What’s on TV Friday: ‘Dynasty’ on The CW; ‘Betty’ on HBO; NHL’s Stanley Cup Final on NBC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Emergency Call (season finale) 8 p.m. ABC
Dynasty Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) brainstorming session with Blake (Grant Show) to create ideas for her business leads to a meeting with Corinne Simon (guest star Laura Leighton), who is both an SEC officer and a figure from Liam’s (Adam Huber) past. Sam Adegoke, Robert C. Riley, Elaine Hendrix and Michael Michele also star in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri is back on the road, heading for Houston first, where he checks out the rotisserie pork at a Greek diner. He also visits a poke place in Kahului, Hawaii, and a Mexican joint in San Francisco that makes everything from scratch. 9 p.m. Food Network
Betty Kirt (Nina Moran) recruits Shelby (Isabel Palma) to help with a mission and Indigo (Ajani Russell) is ready to consider doing anything to bring in some money, while Honeybear and Camille (Moonbear, Rachelle Vinberg) are having second thoughts. Dede Lovelace and Andrew Darnell also star. 11 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
2021 Copa America Switzerland versus Spain, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Belgium versus Italy, 11:30 a.m. ESPN
2021 Wimbledon Championships Third round: 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 and 5 a.m. ESPN
Soccer Peru ve2021 Copa Americaaraguay, 2 p.m. FS1; Brazil versus Chile, 5 p.m. FS1
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Baltimore Orioles visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
2021 Stanley Cup Final The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. NBC
WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces visit the Sparks, 7 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Brian Kelly, the Points Guy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The United States Air Force Band performs; Edy Massih. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lady A performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mila Kunis (“Four Good Days”); David Oyelowo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Rodney Scott; chef Ronnie Woo. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mike Colter; Antonia Lofaso; Deborah Norville. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show How to cash in on a hobby. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jay Pharoah (“Resort to Love”); Jon M. Chu. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week (season premiere) Supreme Court decisions; the infrastructure bills; masking guidance for people fully vaccinated for COVID-19; criminal charges against the Trump Organization: Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover (season premiere) Retired U.S. Navy Admiral William H. McRaven talks about his 37 years of service to America, the capture of Saddam Hussein and the killing of Osama bin Laden. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:05 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julianne Moore; Dave Bautista; Twenty One Pilots performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Quentin Tarantino; Iliza Shlesinger; Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Ewan McGregor; actress Casey Wilson. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Emily Blunt; Elle King performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Crisis Writer-director Nicholas Jarecki’s 2021 crime thriller interweaves three stories with the global opioid epidemic as a common backdrop. Gary Oldman stars as a university research scientist overseeing a study for a new drug, while Evangeline Lilly plays an architect and recovering Oxycodone addict whose teenage son has gone missing and Armie Hammer is an undercover DEA agent coordinating a massive sting. Greg Kinnear, Luke Evans and Martin Donovan costar. 9 p.m. Showtime
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Was Chuck Barris, the creator-producer of “The Dating Game” and “The Gong Show,” secretly an assassin for the CIA? That’s what he claimed in his autobiography, the source of this 2002 film directed by George Clooney, who has a supporting role. Sam Rockwell plays Barris. Drew Barrymore, Rutger Hauer and Maggie Gyllenhaal also star, and Julia Roberts has a cameo. 9:35 p.m. Cinemax
The Full Monty (1997) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
A Hidden Life (2019) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax
Heat (1995) 9:01 a.m. Encore
Fury (2014) 9:30 a.m. AMC
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bravo
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 9:45 a.m. IFC
Darkest Hour (2017) 10:40 a.m. HBO
The Natural (1984) 11 a.m. Epix
Ferdinand (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) noon Showtime
The Bourne Identity (2002) noon Bravo
Only the Brave (2017) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Terms of Endearment (1983) 1:03 p.m. Starz
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) 1:20 p.m. TMC
Raising Arizona (1987) 1:45 p.m. IFC
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 2 p.m. FXX
Love & Basketball (2000) 2:30 and 10 p.m. VH1
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 2:32 p.m. Bravo
The Trouble With Angels (1966) 3 p.m. TCM
Hell or High Water (2016) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4 and 11:45 p.m. IFC
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 4 p.m. Showtime
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 4:15 p.m. Starz
Aliens (1986) 4:30 and 10 p.m. Syfy
Citizen Ruth (1996) 4:40 p.m. TMC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 4:50 p.m. Encore
Harper (1966) 5 p.m. TCM
Ant-Man (2015) 5:30 p.m. USA
The Matrix (1999) 6 p.m. AMC
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. IFC
Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 7 and 9:57 p.m. TNT
Point Blank (1967) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:30 and 10 p.m. Bravo
Alien (1979) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
The Best Man (1999) 7:30 p.m. VH1
Some Like It Hot (1959) 8 p.m. KCET
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. POP
Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TBS
Mid90s (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. USA
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 9 p.m. AMC
A League of Their Own (1992) 9 p.m. Encore
Pitch Perfect (2012) 9 p.m. HBO
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Top Gun (1986) 10 p.m. Starz
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 p.m. POP
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 11:05 p.m. TMC
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
