What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Kenan’ on NBC; ‘Big Sky’ on TNT

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Pooch Perfect The dog groomers are inspired by characters from Disney animated movies. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident When a tornado touches down in Atlanta, the staff goes into crisis mode. Conrad and Nicolette (Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp) treat an injured EMT as Devon and Leela (Manish Dayal, Anuja Joshi) are trapped with a man who has severe head trauma. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin investigate their family histories in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

Kenan In the season finale of the family comedy Kenan, Rick, Gary and Mika (Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson, Chris Redd and Kimrie Lewis) prepare the girls (Dannah Lane, Dani Lane) for the Atlanta Hair Show, which was one of Cori’s (Niccole Thurman) favorite events. 8:30 p.m. NBC

FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Supergirl Nia and Brainiac (Nicole Maines, Jesse Rath) try to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by traveling back to her hometown in 2009 in the new episode. Eliza Helm guest stars. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish Junior (Marcus Scribner) worries that Olivia (Katlyn Nichol) might leave him in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Prodigal Son Jessica (Bellamy Young) looks deep into her past for a tell-all book while Malcolm (Tom Payne) puts as much distance as possible between himself and his serial-killer dad (Michael Sheen). Catherine Zeta-Jones continues her guest role in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Philly D.A. The murder of a police sergeant tests Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner’s resolve to never seek the death penalty in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Allan (Nick Barrotta) catches Ellie (Natasha Ward) in an act of betrayal. Later, Victoria (Kron Moore) discovers that Hunter (Ed Quinn) is being set up. Lodric D. Collins, Brad Benedict and Daniel Croix also star. 9 p.m. BET

Chopped Martha Stewart makes the contestants switch stations and dishes in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Delilah Delilah (Maahra Hill) tries to convince Leah (Saycon Sengbloh) to do the right thing as mediation day finally arrives. Meanwhile, Tamara (Jill Marie Jones) makes a last attempt to end the case and save her friendship with Delilah. 9 p.m. OWN

Mixed-ish Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gives Harrison (Gary Cole) dating advice in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky After Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) learn that a body has been found on the Kleinsasser ranch, Cassie and Lindor (Omar Metwally) follow a hot lead on Ronald (Brian Geraghty). 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The two-part COVID-19 documentary concludes. 10 p.m. KOCE

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Bindi welcomes the newest koala joey to the zoo, while Robert is on a mission to save a stranded platypus. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

Cruel Summer Jeanette’s (Chiara Aurelia) erratic and reckless behavior adds fuel to the rumors surrounding Kate’s (Olivia Holt) disappearance. Froy Gutierrez and Blake Lee also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform

Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX

Assembly Required (N) 10:03 p.m. History

Chad Chad (Nasim Pedrad) joins an Asian Appreciation Club and discovers the world of K-pop in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; Regional Coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Atlanta United FC versus Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m. FS1; Toronto FC versus Cruz Azul, 7 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Golden State Warriors, 6:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry; John Grisham. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jessica Matlin; post-vaccine etiquette. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cindy McCain; Elisabeth Moss; Justin Baldoni; Olivia Holt. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Cindy McCain; Sharon Stone. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray David Muir. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Kate Flannery; Judy Joo. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Syleena Johnson. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Renée Elise Goldsberry; Francia Raisa guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Jason Derulo; Eitan Bernath; Michelle Buteau. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ed Helms; Emily VanCamp; Twice performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her mother’s mental health has declined to a worrying extent in the past year. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”); Jay Shetty; Ingrid Michaelson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Justine Bateman (“Family Ties”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Don Lemon. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kenan Thompson. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Roger Daltrey; Nicki Nicole and Lunay perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Kyle MacLachlan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dave Grohl performs; Billy Porter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ed Helms; Michelle Buteau; Sen. Jon Tester. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Zion Williamson; Years & Years perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Justin Baldoni. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Friday Night Lights (2004) 8:07 a.m. and 6:59 p.m. Encore

Beginners (2010) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax

True Grit (2010) 9 a.m. HBO

The Green Mile (1999) 9:15 a.m. AMC

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Trading Places (1983) 10:08 a.m. Encore

The Hole in the Ground (2019) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Dick (1999) 10:30 a.m. TMC

The Stranger (1946) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Pieces of April (2003) Noon Showtime

King Kong (2005) Noon TNT

Doubt (2008) 12:50 p.m. HBO

Gladiator (2000) 1 p.m. Syfy

Strangers on a Train (1951) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Sound of My Voice (2011) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax

Mid90s (2018) 1:25 p.m. Showtime

48 HRS. (1982) 1:30 p.m. IFC

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 2:50 p.m. Showtime

The Stratton Story (1949) 3 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 3 p.m. TMC

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 3:40 p.m. Epix

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

End of Watch (2012) 5:05 p.m. Starz

Platoon (1986) 6 p.m. Epix

Tangled (2010) 6 p.m. Freeform

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Strike Up the Band (1940) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Walk the Line (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

The Little Mermaid (1989) 8 p.m. Freeform

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

Field of Dreams (1989) 9 p.m. Paramount

Summer of ’42 (1971) 9:30 p.m. TCM

The Monster (2016) 9:30 p.m. TMC

The Sundowners (1960) 11:30 p.m. TCM

