What’s on TV Friday ‘Friday Night: The Morgans’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in this new episode include Michael Turco, Leon Etienne, the Sacred Riana, Chipper Lowell and Jay Jay. (N) 8 p.m. CW

River Monsters: Deadliest Man-eaters Jeremy Wade searches for two deadly Amazonian creatures. Rumors claim that a monster fish is responsible for swallowing men whole, while another is the culprit behind the 1981 shipwreck of the riverboat Sobral Santos II, claiming the lives of hundreds. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

All on the Line The bluefin tuna season in the waters around Gloucester, Mass., is nearly over for many boats, but this new unscripted dangerous profession series follows two crews fighting to land even larger tuna as the winter season sets in. 9 p.m. Discovery

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Under lockdown host Guy Fieri and his son, Hunter, chat via video with four chefs who had been featured in previous episodes of the traveling culinary series. 9 p.m. Food Network

Friday Night In With the Morgans Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”) and wife Hilarie Burton (“Council of Dads”) check in with actors Samantha Morton, Patton Oswalt and their son’s elementary school teacher, all appearing via video chat in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC



SPECIALS

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Alone Together In this new special twelve of this season’s contestants come together in a virtual slumber party for chats about the shadiest moments and most shocking eliminations from the unscripted series. 8 p.m. VH1

AKA Jane Roe This new documentary profiles Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. Jane Roe, whose unwanted pregnancy led to Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide. 9 p.m. FX

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Clint Carter. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Katy Perry performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Steve Patterson (“Twin Cities Live”); yoga. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Zach Braff and Donald Faison. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ayesha Curry; Camila Alves McConaughey; Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Nicole Byer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Tamar Braxton and Johnny Wright (“To Catch a Beautician”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Derek Hough (“World of Dance”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristin Chenoweth; Bindi and Robert Irwin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her son, 18, steals, lies and has engaged in questionable and dangerous relationships. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Gronkowski (“Game On”); Hozier performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Celebrity health news: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, NeNe Leakes. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Aaron Carter discusses domestic violence, police wellness checks and his mental health. (Part 2 of 2) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Deaths from COVID-19 reach 90,000 in the U.S.; millions more Americans file for unemployment; potential health risks of reopening the economy. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Henry Winkler; Twenty One Pilots perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nathan Lane; chef José Andrés. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! A tribute to Fred Willard. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Adam Sandler. 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Historian Yuval Noah Harari; singer Lewis Capaldi. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Adam Conover; Deon Cole. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Daydreamer This whimsical 1966 feature blends live action with stop-motion animation to chronicle the childhood of Hans Christian Andersen (Paul O’Keefe), with Jack Gilford as his father and Ray Bolger and Margaret Hamilton as local characters. The voice cast also includes Tallulah Bankhead and Hayley Mills. 7 p.m. TCM

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) 8:35 a.m. HBO

The Actress (1953) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Away From Her (2006) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax

Seraphim Falls (2006) 9 a.m. TMC

Clueless (1995) 10 a.m. MTV; 4:30 p.m. MTV

The Star (1952) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 10:55 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. Epix

Good Will Hunting (1997) 11 a.m. TMC; 8 p.m. TMC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Gone Girl (2014) Noon FX

Grease (1978) Noon MTV

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 12:50 p.m. Epix

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 1:10 p.m. TMC; 10:10 p.m. TMC

13 Going on 30 (2004) 1:35 p.m. Starz

Donnie Brasco (1997) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

American Beauty (1999) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Martian (2015) 3 p.m. FX

The School of Rock (2003) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

Fury (2014) 4 p.m. AMC

The Sixth Sense (1999) 4 p.m. Showtime

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Miracle (2004) 5 p.m. ESPN

The Blind Side (2009) 5 p.m. Freeform

That Thing You Do! (1996) 5:15 p.m. HBO

Drumline (2002) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Adrift (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC

G.I. Jane (1997) 7 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7 p.m. Syfy

RoboCop (1987) 7:15 p.m. Encore

Independence Day (1996) 7:30 p.m. Paramount

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 7:40 p.m. Showtime

Awakenings (1990) 8 p.m. KCET

Wedding Crashers (2005) 8 p.m. Lifetime

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. Ovation

About Last Night (2014) 8:30 p.m. BET

Predator (1987) 9 p.m. Encore

Bugsy (1991) 10:05 p.m. KCET

Ghost (1990) 10:30 p.m. AMC

I Am Legend (2007) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Ghostbusters (1984) 11 p.m. CMT

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 11 p.m. Ovation

The Descendants (2011) 11:40 p.m. Cinemax