What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Kenan’ on NBC; ‘Big Sky’ on TNT
SERIES
NCIS (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Pooch Perfect The dog groomers are inspired by characters from Disney animated movies. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident When a tornado touches down in Atlanta, the staff goes into crisis mode. Conrad and Nicolette (Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp) treat an injured EMT as Devon and Leela (Manish Dayal, Anuja Joshi) are trapped with a man who has severe head trauma. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin investigate their family histories in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
Kenan In the season finale of the family comedy Kenan, Rick, Gary and Mika (Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson, Chris Redd and Kimrie Lewis) prepare the girls (Dannah Lane, Dani Lane) for the Atlanta Hair Show, which was one of Cori’s (Niccole Thurman) favorite events. 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Supergirl Nia and Brainiac (Nicole Maines, Jesse Rath) try to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by traveling back to her hometown in 2009 in the new episode. Eliza Helm guest stars. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish Junior (Marcus Scribner) worries that Olivia (Katlyn Nichol) might leave him in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Prodigal Son Jessica (Bellamy Young) looks deep into her past for a tell-all book while Malcolm (Tom Payne) puts as much distance as possible between himself and his serial-killer dad (Michael Sheen). Catherine Zeta-Jones continues her guest role in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Philly D.A. The murder of a police sergeant tests Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner’s resolve to never seek the death penalty in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s The Oval Allan (Nick Barrotta) catches Ellie (Natasha Ward) in an act of betrayal. Later, Victoria (Kron Moore) discovers that Hunter (Ed Quinn) is being set up. Lodric D. Collins, Brad Benedict and Daniel Croix also star. 9 p.m. BET
Chopped Martha Stewart makes the contestants switch stations and dishes in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Delilah Delilah (Maahra Hill) tries to convince Leah (Saycon Sengbloh) to do the right thing as mediation day finally arrives. Meanwhile, Tamara (Jill Marie Jones) makes a last attempt to end the case and save her friendship with Delilah. 9 p.m. OWN
Mixed-ish Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gives Harrison (Gary Cole) dating advice in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky After Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) learn that a body has been found on the Kleinsasser ranch, Cassie and Lindor (Omar Metwally) follow a hot lead on Ronald (Brian Geraghty). 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The two-part COVID-19 documentary concludes. 10 p.m. KOCE
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Bindi welcomes the newest koala joey to the zoo, while Robert is on a mission to save a stranded platypus. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
Cruel Summer Jeanette’s (Chiara Aurelia) erratic and reckless behavior adds fuel to the rumors surrounding Kate’s (Olivia Holt) disappearance. Froy Gutierrez and Blake Lee also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform
Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX
Assembly Required (N) 10:03 p.m. History
Chad Chad (Nasim Pedrad) joins an Asian Appreciation Club and discovers the world of K-pop in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; Regional Coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Atlanta United FC versus Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m. FS1; Toronto FC versus Cruz Azul, 7 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Golden State Warriors, 6:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry; John Grisham. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jessica Matlin; post-vaccine etiquette. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Cindy McCain; Elisabeth Moss; Justin Baldoni; Olivia Holt. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Cindy McCain; Sharon Stone. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray David Muir. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Kate Flannery; Judy Joo. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Syleena Johnson. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Renée Elise Goldsberry; Francia Raisa guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Jason Derulo; Eitan Bernath; Michelle Buteau. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ed Helms; Emily VanCamp; Twice performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her mother’s mental health has declined to a worrying extent in the past year. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”); Jay Shetty; Ingrid Michaelson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Justine Bateman (“Family Ties”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Don Lemon. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kenan Thompson. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Roger Daltrey; Nicki Nicole and Lunay perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Kyle MacLachlan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dave Grohl performs; Billy Porter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ed Helms; Michelle Buteau; Sen. Jon Tester. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Zion Williamson; Years & Years perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Justin Baldoni. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Friday Night Lights (2004) 8:07 a.m. and 6:59 p.m. Encore
Beginners (2010) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax
True Grit (2010) 9 a.m. HBO
The Green Mile (1999) 9:15 a.m. AMC
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Trading Places (1983) 10:08 a.m. Encore
The Hole in the Ground (2019) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Dick (1999) 10:30 a.m. TMC
The Stranger (1946) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Pieces of April (2003) Noon Showtime
King Kong (2005) Noon TNT
Doubt (2008) 12:50 p.m. HBO
Gladiator (2000) 1 p.m. Syfy
Strangers on a Train (1951) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Sound of My Voice (2011) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax
Mid90s (2018) 1:25 p.m. Showtime
48 HRS. (1982) 1:30 p.m. IFC
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 2:50 p.m. Showtime
The Stratton Story (1949) 3 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 3 p.m. TMC
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 3:40 p.m. Epix
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
End of Watch (2012) 5:05 p.m. Starz
Platoon (1986) 6 p.m. Epix
Tangled (2010) 6 p.m. Freeform
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Strike Up the Band (1940) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Walk the Line (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
The Little Mermaid (1989) 8 p.m. Freeform
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
Field of Dreams (1989) 9 p.m. Paramount
Summer of ’42 (1971) 9:30 p.m. TCM
The Monster (2016) 9:30 p.m. TMC
The Sundowners (1960) 11:30 p.m. TCM
