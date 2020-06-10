Jas Waters, journalist and TV writer for ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Kidding,’ dies at 39

Los Angeles TV writer and journalist Jas Waters, known for her work on series such as NBC’s “This Is Us”,” Jim Carrey’s “Kidding” and VH1’s “The Breaks,” has died in her Hollywood home at age 39.

On Wednesday, representatives for Waters at Rain Management Group confirmed news of her passing in a Twitter statement. A cause of death has yet to be determined, according to Waters’ cousin, Ty Levey.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters,” the statement read. “Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come.”

The “This Is Us” writers room also honored Waters on social media, tweeting, “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show.

“She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us.”

Waters, who went by the nickname Jas Fly, was born on Oct. 21, 1980, in Evanston, Ill., and studied at Evanston Township High School and Columbia College Chicago.

An aspiring director, she spent nine years working in film production and television development on a variety of projects, including the “Spider-Man” and “Barbershop” franchises, “Hardball,” “Save the Last Dance,” “ER” and MTV’s “Real World,” according to her IMDb page.

Her most recent gig was on the Showtime comedy “Kidding,” as a story editor. She also lent her pen to the 2019 film “What Men Want,” starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan, and Comedy Central’s “Hood Adjacent With James Davis.”

In a statement provided to The Times on Wednesday, “Kidding” showrunner Dave Holstein saluted Waters as “a one of a kind voice and an integral part” of the series’ writing team.

“This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light,” Holstein wrote. “One of my favorite lines of hers is resonating especially loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed.”

Outside of Hollywood, Waters ran a successful entertainment blog, FlyStyleLife.com, for three years and later served as a pop-culture columnist for Vibe magazine. According to her LinkedIn profile, she interviewed the likes of Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, Jay-Z, Warren Buffett, Joan Rivers, Drake and many more throughout her career.

In the music world, Waters collaborated on videos with Diddy, Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Jagged Edge and Common. She also starred in the VH1 reality program “Gossip Game,” following the lives of women in hip-hop media, and Jump Off TV’s “Debate Lounge” on YouTube.

