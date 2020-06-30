What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Prehistoric Road Trip’ on PBS
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage British comedian Gina Yashere drives the newest 007-inspired Aston Martin. Also, Leno takes a drive with ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons. Rob Corddry and Jon Lovitz are also guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Game On! Becky Lynch and Joel McHale. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The 100 Emori (Luisa d’Oliveira) tries to heal old wounds while Echo (Tasya Teles), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) struggle with new ones. Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley also star in this new episode of the science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW
Bulletproof Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) ramp up their investigation as Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) assigns them to supervise the hostile takeover of a gun factory near London. Stavros Zalmas also stars in this new episode of the British police drama. 9 p.m. CW
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Prehistoric Road Trip Host Emily Graslie drives closer to our present day in the season finale, “Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts.” 10 p.m. KOCE
American Soul (N) 10 p.m. BET
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee This new episode looks at President Trump and the press. Also, there’s a new campaign to support the endangered Postal Service. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Coronavirus briefings and events 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. C-SPAN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Scott Eastwood. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lin-Manuel Miranda; Whitney Cummings; Jason Mraz performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”); Loni Love; Nate Berkus. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Lea DeLaria (“Reprisal”). 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jane Pauley; chef Carla Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Lester Holt; Andrew Rannells. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Benee performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show When dogs attack; a woman’s paper cut almost kills her; Rev Run and his wife. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (Season premiere) (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Reports on the coronavirus pandemic. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lizzy Caplan. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa performs; best of Fallon. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Karen Bass; Andrew Ross Sorkin; Grace Potter performs with Jackson Browne, Marcus King and Lucius. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Keke Palmer; the Clark Sisters perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.). 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal. 12:36 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Josh Groban performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Singin’ in the Rain The witty musical comedy about Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” includes a love story between an established star (Gene Kelly) and a naive newcomer (Debbie Reynolds) who dubs the voice of his egotistical costar (Jean Hagen). Donald O’Connor’s “Make ‘Em Laugh” number is a show-stopper. 5 p.m. TCM
Annihilation Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh star in writer-director Alex Garland’s 2018 science fiction-horror thriller about an expedition of scientists dispatched to investigate a restricted zone near the site of a meteor crash where plant and animal life has begun to mutate. Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson and Oscar Isaac also star. 7 p.m. FXX
Little At age 14, Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) became the youngest executive producer ever on a Hollywood production with director and co-writer Tina Gordon’s 2019 comedy fantasy, which Martin first pitched in 2014 after seeing the classic comedy “Big.” Regina Hall stars as a ruthless tech mogul who bullies everyone around her until a child’s wish turns her into a 13-year-old (Martin). Issa Rae, Justin Hartley, Tone Bell, Rachel Dratch and Mikey Day also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Trauma Center Director Matt Eskandari’s 2019 action thriller stars Bruce Willis as a veteran cop who is determined to arrest the criminals who fatally shot his partner and an informant. A woman (Nicky Whelan) who witnessed those killings was injured in the crossfire and is recuperating in the hospital where she’s targeted by the killers, who are actually dirty cops (Tito Ortiz, Texas Battle). 9:50 p.m. Epix
Argo (2012) 9:15 a.m. IFC
Lethal Weapon (1987) 9:30 a.m. AMC
The Pelican Brief (1993) 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Taken (2008) 9:32 a.m. Starz and 7:26 p.m. Starz
Split (2016) 10:30 a.m. FX
Field of Dreams (1989) 10:38 a.m. and 5:25 p.m. Encore
Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax
Big (1988) 11 a.m. Freeform
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 11:06 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 11:30 a.m. Nickelodeon
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) Noon AMC
We Were Soldiers (2002) Noon IFC
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) Noon Sundance
Haunter (2013) 12:25 p.m. TMC
Drumline (2002) 1 p.m. VH1
Unstoppable (2010) 1:15 p.m. HBO
In This Our Life (1942) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future (1985) 1:35 p.m. Showtime
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 2:05 p.m. TMC
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Open Range (2003) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 3 p.m. IFC
The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) 3 p.m. TCM
(500) Days of Summer (2009) 3:03 p.m. Starz
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3:35 p.m. Showtime
Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. TMC
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 4:41 p.m. Starz
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 4:50 p.m. Cinemax
The Firm (1993) 5:25 p.m. Showtime
Romancing the Stone (1984) 6 p.m. Ovation
Se7en (1995) 6:15 p.m. Syfy
Easy A (2010) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
McLintock! (1963) 8 p.m. KVCR
Zombieland (2009) 8 and 10 p.m. BBC America
Blockers (2018) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. Paramount
Minority Report (2002) 8 p.m. Showtime
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Doctor Sleep (2019) 9 p.m. HBO
Top Hat (1935) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Mean Girls (2004) 10 p.m. TMC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Movies on TV this week: June 28: “An American in Paris” on TCM; “Glory” on OWN; “A Clockwork Orange” on Showtime; “Singin’ in the Rain” on TCM
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
TV Listings for the week of June 28 - July 4 in PDF format