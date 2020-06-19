What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk shows: Gordon Ramsay
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Coast Guard: Mission Critical The USCG Air Station Miami searches for a missing 14-foot boat in the season premiere of this real life adventure series. 7 a.m. History
The Zoo The zookeepers take in more than 100 venomous snakes from a private home. Also, two pronghorn fawns make their public debut in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saved by the Barn In North Carolina the team rescues a group of pigs kept in horrific living conditions in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Chef Ramsay visits the country of Laos to unlock its culinary secrets in this new episode of the traveling foodie series. Then in a second episode he revisits South Africa and works with a local chef to prepare a feast. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Girlfriends Check In The first season of this informal chat series concludes with Tisha Campbell (“Last Man Standing”) joining Kym Whitley, Holly Robinson Peete and A.J. Johnson (“House Party”) in a remote chat. 10 p.m. OWN
Terror in the Woods (N) 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
The Great American Groom-A-Long Carson Kressley pairs dog-grooming professionals with friends and celebrities, including Apolo Ohno, Dennis Quaid and Aubrey O’Day in this new special. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Chef David Rose. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Justin Brooks, California Innocence Project. 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Atlanta). Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.). Author Robert Gates (“Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump and the Ukraine: Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. Israel: Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Olmert. COVID-19 resurgence in Beijing; mass testing in Wuhan: Vivian Wang, Beijing correspondent, the New York Times. Race, power, and policing in America: Malcolm Gladwell, the New Yorker. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Atty. Gen. William Barr. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Policing in America: Angela Davis. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Acting Sec. of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank.). Author Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Al Cardenas; Carol Lee. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Cecilia Vega; Leah Wright Rigueur. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Tom Inglesby, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Biden campaign advisor Symone Sanders; Trump campaign advisor Mercedes Schlapp. Panel: Guy Benson; Katie Pavlich; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter President Trump’s difficult week; the rally in Tulsa: Anthony Scaramucci. The scene at the Trump rally: Astead Herndon. John Bolton’s book lands him in court: Carl Bernstein; Guy Snodgrass; James Mattis. Michael Pack takes over at the U.S. Agency for Global Media and his plans for VOA: Former USAGM board member Karen Kornbluh. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist Publisher; Capri Cafaro; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Richard Fowler; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Gemini Man Ang Lee (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) directed this 2019 action thriller starring Will Smith as a former Marine sniper who is forced to go on the run from the government, pursued by a younger clone of himself (also played by Smith via motion-capture and CGI technology). Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong also star. 8 p.m. Epix
Ford v Ferrari Director James Mangold’s 2019 sports drama stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale as automotive designer Carroll Shelby and British driver Ken Miles, leaders of an American team determined to build a new racing car that can break the Ferrari winning streak at Le Mans. Jon Bernthal also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
Birthmother’s Betrayal At 16-year-old girl discovers the name of her birth mother on a DNA website and reaches out to her, and soon comes to regret it, in this new TV movie. Tanya Clarke, Aria Pullman, Monica Rose Betz and Matthew Pohlkamp star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Love Under the Olive Tree Nicole Cabella (Tori Anderson) plans to expand her family’s Northern California olive oil business when she learns that the family of her childhood crush (Benjamin Hollingsworth) owns the land she wants. Gardiner Millar co-stars in this 2019 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
The Post (2017) 8 a.m. FX
(500) Days of Summer (2009) 8:23 a.m. Starz
The Shape of Water (2017) 8:30 a.m. FXX
The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) 9 a.m. TCM
The Fly (1986) 9:10 a.m. Encore
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 9:10 a.m. Freeform
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 9:30 a.m. TMC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10 and 5:23 p.m. Starz
The Martian (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX
Spider-Man (2002) 10:48 a.m. Encore
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:50 a.m. and 7 p.m. Paramount
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 11 a.m. Nickelodeon
Blackboard Jungle (1955) 11 a.m. TCM
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 11:15 a.m. TMC
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 11:30 a.m. Ovation
Apollo 13 (1995) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:51 a.m. and 10:01 p.m. Starz
The Beguiled (2017) 12:05 p.m. Cinemax
Almost Famous (2000) 12:30 and 6:55 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 12:52 p.m. Encore
Urban Cowboy (1980) 1 p.m. KDOC and KCOP
Back to School (1986) 1 p.m. IFC
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 1 p.m. TCM
A River Runs Through It (1992) 1 p.m. TMC
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:25 p.m. Paramount
Thor (2011) 1:35 p.m. Epix
The Family Fang (2015) 1:40 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me (2010) 2 p.m. Freeform
Black Panther (2018) 2 p.m. TRU; 5 p.m. TBS
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Do the Right Thing (1989) 2:30 p.m. BET
Men in Black (1997) 2:30 and 9 p.m. Comedy Central
Ant-Man (2015) 2:30 p.m. TBS
Seven (1995) 2:35 p.m. Showtime
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 3:03 p.m. Starz
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 3:05 p.m. TMC
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 3:30 p.m. Epix
War of the Worlds (2005) 3:45 p.m. HBO
Barefoot in the Park (1967) 4 p.m. KCOP
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
The Remains of the Day (1993) 4:02 p.m. KCET
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4:05 p.m. Freeform
The Fifth Element (1997) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
Zoolander (2001) 5 p.m. IFC
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance
A Matter of Life and Death (1946) 5 p.m. TCM
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5 p.m. TMC
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 5:15 p.m. AMC
Selma (2014) 5:30 p.m. BET
The Avengers (2012) 5:35 p.m. Epix
X-Men: First Class (2011) 5:45 p.m. HBO
Jurassic Park (1993) 6 p.m. E!
Speed (1994) 7 p.m. Syfy
Gemini Man (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Birthmother’s Betrayal (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TBS
Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 8:15 p.m. AMC
Coco (2017) 8:20 p.m. Freeform
Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) 8:30 p.m. KVCR
Love Under the Olive Tree (2019) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Boogie Nights (1997) 9 p.m. Showtime
John Wick (2014) 9:30 p.m. Syfy
Black Hawk Down (2001) 10:02 p.m. Encore
Patterns (1956) 10:05 p.m. KVCR
Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 10:30 p.m. KTBN
Hitch (2005) 10:30 p.m. VH1
The Parent Trap (1998) 10:50 p.m. Freeform
All the President’s Men (1976) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Movies on TV this week, June 21: ‘Terms of Endearment,’ ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘King Kong’ and more
TV Listings for the week of June 21 -27 in PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.