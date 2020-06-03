What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Man With a Plan’ on CBS; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
TV HIGHLIGHTS
Council of Dads The Perry family and dads come together when Charlotte (Thalia Tran) needs emergency surgery. Michele Weaver, Clive Standen, J. August Richards and Sarah Wayne Callies also star in this new episode of the family drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth After losing at the custody hearing, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) is desperate to help Kodie (Sera-Lys McArthur) and launches an emergency challenge to the court-appointed custodian. Peter Mooney also stars in this new episode of the legal drama. 8 p.m. CW
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are in the hot seat for the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber; Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne; Tyra Banks; Reggie Bush; Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck; Raven-Symoné; JoJo Siwa; Master P and Romeo; Steve Wozniak; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) helps Katie (Grace Kaufman) prepare for her driving test. Liza Snyder also stars in this new episode of the comedy. (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
Flip or Flop Christina and Tarek take a gamble on a house in Irvine in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. HGTV
Blindspot (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Labor of Love The men compete in a variety of challenges designed to prove whether they have have both intelligence and mental flexibility, qualities Kristy is looking for in a prospective father. Kristin Davis is the host. 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible In this new episode, chef Robert Irvine hopes to turn around T. Phillip’s Alehouse and Grill in Glendora. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
We’re Here (season finale) 9 p.m. HBO
Mountain Men (season premiere) 9 p.m. History
Broke When Sammy’s (Antonio Raul Corbo) big idea for his school project fails, his family stays up all night to help him in this new episode of the comedy. Jaime Camil, Pauley Perrette and Natasha Leggero star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
To Tell the Truth Jason Alexander, Dermot Mulroney, Amanda Seales and Abbi Jacobson. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Top Chef The final five travel to Italy where they make an aperitivo for 30 locals from the town of Lucca. Then, they hunt for the elusive white truffle which they must use in a dish for a Tuscan food festival in this new episode of the culinary competition. 10 p.m. Bravo
Summer Rush Filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the restaurant world upside down, this new four-part series follows a family of restaurateurs in Lake George, N.Y., as they keep three restaurants running smoothly during the busiest time of year. 10 p.m. Food Network
Vagrant Queen (season finale) 11 p.m. Syfy
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Gordon Ramsay. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Blair Underwood. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gayle King guest cohosts; Louie Anderson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms talks about her recent impassioned speech about the unrest in Atlanta. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan John Lithgow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bernie Sanders; Bernice A. King; James Blake. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Ross Sorkin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Ruffalo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Christine Baranski; Taika Waititi. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Kendrick; Alanis Morissette performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Citadel (1938) 8 a.m. TCM
Déjà Vu (2006) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Don’t Breathe (2016) 9:30 a.m. FX
Unforgiven (1992) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Finding Forrester (2000) 10:30 a.m. Epix
Juno (2007) 11 a.m. Sundance
War of the Worlds (2005) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Seven (1995) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
The Favourite (2018) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax
The Women (1939) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Instant Family (2018) 12:50 p.m. Epix
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 1 p.m. FXX
Back to School (1986) 1 p.m. IFC
World War Z (2013) 2:30 p.m. FX
Almost Famous (2000) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Bad Company (1972) 2:50 p.m. Epix
Fury (2014) 3 p.m. AMC
Red Dragon (2002) 3:08 p.m. Starz
His Girl Friday (1940) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Brothers (2009) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 4:35 p.m. HBO
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 5:15 p.m. Starz
Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. Showtime
True Grit (2010) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Joker (2019) 6:55 p.m. HBO
Hidden Figures (2016) 7 p.m. FX
Stormy Weather (1943) 7 p.m. TCM
Stan & Ollie (2018) 7:20 p.m. Encore
The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. CMT
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 8 p.m. Paramount
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. TMC
All Night Long (1962) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Out of Sight (1998) 8:55 p.m. Starz
Coach Carter (2005) 9 p.m. BET
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Martian (2015) 10 p.m. FX
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 10 p.m. TMC
A Song Is Born (1948) 10:15 p.m. TCM
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 10:30 p.m. CMT
Young Frankenstein (1974) 10:33 p.m. Encore
Lone Survivor (2013) 10:45 p.m. TNT
Pulp Fiction (1994) 11:57 p.m. Starz