personal stories of real-life couples who have been self-filming their new reality under the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 9:03 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Andrea Bocelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Martha Stewart; Anna Solomon; Ne-Yo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Darren Criss (“Royalties”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View A couple tests positive for COVID-19 while expecting twins. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jamie Hector (“Bosch”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Instagram skating party: Mike Epps. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Justin Hartley; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Caring for mental health during the pandemic; people dealing with grief, depression and anxiety. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Larenz Tate (“Power”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jay Leno; Eugene Levy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman thinks her fiancé is stuck in Africa. (Part 3 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Chef Rocco DiSpirito discusses doing a keto reset; depression; indigestion; radiant skin. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tracy Morgan. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Michelle Dockery; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan-Michael Key; Wilco performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Patton Oswalt. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kumail Nanjiani; Sharon Horgan. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Simon Pegg; Ben Platt and Finneas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Entrepreneur Mark Cuban. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Muppets (2011) 8:34 a.m. Starz
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:05 a.m. HBO
Quality Street (1937) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Hellboy (2004) 10:18 a.m. Starz
Home Alone (1990) 11 a.m. MTV
Skyfall (2012) 11:15 a.m. Syfy
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Sideways (2004) 11:42 a.m. Encore
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 1:10 and 8 p.m. TMC
Gladiator (2000) 1:30 p.m. AMC
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 1:30 p.m. VH1
Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 2:15 p.m. Syfy
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 2:25 p.m. HBO
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 3 p.m. FXX
Three Comrades (1938) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Roxanne (1987) 3:20 p.m. Epix
About Last Night (2014) 4 p.m. BET
Dave (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Mean Girls (2004) 4 p.m. Showtime
The Crow (1994) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Departed (2006) 4:45 p.m. IFC
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 4:45 p.m. Syfy
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Flower Drum Song (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
Instant Family (2018) 5:10 p.m. Epix
Pitch Perfect (2012) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
8 Mile (2002) 6:30 p.m. VH1
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 7:17 p.m. Encore
The Nutty Professor (1996) 7:23 p.m. Starz
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 7:30 p.m. Paramount
Sayonara (1957) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Moana (2016) 8 p.m. ABC
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Prestige (2006) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Point Break (1991) 8 and 11 p.m. IFC
The War of the Roses (1989) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 9 p.m. FXX
The American President (1995) 9:40 p.m. TMC
Unstoppable (2010) 10 p.m. HBO
Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. Showtime
The Sand Pebbles (1966) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Sully (2016) 11:06 p.m. TNT
No Way Out (1987) 11:08 p.m. Encore
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 11:10 p.m. Epix