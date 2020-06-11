What’s on TV Friday: ‘Trackers’ on Cinemax; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in this new episode include Xavier Mortimer, Michael Turco, Hans Klok, Chipper Lowell, Angela Funovits and Ben Blaque. 8 p.m. CW

River Monsters: Deadliest Man-Eaters In Australia, Jeremy Wade must battle treacherous conditions and works with a real-life Crocodile Dundee to solve a mystery that’s lasted two decades. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Bering Sea Gold With a massive storm about to hit Nome, Alaska, Shawn and Ken push their operations to the brink to get one last score in this new episode.8 p.m. Discovery

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars The contestants form three groups to compose lyrics, choreograph and perform a new pop crush anthem. 8 p.m. VH1

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Friday Night In with The Morgans Hosts Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (“One Tree Hill”) check in with Yvette Nicole Brown and Colman Domingo via video chat in a new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC

Trackers Lemmer (James Gracie) notices they’re being tailed as he, Lourens and Flea (Gerald Steyn, Trix Vivier) transport their new cargo. Sandi Schultz and Rolanda Marais also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Mysteries of the Deep Jeremy Wade investigates a sunken Nazi submarine that’s potentially explosive and then tries to solve a Bermuda Triangle mystery. 10:12 p.m. Discovery



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rita Moreno. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Andra Day performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Skip Marley and H.E.R. perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Filmmaker Spike Lee; Joseph JoJo Clarke and Bri’Anna Harper perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dennis Quaid; Gone West performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Young Americans march, protest and demand change in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real India.Arie. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Protests over the killing of George Floyd; police reform; removing the names of Confederate leaders from military bases. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; David Dobrik; Christine and the Queens perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; Amy Sedaris. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Jonas; Travis Kelce; Finesse Mitchell; Michel’Le Baptiste performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden TV host Keegan-Michael Key; author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Terry Crews. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Doubt John Patrick Shanley directs this 2008 adaptation of his Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Philip Seymour Hoffman portrays a priest suspected of pedophilia by a Catholic school principal (Meryl Streep). Amy Adams and Viola Davis also star. 8:10 p.m. HBO

Ringside Filmed over the course of eight years, this documentary from German director Andre Hörmann follows two boxing prodigies — junior Golden Gloves champion Destyne Butler Jr. and Olympic hopeful Kenneth Sims Jr. — as they navigate personal and professional challenges. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

Cujo (1983) 9 a.m. Sundance

Total Recall (1990) 9:15 a.m. IFC

Only the Brave (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

Dazed and Confused (1993) 10:37 a.m. and 5:28 p.m. Encore

Hook (1991) 11 a.m. Freeform

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 11 a.m. FXX

Get Shorty (1995) 11:01 a.m. Cinemax

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 11:05 a.m. TMC

Thelma & Louise (1991) 11:30 a.m. Epix

Face/Off (1997) 11:45 a.m. IFC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) Noon Showtime

The Others (2001) 12:15 p.m. HBO

Burn After Reading (2008) 12:23 p.m. Starz

Déjà Vu (2006) 12:50 p.m. Cinemax

Everest (2015) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) 1:55 p.m. Encore

Gladiator (2000) 2 p.m. AMC

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 2 p.m. BBC America

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 2:10 p.m. Showtime

The Group (1966) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 2:27 p.m. Syfy

Superbad (2007) 2:30 p.m. MTV

Fury (2014) 2:45 p.m. IFC

The Big Lebowski (1998) 3:28 p.m. Encore

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 4 p.m. Showtime

Hanna (2011) 4:15 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

The Departed (2006) 5:45 p.m. IFC

Free Solo (2018) 6 p.m. ESPN

Victim (1961) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Princess Bride (1987) 8 and 10 p.m. BBC America

A Quiet Place (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Mary Poppins (1964) 8 p.m. Freeform

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount

Meet the Parents (2000) 8 p.m. Starz

Friday (1995) 8 and 10 p.m. TRU

The Hudsucker Proxy (1994) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Doubt (2008) 8:10 p.m. HBO

Word Is Out: Stories of Some of Our Lives (1978) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Friends With Benefits (2011) 9 p.m. Encore

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 9 p.m. IFC

Jurassic Park (1993) 9 p.m. Syfy

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 10 p.m. FX

Snatch (2000) 10:52 p.m. Encore

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11:15 p.m. Epix

