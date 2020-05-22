What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk Shows: ‘The Help’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In this new episode of the locally produced culinary series, Milk Bar owner Christina Tosi makes strawberry shortcake cereal squares. Then Chef Nick Liberato shows his favorite burger recipe. 8 p.m. CW
Group Chat With Annie and Jayden In this new series, stars of the kids television network discuss the latest trends on social media, play games and compete in challenges. Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels are the hosts. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Saved by the Barn In a new episode Dan McKernan and his team partner with Michigan Humane Society to find homes for four calves who have suffered shameful neglect. They also welcome a squirming litter of lively piglets and build a safe and spacious playground for energetic goats. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant Life coach Iyanla Vanzant welcomes experts and notable guests to discuss living one’s life without letting fear dominate during the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. OWN
Saturday Night Live The venerable late-night comedy sketch series rebroadcasts a 1978 episode hosted by Fred Willard. Devo is the musical guest. 10 p.m. NBC
The Zoo: San Diego The staff at the zoo cares for animals during the coronavirus pandemic. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Girlfriends Check in Professional women and their friends get together for an informal hour of chat and good times as they exchange ideas and insights into challenges and triumphs they and other women face. Loni Love is featured in this new episode. 10 p.m. OWN
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. CSPAN
Stronger Together Host Cher Calvin. (N) 9 p.m. CW
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto; Michael Symon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews COVID-19: professor of epidemiology Anne W. Rimoin, UCLA. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union The economy; economic stimulus White House senior advisor Kevin Hassett. Coronavirus; reopening: Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Coronavirus: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Coronavirus; reopening: Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The World Health Organization’s handling of COVID-19: Stewart Simonson. The firing of the State Department’s inspector general; U.S. withdrawing from the Open Skies arms treaty; China and Hong Kong: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Thomas Friedman, the New York Times. President Trump’s economic stewardship of the COVID-19 pandemic: Gary Cohn. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) Matthew Whitaker. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Author Gordon Chang (“Nuclear Showdown”), (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; former Sec. of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff; former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Eric Rosengren, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; Geoffrey Ballotti, Wyndham Hotels Group. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Coronavirus: Dr. Peter Hotez, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development; Dr. Dan Barouch, Center for Virology and Vaccine Research. Panel: O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa; Andrea Mitchell; Jeh Johnson. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House coronavirus response coordinator: Dr. Deborah Birx. COVID-19: Tom Bossert; Dr. Atul Gawande, the New Yorker. COVID-19: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Pierre Thomas; Julie Pace. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House Coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Mark Parkinson, American Health Care Association. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Tom Day, Bugles Across America. Panel: Josh Holmes; Donna Brazile; Jonah Goldberg. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The connection between misinformation and “moral rot”: Garry Kasparov, Renew Democracy Initiative. Covering the pandemic: Ed Yong, the Atlantic. A reexamination of Ronan Farrow’s reporting: Ben Smith, New York Times. Matt Lauer speaks out: Dan Abrams, Mediaite. President Trump’s hostility toward VOA: Sunlen Serfaty; Matt Armstrong. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez, KQED; Emily Compagno; Clarence Page; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
MOVIES
Waterloo Bridge On the eve of World War II, a British officer (Robert Taylor) returns to Waterloo Bridge, where he relives bittersweet memories of the ill-fated affair he had with a promising young ballerina (Vivien Leigh) during World War I. Lucile Watson, Virginia Field, Maria Ouspenskaya and C. Aubrey Smith also star in this 1940 melodrama. 7 p.m. TCM
Ready or Not On her wedding night a young bride (Samara Weaving) discovers she must fight to survive while the groom’s family tries to hunt her down and kill her in this 2019 comedy horror film. Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Melanie Scrofano and Kristian Bruun also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Help An aspiring writer (Emma Stone) interviews black housekeepers in a small Mississippi town in the 1960s in this 2011 drama. Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jessica Chastain, Sissy Spacek, Cicely Tyson, Aunjanue Ellis and Mary Steenburgen also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Gone Girl (2014) 8 a.m. FX
Men in Black (1997) 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Paramount
Blaze (2018) 8:30 a.m. TMC
Sergeant York (1941) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9 a.m. Syfy
Cars (2006) 9:10 a.m. Freeform
Back to the Future (1985) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Babe (1995) 9:57 a.m. HBO
Cinderella (2015) 10:45 a.m. TBS
Wildlife (2018) 10:45 a.m. TMC
RoboCop (1987) 10:51 a.m. Encore
The Martian (2015) 11 a.m. FX
D-Day, the Sixth of June (1956) 11 a.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Under Siege (1992) Noon CMT
In the Line of Fire (1993) 12:16 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:32 p.m. Syfy
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 1 p.m. History
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 1 p.m. Ovation
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 1 p.m. TBS
The Steel Helmet (1951) 1 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Independence Day (1996) 2 p.m. VH1
Gorky Park (1983) 2:05 p.m. Epix
The Green Berets (1968) 2:30 p.m. TCM; 9 p.m. Sundance
G.I. Jane (1997) 3 p.m. AMC
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 3 p.m. FXX
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 3 p.m. TBS
Seven (1995) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Awakenings (1990) 3:55 p.m. KCET
Predator (1987) 4:21 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:28 p.m. Syfy
Toy Story (1995) 4:55 p.m. Freeform
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 5 p.m. Sundance
Casablanca (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. Ovation
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO
Toy Story 2 (1999) 6:55 p.m. Freeform
Sing (2016) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX
Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. TBS
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8 p.m. NBC
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR
Platoon (1986) 8 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Furious 7 (2015) 8 p.m. FX
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 8 p.m. History
Dave (1993) 8 p.m. Ovation
Toy Story 3 (2010) 9 p.m. Freeform
Cornered (1945) 9 p.m. TCM
Pulp Fiction (1994) 10:02 p.m. Encore
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:05 p.m. Paramount
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10:15 p.m. IFC
Rain Man (1988) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Hustlers (2019) 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Training Day (2001) 11 p.m. VH1
300 (2006) 11:33 p.m. FX