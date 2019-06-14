With 'Kidding,' Jim Carrey delves into the many facets of identity

Pickles aims to bring goodness and joy into the world through his art, and Carrey says he can relate. “That’s entirely how I see myself. I’m going to do whatever I can to bring to the world something creative, something challenging, something inventive. And whenever possible, when pain happens, when confusion happens, when disillusionment happens, I turn it into something. I feel that we’re all lighthouses, and my job is to shine my light as brightly as I can to the darkness.”