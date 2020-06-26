Movies on TV this week: June 28: An American in Paris on TCM

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of June 28 - July 4, 2020

Adam’s Rib (1949) TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) SHOW Mon. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) SHOW Wed. 2 a.m.

The Crowd (1928) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Fri. 10:19 a.m.

Fort Apache (1948) TCM Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Gigi (1958) TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Glory (1989) OWN Sat. 4 p.m.

National Velvet (1944) TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

On the Town (1949) TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:15 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:07 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:44 p.m.

The Shining (1980) SHOW Sat. 11 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBCA Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 2:07 a.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) OVA Mon. 11:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) VH1 Fri. 2 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Top Hat (1935) TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) SHOW Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of June 28 - July 4, 2020

Annabelle (2014) ★★ IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Tues. 5 a.m. IFC Tues. Noon EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 a.m. IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sat. 9:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Tues. 4 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Thur. 9:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ TBS Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ SUND Sun. 4:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ IFC Sat. 9:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Wed. Noon IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of June 28 - July 4, 2020

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SUND Sun. 7 p.m. SUND Sun. 11 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ STARZ Fri. 5:17 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ SYFY Tues. 7 p.m. SYFY Tues. 10 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Sat. Noon

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ TRU Sun. 8 a.m. TRU Mon. Noon

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ TRU Sun. 10 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 1:35 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ CMAX Sat. 1:02 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 6:17 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:18 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ TMC Tues. 3 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 4:57 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ WGN Tues. 3 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ WGN Tues. 5:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ WGN Tues. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 8:25 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 5 p.m. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ OVA Mon. 9 p.m. OVA Tues. 6 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ MLB Mon. 5 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ HBO Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ HBO Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 4:45 p.m. SHOW Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (1981) ★★ TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ SYFY Thur. 8:40 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:40 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. Noon VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ CMAX Sun. 4:25 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 9 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ OVA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Thur. 5:46 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBCA Wed. Noon OVA Sat. 6 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 10:38 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:25 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 5:25 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:20 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Fri. 10:19 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 10:45 a.m. SHOW Thur. 4:45 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sat. 9:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ OWN Sun. 1 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 1:57 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 10:55 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Fri. 4 p.m. E Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ STARZ Sat. 3:28 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Sat. 7 p.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FREE Sun. 6 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ SUND Mon. 5 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ SUND Mon. 7:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 3:57 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:54 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ BRVO Sat. 8 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Tues. 8:30 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Wed. 1 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★ CMAX Sun. 6 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ HBO Sat. 7:26 a.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 11:55 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 4:10 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 4 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 8 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m. CMT Tues. 11 p.m. FREE Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Sun. 10 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ FREE Mon. 11 a.m. FREE Mon. Noon

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9:39 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:13 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 8:12 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 11:26 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ SUND Wed. Noon SUND Thur. 3 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Tues. 11:40 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ OVA Tues. 11 p.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ HBO Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Sat. 2:35 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 9:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:11 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ HBO Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ SHOW Sat. 7 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ CMAX Sun. 9:50 a.m. CMAX Sun. 9:50 p.m. CMAX Tues. 6:10 p.m. CMAX Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBCA Mon. 5 p.m. BBCA Mon. 10 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 1:09 a.m.

Romancing the Stone (1984) ★★★ OVA Wed. 6 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 10 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ SHOW Tues. Noon

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ SHOW Sat. 11 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBCA Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 2:07 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 11 p.m. SHOW Wed. 5:55 a.m. SHOW Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 2 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ HBO Tues. 3:48 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 12:14 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 10:47 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 6 p.m. BBCA Tues. 9 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ SUND Sun. 2:45 p.m. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ SUND Sun. 12:15 p.m. SHOW Sat. 5:05 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ OVA Mon. 11:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Time Bandits (1981) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 11:40 a.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ POP Sun. Noon

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ VH1 Fri. 2 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. Noon PARMOUNT Sat. 2:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 7:45 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ FREE Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ FREE Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ FREE Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ FREE Sat. 2:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ SHOW Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

WarGames (1983) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 4:33 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 7:28 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:48 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ SHOW Fri. 3:10 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. FREE Thur. 5 p.m. FREE Fri. 1 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 7:10 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ BBCA Tues. 1 p.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of June 28 - July 4, 2020

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:15 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Abducted: The Carlina White Story (2012) Aunjanue Ellis, Keke Palmer. Ann Pettway kidnaps an infant from a New York hospital and raises the child as her own daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:33 a.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Fri. 7:55 p.m.

Adam’s Rib (1949) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. Married lawyers clash in and out of court over a woman’s right to shoot her husband and his lover. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:10 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Adventures in Love & Babysitting (2015) Tammin Sursok, Travis Van Winkle. Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:35 a.m.

After Hours (1985) ★★★ Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette. A Manhattan yuppie enters dark SoHo, led by strange women into the urban unknown. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:15 a.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Sun. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 1 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sun. 7 p.m. SUND Sun. 11 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 8:10 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Mon. 12:30 p.m. BET Fri. 8:32 p.m. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Sun. 9:30 a.m. VH1 Mon. 10:30 p.m.

All Neat in Black Stockings (1968) ★ Victor Henry, Susan George. An irresponsible window cleaner believes that he has found true love with a woman he picked up in a tavern. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

All the Right Moves (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Craig T. Nelson. A Pennsylvania steel-town high-school coach tries to spoil a football hero’s scholarship dream. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:03 a.m.

Allied (2016) ★★ Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard. World War II operative Max Vatan falls for French Resistance fighter Marianne Beauséjour during a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Reunited in London, a devastating secret tests their love and loyalty to each other. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBCA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Alphabet Murders (1966) ★★ Tony Randall, Anita Ekberg. Fussy Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot probes slayings which seem to be in alphabetical order. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Ambition (2019) Katherine Hughes, Sonoya Mizuno. An aspiring music student prepares for the biggest audition of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Fri. 4 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

An American in Paris (1951) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron. An American soldier stays in Paris after World War II to paint and falls in love with a French beauty. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 3 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. SYFY Sat. 11:30 a.m. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:17 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11:50 a.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:51 p.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney. Daddy Warbucks protects little orphan Annie from Miss Hannigan and crooks in Depression-era New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SYFY Tues. 7 p.m. SYFY Tues. 10 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Sat. 10:55 a.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Sat. Noon

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Atomica (2017) Dominic Monaghan, Sarah Habel. In the near future, a safety inspector encounters two mysterious men at a nuclear power plant in the desert. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Wed. 4:06 a.m.

Atonement (2007) ★★★ James McAvoy, Keira Knightley. A false accusation changes forever the lives of a young teen, her older sister and the latter’s innocent lover. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TRU Sun. 8 a.m. TRU Mon. Noon

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TRU Sun. 10 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Awakenings (1990) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Robin Williams. A doctor tries the drug L-dopa on an immobile man and others like him in 1969 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Sat. 2:06 a.m.

Ay Chabela (1950) Joaquín Cordero, Lorena Velázquez. Los personajes de una pieza dramática interpretan una obra musical. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Tues. 2 p.m.

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995) ★★ Schuyler Fisk, Bre Blair. Seven girls balance the growing pains of adolescence with the demands of operating a daycare camp for children. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. KCET Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Wed. 1:35 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:02 p.m.

The Bad Seed (2018) Mckenna Grace, Rob Lowe. When a tragedy takes place at his daughter’s school, a man is forced to question everything he thought he knew about his beloved girl. He slowly begins to suspect that she played a role in the horrific incident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:17 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:18 p.m.

The Banana Splits Movie (2019) Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong. A maniac dressed in a dog costume wreaks bloody havoc during the taping of a popular children’s television show. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Mon. 4 a.m.

Bandslam (2009) ★★★ Aly Michalka, Vanessa Hudgens. A gifted singer-songwriter hires a new guy in town to help her fledgling rock band win an upcoming contest. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Barefoot in the Park (1967) ★★★ Robert Redford, Jane Fonda. A conservative lawyer marries a vivacious woman, and the two move into a busy Greenwich Village apartment. (G) 1 hr. 46 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Sat. 1:45 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:50 a.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:27 a.m. STARZ Mon. 2:28 p.m. STARZ Thur. 10:10 a.m. STARZ Thur. 9:11 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 7:55 a.m.

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:26 p.m.

Bent (2018) Karl Urban, Sofía Vergara. A discredited former cop connects a murder case to an elaborate conspiracy involving high-stakes treason. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

Beowulf (2007) ★★ Voices of Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins. Animated. After destroying the demon Grendel, a mighty warrior faces an even-more-potent enemy in the form of its seductive, vengeful mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Thur. 9:05 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SHOW Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Betty & Coretta (2013) ★★ Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige. After the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, their widows, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, continue to raise their children and fight for the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Thur. 1 a.m.

The Beyond (1981) ★★ Katherine MacColl, David Warbeck. Gruesome deaths occur when a woman inherits a hotel that is one of seven gateways to hell. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 10:45 p.m. TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBCA Thur. Noon

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Sun. Noon

The Black Stallion Returns (1983) ★★ Kelly Reno, Teri Garr. Teenage Alec jets to North Africa to win back his beloved Arabian horse, stolen by Moroccans. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

The Black Stallion (1979) ★★★ Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney. Shipwrecked with a wild Arabian horse, a 1940s boy bonds with the animal on a tiny desert island. (G) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 5:45 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Sun. 9 p.m. FREE Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Blue Crush (2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman. Newly released from prison, Elwood Blues reassembles the Blues Brothers Band with new members. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:26 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:57 a.m.

Bodyguard (1948) ★★ Lawrence Tierney, Priscilla Lane. An ousted Los Angeles homicide detective goes to work for a widow and is framed for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Mon. 11:10 a.m.

Bomba, the Jungle Boy (1949) ★★ Johnny Sheffield, Peggy Ann Garner. Father-and-daughter photographers find a teenage boy living wild in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SHOW Tues. 2 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 5 a.m.

The Boost (1988) ★★ James Woods, Sean Young. A hustler and his wife move to Los Angeles, where he sells tax shelters and they each try cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. WGN Tues. 3 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. WGN Tues. 5:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. WGN Tues. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 8:25 p.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Fri. 5 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Mon. 5 p.m. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. OVA Mon. 9 p.m. OVA Tues. 6 p.m.

The Bravest (2019) Xiaoming Huang, Jiang Du. Fearless firefighters spring into action when an oil pipeline explodes, igniting a gigantic tank and triggering unrelenting explosions that threaten the lives of millions of people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:16 a.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ Richard Pryor, John Candy. A minor-league pitcher inherits $300 million but must spend $30 million in 30 days to get it. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

A Bridge Too Far (1977) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, James Caan. An attempt to bring World War II to a rapid close nets disastrous results in this adaptation of Cornelius Ryan’s book. (PG) 2 hrs. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:44 a.m. STARZ Fri. 4:33 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

Brokeback Mountain (2005) ★★★ Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Wyoming two cowboys begin a secret romance that endures through many years and each one’s shaky marriage. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:41 p.m.

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) ★★ Richard Gere, Don Cheadle. A massive drug operation changes the lives of three conflicted police officers in one of New York’s most-violent precincts. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Bulletproof Monk (2003) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott. A martial-arts master finds an unlikely protégé to take over the responsibility of protecting an ancient scroll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (2019) Filmmaker Ivy Meeropol examines the fascinating and controversial life of high-profile lawyer Roy Cohn. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Mon. 3:50 p.m.

Bye Bye Birdie (1963) ★★★ Dick Van Dyke, Janet Leigh. A songwriter sees his big chance when rock ‘n’ roll idol Conrad Birdie visits Sweet Apple, Ohio, to give one last kiss to his biggest fan before joining the Army. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 7:45 p.m.

C

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Call It a Day (1937) ★★ Olivia de Havilland, Ian Hunter. An actress, a bachelor and an artist flirt with an Englishman, his wife and their daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Campeones al ataque (1992) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Joss Ackland. Un abogado es forzado a transformar a un grupo de niños indisciplinados en un equipo de hockey para competir. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. ESPND Fri. 5 p.m.

Canadian Carnival (1955) Narrated by Peter Roberts. Quebec celebrates Mardi Gras with curling, hockey, sled racing and folk dancing. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

Cape Fear (1962) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum. A Southern lawyer sets a trap on a houseboat for a twisted ex-convict terrorizing his family. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TNT Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Carriers (2009) ★★ Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine. Two brothers and two women drive through the desert in search of refuge from a deadly pandemic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Fri. 5:20 a.m.

The Case of the Black Parrot (1941) ★★ William Lundigan, Maris Wrixon. A newsman and cameraman tie shipboard foul play to a global criminal. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman. Two brothers, one an alcoholic who resents his devoted wife, visit their dying millionaire father in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 1 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:45 p.m. SHOW Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia De Havilland. British Lancers vow revenge after villainous Surat Khan slaughters every man, woman and child at their outpost. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★ Ben Cross, Ian Charleson. Personal goals spur British runners Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell to compete in the 1924 Olympics. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Sun. 5 p.m. STARZ Thur. 4:30 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:01 p.m. STARZ Thur. 7:10 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 5 a.m. IFC Tues. Noon EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Tues. 7 a.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 3:45 a.m.

China Salesman (2017) Mike Tyson, Steven Seagal. Un joven ingeniero chino descubre una conspiración en África cuyo objetivo es obtener un suculento contrato ligado al negocio de la alta tecnología. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

The Choice (2016) ★ Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer. An irresistible attraction leads to a blossoming romance between a feisty medical student and her new neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 3 p.m. FX Thur. 1 p.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Mon. 9 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (1984) ★★ George C. Scott, Angela Pleasence. Dickens’ London miser Ebenezer Scrooge meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Thur. 6:28 a.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 3 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Thur. 5 p.m.

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 9 a.m.

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HMM Tues. 9 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:50 a.m. CMAX Fri. 12:35 p.m.

The Chumscrubber (2005) ★★ Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Bell. An alienated teen launches his own investigation into a classmate’s kidnapping. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 6:20 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

City for Conquest (1940) ★★★ James Cagney, Ann Sheridan. A New York truck driver goes from boxing contender to newsstand peddler after being blinded in the ring. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. Three grown men follow a trail guide’s map to buried treasure near Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Clash by Night (1952) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Paul Douglas. A Monterey, Calif., woman marries a fisherman, then has an affair with his cynical friend. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (1981) ★★ Harry Hamlin, Laurence Olivier. Perseus, the half-mortal son of Zeus, fights meddling gods and mythical monsters for beautiful Andromeda. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. SYFY Thur. 8:40 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:40 p.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:35 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee. Young Alex and his droogs commit barbaric acts in a near-future, dehumanizing society. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SHOW Wed. 2 a.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. SHOW Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Cobs and Robbers (1953) Animated. Barney Bear’s cornfield is taken over by crows. He hires Joe Scarecrow to protect the field, but old Joe is not who he seems. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Sun. 4 p.m.

Collateral Damage (2002) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elias Koteas. Un bombero busca venganza del terrorista responsable de un bombardeo, que cobró la vida de su esposa y su hijo. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 3 a.m. IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:25 a.m.

Consolation Marriage (1931) ★ Irene Dunne, Pat O’Brien. A sportswriter jilted by his globe-trotting girlfriend marries a woman jilted by her boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:40 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:10 p.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 4 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BRVO Sun. 2 p.m. BRVO Sun. 4 p.m. E Tues. 1 p.m. E Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Mon. 7 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 8:10 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 1 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Crooked Hearts (1991) ★★ Vincent D’Onofrio, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A college dropout comes home to his wild older brother and the rest of their fun but flawed family. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:55 a.m. EPIX Tues. 5:35 a.m. EPIX Thur. 6:05 a.m.

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) ★★★ Edward Furlong, David Boreanaz. A resurrected ex-convict seeks revenge against Satanists who murdered both him and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:45 a.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:50 p.m.

The Crowd (1928) ★★★★ Eleanor Boardman, James Murray. Silent. A young couple struggle to make the most of their life in the heart of a large, impersonal city. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Cuando Regrese Mamá (1959) Ofelia Montesco, María Duval. En las vísperas de Navidad, un fatal accidente que sufre una pobre viuda deja huérfanos a sus seis hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Cutting Edge (1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

D

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Sat. 7:55 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Dark Water (2005) ★★ Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly. Mysterious events trouble a mother and daughter after they move into a dilapidated New York apartment building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Thur. 3:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Day of the Dead (1985) ★★★ Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander. Flesh-eating zombies close in on soldiers and scientists holed up in an underground bunker. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 9 a.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:57 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:40 a.m.

Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018) Michael Beach, Danielle Savre. A shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project on genetically enhanced sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. Soon after her arrival, the highly intelligent super sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SYFY Sat. 3:59 a.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BRVO Thur. 11 p.m. BRVO Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:55 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:37 a.m. STARZ Wed. 4:59 a.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 2 a.m.

Destiny Turns On the Radio (1995) ★ James LeGros, Dylan McDermott. An escaped convict catches a ride with a gambler to Las Vegas, where he seeks his girlfriend and his share of bank-robbery loot. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:20 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10:30 p.m. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Mon. Noon

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. HBO Sun. 6:20 p.m. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Sun. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FX Wed. 1 p.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

Domestic Disturbance (2001) ★ John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Domingo Corrales (1988) Antonio Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar Jr. Un hombre busca la venganza contra los asesinos de su padre quien, sin querer, se había involucrado con narcotraficantes. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:25 a.m.

Don’t Think Twice (2016) ★★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs. Turmoil strikes a New York improv troupe when one member leaves to star in a television show. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:58 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:35 p.m.

Double Impact (1991) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Geoffrey Lewis. Good and evil twins are reunited in Hong Kong as heirs to a fortune, experts in martial arts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 1:25 p.m.

Dr. T & the Women (2000) ★★ Richard Gere, Helen Hunt. A renowned gynecologist falls in love with a golf pro, as his wife regresses into childishness and his daughter prepares for her wedding. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Draegerman Courage (1937) ★★ Jean Muir, Barton MacLane. A French Canadian rescues his girlfriend’s father and two other men trapped by a gold-mine cave-in. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Sat. 5:26 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Drop Zone (1994) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Gary Busey. A U.S. marshal turns sky diver to nab a hijacker and his parachuter gang planning to invade the DEA. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m.

Duelo de machetes (2011) Chavita Almada, Segio Reynoso. La tragedia se hace presente, la tranquilidad y prosperidad se transforman en desgracia y, posteriormente en venganza, con un duelo de machetes. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:30 p.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956) ★★ Hugh Marlowe, Joan Taylor. A space scientist figures out how to down a fleet of alien spacecraft looming over Washington, D.C. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Tues. 9 p.m. FREE Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:10 a.m.

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997) ★★ Joe Pesci, Andy Comeau. A fellow airline passenger takes home a mobster’s bag of severed human heads by mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:20 a.m.

8MM (1999) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Joaquin Phoenix. A widow hires a man to identify a teen killed in a snuff film that was stashed in her husband’s safe. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. SHOW Thur. 1 a.m.

Emiliano Zapata (1970) Antonio Aguilar, Mario Almada. Un anciano recuerda a Emiliano Zapata, el revolucionario mexicano que defendió los derechos de los campesinos. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Mon. Noon

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Thur. 5:46 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BRVO Mon. 11 p.m. BRVO Tues. 1:02 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 9 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KTLA Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Exposed (2016) ★ Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves. While investigating the death of his partner, a detective uncovers police corruption and a dangerous secret involving a young woman. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Thur. 1:28 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:35 a.m.

F

Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal (2008) Jenna Dewan, Ashley Benson. The new cheerleading coach at a high school is asked to resign by administrators after she tries to rein in five cheerleaders engaging in scandalous behavior. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Wed. Noon OVA Sat. 6 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 9:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Thur. 7:55 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Sun. 8 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 4 p.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 1:25 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:55 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Sun. 6 p.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:38 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:25 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. SYFY Tues. 4:28 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sun. 6 p.m. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 9 a.m.

Finding Forrester (2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Fire in the Sky (1993) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Robert Patrick. Based on the true story of an Arizona lumberjack who claimed to have been abducted by aliens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:25 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

The First Grader (2010) ★★ Naomie Harris, Oliver Litondo. An 84-year-old Kenyan fights for his right to attend school for the first time and receive the education he previously could not afford. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Tues. 1 p.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:20 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:40 p.m.

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:03 p.m. STARZ Thur. 2:51 a.m.

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:20 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:55 p.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 8 a.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

The Forgotten (2004) ★★ Julianne Moore, Dominic West. Grieving over the death of her son, a woman sets out to disprove her psychiatrist’s shocking revelation that he never existed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:31 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:19 a.m.

Fort Apache (1948) ★★★★ John Wayne, Henry Fonda. An Arizona cavalry captain sees his stubborn colonel lead troops into a massacre. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The 4th (2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Free State of Jones (2016) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In Jones County, Miss., Newt Knight joins forces with other farmers and a group of runaway slaves to lead a violent rebellion against the Confederacy. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Tues. 10 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sun. 11:45 a.m. TBS Mon. 2 a.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m. VH1 Wed. 6 p.m. VH1 Thur. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. SHOW Sat. Noon

The Frozen Ground (2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Fun Size (2012) ★ Victoria Justice, Thomas Mann. A teenager and her friends embark on a frantic search for her little brother after he disappears into a sea of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:50 a.m.

G

Gallant Bess (1946) ★★ Marshall Thompson, George Tobias. During World War II, a horse-loving soldier adopts a mare he found and nursed back to health on a Pacific island. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Mon. Noon

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

The Getaway (2018) Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski. A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Mon. 10:45 a.m. SHOW Thur. 4:45 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) ★★ Don Knotts, Joan Staley. A meek Kansas typesetter who wants to be a reporter spends the night in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SUND Wed. 2 a.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Mon. 10 a.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:33 a.m. STARZ Wed. 1:09 p.m. STARZ Wed. 11:03 p.m.

Gigi (1958) ★★★★ Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier. An heir finds that he wants to marry the teen groomed to be his mistress in Gay ‘90s Paris. (G) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Fri. 11:06 p.m.

Girl With Green Eyes (1964) ★★★ Peter Finch, Rita Tushingham. An innocent Irish farm girl moves to Dublin and meets a divorced, middle-aged writer. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:39 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:19 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sat. 9:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon. Underhanded real estate salesmen sink to varying levels of deceit in order to sell their dubious properties. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. OWN Sat. 4 p.m.

Go for Broke! (1951) ★★★ Van Johnson, Gianna Maria Canale. An Army lieutenant leads the Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team to World War II glory. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVCR Sat. 9 p.m.

Go for It! (2010) ★★ Aimee Garcia, Al Bandiero. A Mexican-American teen in Chicago struggles with her family’s expectations for her and her own desire to become a dancer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 a.m.

God Is the Bigger Elvis (2011) Dolores Hart, Elvis Presley. In 1963, actress Dolores Hart, star of the 1960 film Where the Boys Are, leaves behind a promising Hollywood career to become a Benedictine nun. (NR) 37 mins. HBO Mon. 10:33 a.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BBCA Fri. Noon

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Gold Is Where You Find It (1938) ★★ George Brent, Olivia de Havilland. A mining engineer falls for a wheat grower’s daughter during a Sacramento Valley land war. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Fri. 6 p.m.

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 11:40 p.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:25 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Government Girl (1943) ★★ Olivia de Havilland, Sonny Tufts. A secretary in wartime Washington defends her boss, an engineer in hot water for cutting red tape. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

El Gran Pillo (1960) Adalberto Martínez, Flor Silvestre. Beto es un vagabundo que trabaja de maletero en el aeropuerto, pero al estar allí trabajando se encuentra a Paquito, un niño que está perdido y del que se hace cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Fri. 4:22 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:14 a.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Mon. 2 p.m.

The Grifters (1990) ★★★ John Cusack, Anjelica Huston. A con man makes a no-win triangle with his mother and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:20 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 6 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. OWN Sun. 1 p.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

H

H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) ★★★ Hedy Lamarr, Robert Young. A Boston aristocrat recalls falling in love with a copywriter in 1920s New York. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Haiti: Land of Dark Majesty (1941) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The history of Haiti under Henri Christophe’s rule. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:17 a.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:39 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:24 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 2:41 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Happily N’Ever After (2007) ★ Voices of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. Animated. Cinderella forms a resistance movement when her wicked stepmother tries to tip the balance between good and evil in Fairy Tale Land. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) ★★★ The Beatles, Wilfrid Brambell. John, Paul, George and Ringo spend 36 wild hours in London, besieged by exuberant fans. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:25 p.m.

Hard to Get (1938) ★★ Dick Powell, Olivia De Havilland. An heiress gets even with a gas-pumping architect by introducing him to her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (2018) Parisa Fitz-Henley, Burgess Abernethy. Meghan and Harry meet after being set up by friends. They keep their initial courtship a secret before going public and dealing with the intense media attention. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SYFY Sun. 5:26 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:38 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. SYFY Sun. 1:57 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SYFY Sun. 10:55 a.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:51 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 10 p.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Having a Wild Weekend (1965) ★★ The Dave Clark Five, Barbara Ferris. British TV stuntmen hit the road with a bored actress, whose manager reports her kidnapped. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMAX Fri. 7:38 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:56 p.m. STARZ Sun. 2:06 a.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Sun. Noon

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. STARZ Wed. 11:06 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9 p.m.

Hercules (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Ahora un mercenario viajero, Hércules debe una vez mas convertirse en héroe para ayudar al benevolente rey de Tracia a proteger a su gente de un tirano salvaje. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

High School High (1996) ★★ Jon Lovitz, Tia Carrere. A perky administrator helps a naive inner-city teacher when a gang steals his class’s college-entrance exams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Fri. 4 p.m. E Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 10 p.m.

The Hoax (2006) ★★★ Richard Gere, Alfred Molina. Clifford Irving nearly pulls off a huge media scam when he writes a fake biography of reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes and sells it to publishing giant McGraw-Hill. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Thur. 6 p.m.

Holes (2003) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight. A boy and his friends question the motives of a woman who forces them to dig holes at a detention camp. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 9 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 9 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Hollywood Without Makeup (1965) ★★ A compilation of home movies that captures some of Hollywood’s celebrities in candid, off-screen moments. (NR) 51 mins. TCM Mon. 2 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:18 p.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BRVO Sat. 6 p.m. BRVO Sun. Noon

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 11 a.m.

Home From the Hill (1960) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Eleanor Parker. The son of a Texas millionaire rivals his illegitimate brother for a woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 7 p.m.

Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story (2003) ★★★ Thora Birch, Kelly Lynch. Living on the streets, a teenager returns to high school, earns her diploma and gets a college scholarship. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

Homicide (1949) ★★ Robert Douglas, Helen Westcott. A vacationing detective tackles the case of a hitchhiker who apparently killed himself after witnessing a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:24 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:29 a.m.

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:06 a.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015) ★ Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson. The magical hot tub sends Lou, Nick and Jacob to the year 2025 to prevent an unknown assailant from shooting Lou. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 10:40 a.m. TMC Sat. 9:15 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:05 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sat. Noon

How to Be a Player (1997) ★ Bill Bellamy, Natalie Desselle. A womanizer’s sister and girlfriend study him for anthropology class, then try to reform him. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 2 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett. Animated. After discovering a secret cave filled with wild dragons and their mysterious benefactor, Hiccup and Toothless find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace of Berk. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 9:40 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Un instructor de combate sale de su retiro para capturar al exestudiante que ha estado matando civiles en Oregón. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Fri. 7:10 p.m.

I

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. Después de que una plaga provocada por el hombre transforma a la población de la Tierra en vampiros sedientos de sangre, el único sobreviviente busca desesperadamente una cura. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:45 a.m. SHOW Thur. 6 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:15 p.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Ewan McGregor. A former police officer comes out of the closet, becomes a con artist, lands in jail, and meets the love of his life. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:50 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. STARZ Sat. 3:28 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:15 p.m.

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009) ★★★ Heath Ledger, Christopher Plummer. After a carnival troupe saves his life, a man agrees to help its immortal leader collect five souls and win a bet with the devil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Immortals (2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 7:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

In the Company of Men (1997) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Stacy Edwards. During a six-week business trip, two spurned executives select a deaf woman to date and destroy emotionally. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:10 a.m.

In This Our Life (1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland. A wretched woman runs off with her sister’s husband, for starters. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Independence Day-saster (2013) Ryan Merriman, Tom Everett Scott. After an alien invasion disables conventional military forces, a man and a renegade scientist must find their weaknesses and defeat them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 1:58 a.m. SYFY Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Inherit the Viper (2019) Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva. For siblings Kip and Josie, dealing opioids isn’t just their family business -- it’s their only means of survival. But when a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal as he tries to quit the life for good. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:20 p.m.

Innerspace (1987) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Martin Short. A grocery clerk gets jabbed with a hypodermic holding a miniaturized Air Force pilot and craft. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:55 a.m.

International Velvet (1978) ★★ Tatum O’Neal, Christopher Plummer. Aunt Velvet and her writer boyfriend help her teenage niece become an Olympic equestrian. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 5 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:54 a.m. STARZ Sun. 3:16 p.m.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) Elizabeth Holmes, Errol Morris. With a new invention that promised to revolutionize blood testing, Elizabeth Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, heralded as the next Steve Jobs. Then, just two years later, her multibillion-dollar company was dissolved. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m.

Ishtar (1987) ★★ Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman. Booked in Marrakech, two New York singers stop in Ishtar, meet a beautiful rebel and alarm the CIA. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:03 a.m. STARZ Tues. 11:59 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:54 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 8:59 a.m.

Los Jaguares contra el Invasor Misterioso (1975) King Bryner, Fedra. Un invasor extraterrestre llega a la Tierra y quiere apoderarse del dinero de toda la población. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. Mercenary Jack rescues writer Joan in the Middle East, six months after Romancing the Stone. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Tues. 2 a.m. SYFY Tues. 10 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:55 a.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:40 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser (2015) David Spade, Brittany Daniel. Joe Dirt returns with a mop in his hand and a mullet on his noggin. The white-trash hero embarks on a journey through the American heartland and time itself as he finds himself caught in the past. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sun. 3:30 a.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

John Paul Jones (1959) ★★ Robert Stack, Marisa Pavan. The Scottish-born U.S. naval officer becomes a Revolutionary War hero and falls in love with a French noblewoman. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 4:50 p.m.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001) ★★ Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid. In a plot to take over the world, a music mogul tries to use the band to brainwash America’s youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 7 a.m.

Joy (2015) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro. A working-class single mother builds a business dynasty while dealing with her dysfunctional parents and ex-husband. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Juke Girl (1942) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Ronald Reagan. A hitchhiker and a jukebox-joint hostess are framed for murder in Florida tomato country. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Thur. 8:40 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 8:50 a.m. STARZ Sat. 4:51 p.m. STARZ Sat. 10 p.m.

Jumper (2008) ★ Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell. A young man’s ability to teleport himself anywhere in the world makes him a target for those who have sworn to kill him and others like him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Thur. 8:55 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Sun. 6 p.m.

Just My Luck (2006) ★ Lindsay Lohan, Chris Pine. A young woman, who has always led a charmed life, suffers a reversal of fortune after kissing a stranger at a costume party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in NYC, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. SUND Mon. 5 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. SUND Tues. 1:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SUND Mon. 7:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Tues. 5 p.m.

Karla contra los Jaguares (1973) Marcela López Rey, Gilberto Puentes. Karla manipula a unos jóvenes autómatas a los que les ordena robar, pero los Jaguares la persiguen y la capturan. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

The Kids Are All Right (2010) ★★★ Julianne Moore, Annette Bening. The teenage children of a lesbian couple seek out their biological father and make him a part of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 3:55 a.m.

Killer Contractor (2019) Alyshia Ochse, Zac Titus. Kerry and her daughter Ella return home to settle the estate of her late father, but the contractor they hire to fix up the house brings with him a series of lethal mishaps and shattering secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:07 p.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:40 p.m. CMAX Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. LIFE Tues. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3:57 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:54 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Sat. 8:50 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5 a.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. SYFY Thur. 11:31 p.m. SYFY Fri. 12:30 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Sun. 3:40 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Lady From Shanghai (1948) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Orson Welles. A rich lawyer and his seductive wife frame an Irish sailor for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:04 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Las tres perfectas casadas (1952) Arturo de Córdova, Lauro Hidalgo. Tres parejas casadas se reúnen para celebrar el décimo octavo aniversario de su matrimonio y lamentan la ausencia de un amigo que fue padrino de las tres bodas. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Las visitaciones del Diablo (1967) Ignacio López Tarso, Gloria Marín. Un joven arquitecto regresa de Europa para vivir en la casa de sus tíos y primas, donde alguien finge ser el Diablo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Lassiter (1984) ★★ Tom Selleck, Jane Seymour. Scotland Yard and the FBI force a thief and his girlfriend to steal Nazi diamonds from a German countess. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:10 a.m.

The Last Brickmaker in America (2001) Sidney Poitier, Wendy Crewson. A hardworking laborer loses passion for his work until he becomes a mentor to a 13-year-old boy. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Tues. 4 p.m.

The Last Kiss (2006) ★★★ Zach Braff, Casey Affleck. Four friends cope with the consequences of their choices in life as they approach the age of 30. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:25 a.m.

Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 2:20 a.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. Un narcotraficante escapa de la custodia del FBI y huye a México, pero en su camino hacia la libertad se interpondrá el policía de un pequeño pueblo fronterizo. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Last Vegas (2013) ★★ Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro. Aging friends head to Las Vegas to celebrate the end of one’s long bachelorhood and relive their glory days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Fri. 10 p.m. POP Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Lawnmower Man (1992) ★★ Jeff Fahey, Pierce Brosnan. A scientist uses a mentally impaired man to test virtual reality, the computer simulation of the real. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Laws of Attraction (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore. Two successful attorneys fall in love despite battling each other in high-profile divorce cases. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9:05 a.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Wed. 1:45 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11 a.m.

Leap Year (2010) ★ Amy Adams, Matthew Goode. A woman goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend, but she winds up stranded on the other side of the Emerald Isle with a handsome, but surly, Gaelic man. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Thur. 7 a.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 9 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BRVO Sat. 8 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Wed. 5:51 a.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Mon. 2:25 p.m. SYFY Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Let Freedom Ring (1939) ★★ Nelson Eddy, Virginia Bruce. A Harvard man fights a railroad baron with a disguise and the power of the press. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Sun. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Tues. 8:30 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon

Letters to Juliet (2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 8:10 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. MTV Wed. 1 p.m.

Libel (1959) ★★ Dirk Bogarde, Olivia de Havilland. An English nobleman’s wife has him sue a Canadian who has called him an impostor. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Thur. 10 a.m.

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. MLB Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Little Boy (2015) ★★ Jakob Salvati, Emily Watson. In 1940s California, a priest and a magician inspire a boy to do good works in the hope that God will recognize his strong faith and bring his father home from war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:09 p.m.

Little Nicky (2000) ★★ Adam Sandler, Patricia Arquette. The youngest son of Satan must go to New York City and bring back his brothers, whose absence is wreaking havoc in hell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Mon. 9 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Fri. 11:45 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Loosies (2011) ★ Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander. A onetime lover confronts a pickpocket and tells him that she is pregnant with his child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Ian Malcolm regresa, muy a su pesar, a una isla situada en Costa Rica en donde los dinosaurios empiezan a reproducirse. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Love Affair (1939) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer. A painter and singer meet on a ship and set a date to meet later atop the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★ Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal. An old-money Harvard man Oliver woos and weds a no-money music student from the wrong side of the tracks. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 a.m.

Love Under the Olive Tree (2020) Gardiner Millar, Tori Anderson. The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When a feisty woman and a competitive man face off, they never expect sparks to fly. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:40 a.m.

Mad Holiday (1936) ★ Edmund Lowe, Elissa Landi. A screen sleuth solves a shipboard mystery with the woman who writes his scripts. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Mon. 4:28 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 7:26 a.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:32 a.m. STARZ Thur. 2:02 p.m. STARZ Thur. 11:01 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. MTV Tues. 1 p.m. LOGO Fri. 8 p.m. LOGO Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Manhattan Night (2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Marine 2 (2009) ★★ Ted DiBiase, Robert Coleby. Un francotirador de la Marina debe salvar a su esposa y a otros rehenes cuando unos rebeldes se apoderan de un lujoso centro vacacional. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Marriage Is a Private Affair (1944) ★★ Lana Turner, James Craig. An Air Force lieutenant’s bride leaves him for a captain, then comes back. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

The Marrying Kind (1952) ★★★ Judy Holliday, Aldo Ray. A divorce-court judge moves a couple to reflect on their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

Mary Magdalene (2018) Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. In the first century, free-spirited Mary Magdalene flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by Jesus. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:55 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Masquerade (1988) ★★ Rob Lowe, Meg Tilly. An ambitious sailor tries to charm his way into the heart and bank account of a naive young heiress. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:05 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

McLintock! (1963) ★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. A cattle baron tries to tame his wife amid a feud with settlers and trouble with Indians. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Me Before You (2016) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin. A paralyzed man gets a new lease on life when a cheerful young woman becomes his caregiver. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Thur. 8 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 3 p.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Thur. 1:49 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:20 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:10 a.m.

Megamind (2010) ★★★ Voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt. Animated. An evil genius must create a powerful new opponent after defeating his heroic nemesis leaves him without purpose. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Memories of Christmas (2018) Christina Milian, Mark Taylor. When Noelle inherits her mother’s house, she finds out that for the past few years her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he refuses to take no for an answer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 5 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Thur. 4 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Thur. 8:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:37 p.m.

Men With Brooms (2002) ★★ Paul Gross, Molly Parker. Four friends put past grievances behind them in order to participate in the sport of curling. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Tues. 2 a.m.

El mexicano feo (1984) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Dos organilleros viven en la misma vecindad, ambos muy diferentes: uno irresponsable y borracho, otro serio y juicioso. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Mi papá tuvo la culpa (1952) Meche Barba, Antonio Aguilar. Un hombre se enamora de una mujer, pero poco tiempo después se entera de que ella podría ser su hermanastra. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Mighty Joe Young (1949) ★★★ Terry Moore, Ben Johnson. A promoter brings a jungle girl and her big ape back from Africa to his Hollywood nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Wed. Noon

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Wed. 8 p.m.

Miracle at St. Anna (2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. CMAX Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:51 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:44 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m. CMT Tues. 11 p.m. FREE Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m. FREE Fri. 6 p.m.

Missing in Action (1984) ★★ Chuck Norris, M. Emmet Walsh. A U.S. colonel escapes from the Viet Cong, then comes back with a floating arsenal to get others out. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Mon. 1 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m. FX Mon. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 5 p.m.

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:19 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Mon. 11 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. OVA Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Moonwalk With Me (2019) Carrie Kim, James Kang. A woman must decide what to do with her strange father, a man who constantly wanders. (NR) 12 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:10 a.m.

Moths & Butterflies (2017) Jake Cannavale, Amari Cheatom. A socially awkward man decides to try to live a little. (NR) 17 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Mouchette (1967) ★★★ Nadine Nortier, Marie Cardinal. A 14-year-old finds suicide her only means of escape from deprivation, bullying and abuse. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 3:35 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 9:20 a.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Mon. 11 a.m. FREE Mon. Noon

Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter (1968) ★★ Peter Noone, Keith Hopwood. A hobo goes to London with a pop star, his band and their pet racing greyhound, Mrs. Brown. (G) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Ms. Matched (2016) Alexa PenaVega, Shawn Roberts. Despite differing viewpoints, a wedding planner and a financial adviser find out that they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 5 a.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Murder Is My Beat (1955) ★ Paul Langton, Barbara Payton. A police detective helps a singer heading to prison for the murder of a man she claims is alive. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Music Man (1962) ★★★ Robert Preston, Shirley Jones. A librarian hears a sour note when a charming rogue convinces Iowa townspeople to start a boys marching band. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. Family tensions arise after a woman falls in love with a man who is not Greek. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 (2019) Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby. A young, ambitious wedding planner partners with Olivia to plan the perfect wedding. What she doesn’t know is the groom’s best man is none other than her ex-boyfriend, who she hasn’t spoken to in five years. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 3:30 a.m.

My Darling Clementine (1946) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Linda Darnell. Lawman Wyatt Earp and gambler Doc Holliday shoot it out with the Clantons at the OK Corral. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

My Love Came Back (1940) ★★ Olivia de Havilland, Jeffrey Lynn. A New York student violinist falls in love with her anonymous benefactor’s business manager. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

Mysterious Island (1961) ★★★ Michael Craig, Joan Greenwood. An escaped Union officer and his men land on Captain Nemo’s isle of giant beasts. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth reunites with her estranged mother, then must prove the woman is innocent of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

Mystery Woman: Game Time (2005) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth tries to solve the murder of a writer who has connections to the video-game business. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

Mystery Woman: In the Shadows (2007) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey is thrust into the world of espionage while searching for a KGB double agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Oh Baby (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A couple goes on the run when they are accused of a murder and leave their baby on Samantha’s doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Redemption (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth searches for clues in the murder of a visitor at a bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery (2006) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Samantha investigates the murder of a cowboy in Clint Taylor’s traveling Wild West show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his Police Squad pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Tues. 4 p.m.

Nate and Hayes (1983) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Michael O’Keefe. A swashbuckler recalls from prison how he and a missionary rescued a damsel from pirates. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 a.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Sun. 9:40 a.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Sun. 12:50 p.m.

National Velvet (1944) ★★★★ Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor. An English girl’s dream of racing her horse in the Grand National thunders to reality with the help of a former jockey. (G) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Naughty but Nice (1939) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Dick Powell. A singer and a lyricist are drawn to a professor with a knack for writing hit songs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SYFY Wed. 11 a.m. SYFY Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sat. 1 a.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Neil Young Journeys (2011) ★★ Neil Young. Canadian-born singer Neil Young returns to his hometown of Omemee, Ont., and later performs a solo concert at Toronto’s Massey Hall. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:36 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Fri. 9 p.m. E Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sun. 1:45 p.m. TBS Mon. 4 a.m. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:09 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:48 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9:39 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:13 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 8:12 a.m.

Ninja (2009) Scott Adkins, Tsuyoshi Ihara. Un ninja americano viaja de Japón a los Estados Unidos para evitar que el yakuza obtenga unas armas. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVEA Sun. 9:30 p.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:38 a.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Sat. 1 p.m.

No eres tú, soy yo (2010) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Alejandra Barros. Los recuerdos de su primera esposa mandan a un hombre a través de una montaña rusa emocional mientras intenta encontrar nuevamente el amor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

No Way Out (1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:50 p.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Wed. 7 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

Los novios (1971) Silvia Pinal, Julio Alemán. Una pareja va a casarse después de 12 años de novios y sus amigos ofrecen a ambos fiestas para despedir su soltería. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:26 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Mon. 10:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Mon. 7:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Tues. 10:15 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SUND Wed. Noon SUND Thur. 3 a.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Sun. 10:20 a.m. SHOW Mon. 4:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:25 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

The Omen (2006) ★★ Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:43 a.m. STARZ Mon. 12:42 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 7:05 a.m. TMC Fri. Noon

On the Town (1949) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra. Sailors Gabey, Chip and Ozzie have 24 hours to meet pretty women and see the sights of New York. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Tues. 7 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:47 a.m. STARZ Wed. 4:41 p.m. STARZ Sat. 6:07 a.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

One More Tomorrow (1946) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Dennis Morgan. A playboy marries a gold digger instead of the photographer he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

One Small Indiscretion (2017) Ashley Scott, Tiera Skovbye. Una joven y hermosa mujer desarrolla un malvado plan para destruir la vida de una antigua amante de su padre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 1 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 11:40 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:22 a.m. STARZ Mon. 5:51 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. OVA Fri. 11 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. POP Thur. 10:30 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sun. 3 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Wed. 4 p.m. REELZ Thur. 5 p.m. E Sat. 6 p.m.

Pacific Heights (1990) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine. San Francisco yuppies restore a costly Victorian, then rent a studio to a landlord’s nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:45 p.m. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. OVA Tues. 11 p.m.

Palm Swings (2017) Sugar Lyn Beard, Tia Carrere. After moving to Palm Springs, a young married couple are surprised to learn that neighbors are swingers. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Parts You Lose (2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Robin Williams, Daniel London. A doctor, once a psychiatric patient, uses humor and unconventional methods in his practice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Pathology (2008) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Michael Weston. A medical intern discovers his colleagues are playing a deadly game in which one commits the perfect murder, then the others compete to find the cause of death. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:50 a.m.

El patrullero 777 (1977) Mario Moreno, Ana Bertha Lepe. Las aventuras de Cantinflas como el patrullero más divertido de la fuerza y dispuesto a ayudar a los más débiles. (NR) 2 hrs. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:03 p.m.

Paulie (1998) ★★ Gena Rowlands, Tony Shalhoub. A parrot at an animal research lab tells his life story to a janitor who tries to help him escape. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m. KEYT Sat. 2 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:20 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Wed. 9:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 2:20 p.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Perfect Match (2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 a.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 11:05 a.m.

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:20 a.m.

Peter Rabbit (2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Fri. 10 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Phantoms (1998) ★★ Peter O’Toole, Rose McGowan. A British professor comes to the aid of vacationing sisters who discover eerie killings in a Colorado ski town. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

The Phenix City Story (1955) ★★★ John McIntire, Richard Kiley. The son of an ill-fated anti-crime crusader tries to clean up his notorious Alabama hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Pickpocket (1959) ★★★ Martin La Salle, Marika Green. An aloof Frenchman’s path of crime finally leads to his true love. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Pineapple Express (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:05 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 9:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Piranhaconda (2012) Michael Madsen, Rachel Hunter. After a deranged scientist steals the egg of a hybrid animal, members of a film crew run from the creature before the people become its dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 4 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Por mis pistolas (1968) Cantinflas, Isela Vega. Un farmaceuta se marcha a un pueblo del Oeste para hacerse cargo de una mina que heredó de su abuelo. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Postmark for Danger (1955) ★★ Terry Moore, Robert Beatty. An actress and an artist are linked by his brother to deadly smugglers sought by Scotland Yard. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Prayers for Bobby (2009) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Henry Czerny. A devout woman becomes an advocate for gay rights after her homosexual son commits suicide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:11 a.m.

Prince Among Slaves (2006) Narrated by Mos Def. An African prince finds himself enslaved in America for over 40 years. (NR) 58 mins. KLCS Tues. 3 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 1 a.m.

Project X (2012) ★★ Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper. Three anonymous high-school seniors decide to make their mark by throwing a party that no one will ever forget. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:35 p.m.

Prom Night (2008) ★★ Brittany Snow, Scott Porter. A deadly madman terrorizes a teen and her friends at their senior prom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:40 p.m. STARZ Fri. 10:20 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Puppy Love (2012) Candace Cameron Bure, Victor Webster. A single mother adopts a dog for her daughter, then meets a ballplayer who claims to be the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m. FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 3:30 p.m.

¿Qué le dijiste a Dios? (2014) Juan Gabriel, Mark Tacher. Cuando su patrona no las deja ir a una boda, Martina y Lupita deciden hacerlo todo por amor, por lo que roban y huyen. La patrona recluta a la amiga de ellas para ir a buscarlas y hacer justicia en un viaje revelador que cambiará la vida de todas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Quicksand (1950) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Jeanne Cagney. A garage mechanic robs the till for a date with a gold digger, then sinks even lower. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. KVCR Wed. 10:10 p.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Wed. 4:13 p.m. SYFY Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. El ex boina verde John Rambo lleva una solitaria y apacible vida en la selva. Todo cambia cuando un grupo de misioneros católicos le pide que les sirva de guía hasta la frontera con Birmania para suministrar medicinas y alimentos a los refugiados. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 7:25 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Thur. 9 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:15 a.m.

The Reckoning (2004) ★★ Paul Bettany, Willem Dafoe. In 14th-century England, actors stage a play based on a mute woman accused of murder and witchcraft. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:40 p.m.

Los Recuerdos del Porvenir (1968) Renato Salvatori, Susana Dosamantes. Un destacamento federal al mando del coronel Rosas llega a un pueblo para reprimir a los revolucionarios. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. 4:45 a.m. SHOW Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Marlon Brando. An Army major with a lusty wife feels homosexual in the 1940s South. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

RENO 911!: Miami (2007) ★★ Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Fri. 7:04 a.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:35 a.m.

El Rey de Oros (1983) Antonio Aguilar, Felicia Mercado. La única apuesta que no pudo ganar fue la del amor. Ahora juega su última carta, la sangrienta carta de la venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip (1982) ★★★ Richard Pryor. A filmed concert performance, highlighted by a chilling but humorous account of the accident that nearly killed him. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SHOW Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

A Ring by Spring (2014) Rachel Boston, Kirby Morrow. A woman ponders her future when a fortuneteller predicts a lifetime of loneliness if she does not wed soon. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 5 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SHOW Sat. 7 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:50 a.m. CMAX Sun. 9:50 p.m. CMAX Tues. 6:10 p.m. CMAX Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. BBCA Mon. 2 p.m. BBCA Tues. 3 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:49 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:28 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Mon. 5 p.m. BBCA Mon. 10 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:09 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 7 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sat. 8 p.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Thur. 1 a.m.

Romancing the Stone (1984) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A mousy novelist goes to Colombia for her sister and joins a mercenary on a treasure hunt. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Wed. 6 p.m.

The Romantics (2010) ★★ Katie Holmes, Josh Duhamel. Longtime rivalries resurface in the hours before a woman is scheduled to marry the former lover of her college roommate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:20 a.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of Roman Holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Wed. 12:27 p.m. CMAX Sun. 12:40 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:35 a.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:45 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:15 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Tues. 8 a.m.

San Quentin (1937) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Humphrey Bogart. A California prison guard tries to shape up his singing girlfriend’s convict brother. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

La sangre de un valiente (1992) Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar. La historia de uno de los verdaderos héroes de la Revolución. Aquellos hombres que lucharon con Pancho Villa. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) ★★★ Albert Finney, Rachel Roberts. A factory worker toils in a mindless haze, but his weekends are even more muddled due to his love affairs and his alcohol problem. One of the women he is involved with is married to a co-worker, but she is pregnant with his child. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:55 p.m.

The Scarlet Coat (1955) ★★ Cornel Wilde, Michael Wilding. A Colonial major turns traitor to catch a British spy plotting with Benedict Arnold. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Scary Movie (1991) John Hawkes, Mark Voges. A paranoid young man thinks an escaped lunatic is hiding in a Halloween house of horrors. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 2:10 p.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Mon. 2 a.m. SYFY Mon. 12:22 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) ★★★★ John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter. A Confederate veteran and his part-Cherokee partner search five years for a kidnapped girl. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Sat. 7 a.m. FREE Sat. Noon

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SYFY Wed. 6:15 p.m. SYFY Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Tues. Noon

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) ★★★ Howard Keel, Jane Powell. When an Oregon trapper decides to marry, his six rowdy brothers aim to follow suit, though not one has a sweetheart yet. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Thur. Noon

1776 (1972) ★★★ William Daniels, Howard da Silva. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson lead the way to the Colonies’ Declaration of Independence. (PG) 2 hrs. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) ★★★ Kerwin Mathews, Kathryn Grant. Sinbad the sailor needs the egg of a giant two-headed bird of prey to restore a shrunken princess. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sat. 6 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:50 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:07 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:44 p.m.

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) ★★★ John Wayne, Joanne Dru. A retirement-bound U.S. Cavalry officer is reluctant to turn command over to an inexperienced comrade. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 6:10 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. SHOW Sat. 11 p.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:30 a.m. EPIX Fri. 1:25 a.m.

A Shot in the Dark (1941) ★ William Lundigan, Nan Wynn. A newsman and a policeman flirt with a singer as rivals on a murder case. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Fri. 7:40 p.m.

The Sign of the Ram (1948) ★★ Susan Peters, Alexander Knox. A wealthy English poet who is in a wheelchair becomes increasingly volatile and domineering, eventually driving away her family. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBCA Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 2:07 a.m.

Silver River (1948) ★★ Errol Flynn, Ann Sheridan. A cashiered Army captain goes west as a gambler and covets a miner’s wife while building an empire. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Single White Female (1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Sinner Take All (1936) ★★ Bruce Cabot, Margaret Lindsay. Threatening letters suggest that the sons and daughter of a wealthy murder victim have also been targeted by the killer. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. Noon

6 Souls (2010) ★ Julianne Moore, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. Dr. Cara Harding, a skeptical psychiatrist, is introduced to a patient who consistently assumes the personalities of murder victims. Cara’s work with him puts her and her daughter Sammy at risk of becoming victims themselves. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:44 a.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Tues. 11 p.m. SHOW Wed. 5:55 a.m. SHOW Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Skyline (2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Sat. 3:11 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBCA Sun. 2 p.m.

Sleight (2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:27 a.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMAX Fri. 2 p.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Smallfoot (2018) ★★★ Voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden. Animated. Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 5:49 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sun. 4:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sat. 9:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Tom Berenger, Billy Zane. A lone Marine sharpshooter goes on a Panama mission with a Washington bureaucrat accustomed to paper targets. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Some Kind of Hero (1982) ★★ Richard Pryor, Margot Kidder. A Vietnam POW comes home after six years to no wife, no business and no chance of getting back pay. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline. A Southern writer lives in Brooklyn with an Auschwitz survivor and her mad lover. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 3:48 a.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m. VH1 Wed. 2 a.m.

South of Suez (1940) ★★ George Brent, Brenda Marshall. A thief kills for a huge diamond and frames a mine foreman in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:14 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 10:47 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:47 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Thur. Noon

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. NICK Sun. Noon NICK Tues. 6 p.m. NICK Wed. 11:30 a.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. A sax player, a party girl, a writer and other aimless friends drift after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 11:10 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:10 a.m.

Stagecoach (1939) ★★★★ John Wayne, Claire Trevor. An outlaw, a prostitute, a drunken doctor and assorted others go through Indian country. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Mon. 6:42 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBCA Tues. 6 p.m. BBCA Tues. 9 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Star (2017) ★★ Voices of Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key. Animated. A brave donkey named Bo and his lovable animal friends embark on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to become the accidental heroes of the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Starsky y Hutch (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. Una pareja de detectives investiga a un traficante de cocaína sospechoso de ser el responsable de un asesinato. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9:59 a.m.

The Statue of Liberty (1985) ★★★ Filmmaker Ken Burns tells the story of the colossus in New York harbor, with interviews, old photographs and first-hand accounts. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Fri. 10 p.m. KOCE Sat. 4 a.m. KPBS Sat. 7 p.m. KPBS Sat. 11 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (2012) Queen Latifah, Phylicia Rashad. Six Louisiana women gather at a beauty salon for their daily dose of female bonding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. COM Sun. 3:30 p.m. COM Sun. 8 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SUND Sun. 2:45 p.m. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

Storm Warning (1951) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Ronald Reagan. A traveling dress model stops in a Southern town to visit her sister, who has married a Ku Klux Klan member. While there, she helps the district attorney prosecute Klan members after she witnesses them commit a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Maggie Gyllenhaal. A mentally unstable IRS auditor hears an author’s voice in his head and discovers that he is the ill-fated protagonist of her latest work. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:15 a.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh. Tennessee Williams’ Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister, Stella, and brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Sun. 12:15 p.m. SHOW Sat. 5:05 a.m.

The Sugarland Express (1974) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, William Atherton. Police chase an escaped convict and his wife fleeing to Sugarland, Texas, to reclaim their son from his foster parents. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:07 a.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 6:25 a.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. COM Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Swelter (2014) Lennie James, Grant Bowler. Cinco criminales roban un casino de Las Vegas y obtienen un gran botín. Sin embargo, cuatro de ellos son detenidos, mientras que el líder del grupo escapa y pierde la memoria, sin recordar dónde escondió el dinero. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Swift (2019) Voices of Kate Winslet, Willem Dafoe. Animated. Thinking he is a seagull, a bird named Manou discovers that he is actually a swift who was adopted. When tragedy strikes, Manou sets off on a quest to learn his true identity -- and save his friends and family along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:27 a.m.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949) ★★ Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra. Two dancing baseball players run into trouble with their team’s new female owner and a gambler who doesn’t want them to win the pennant. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Wed. 9:32 a.m. STARZ Wed. 7:26 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Tank Girl (1995) ★ Lori Petty, Malcolm McDowell. A renegade challenges the controller of the world’s water supply on a post-apocalyptic desert Earth. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:40 p.m.

A Taste of Honey (1961) ★★★ Dora Bryan, Rita Tushingham. A working-class British teen becomes pregnant by a sailor and moves in with a gay man. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Eric Winter, Alison Araya. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Mon. 11:25 a.m. STARZ Mon. 11:39 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:22 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:52 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Mon. 11:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams. A retired Texas Ranger pursues a killer named Leatherface and his family of chainsaw-wielding cannibals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m. STARZ Tues. 5:03 a.m. STARZ Tues. 3:48 p.m. STARZ Tues. 9:59 p.m. STARZ Sat. 4:09 a.m. STARZ Sat. 12:31 p.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:50 a.m. EPIX Fri. 5:50 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Fri. 8:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 9 a.m.

They Only Kill Their Masters (1972) ★★ James Garner, Katharine Ross. A California police chief investigates a baffling death blamed on a Doberman pinscher. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

The Thing About Harry (2020) Jake Borelli, Niko Terho. Sam is a young gay man who’s forced to share a car ride with Harry -- a popular jock who was his enemy in high school. But things take an unexpected turn when Sam learns that Harry has come out, opening the door for a potential romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:25 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Sat. 3:50 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Mon. 10 a.m. STARZ Tues. 7:02 a.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 7:40 a.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Thoroughbreds (2017) ★★★ Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Sat. 3 a.m.

Three Came Home (1950) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Patric Knowles. A U.S. writer and her British husband endure a Japanese colonel’s prison camp. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KVCR Sat. 10:35 p.m.

3 Godfathers (1948) ★★★ John Wayne, Pedro Armendáriz. In the desert, three Old West outlaws adopt the baby of a dying woman. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. SHOW Tues. 5:55 p.m. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

Time Bandits (1981) ★★★ John Cleese, Sean Connery. Six diminutive thieves whisk away a British schoolboy on an adventure-filled trip through time. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 7 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. POP Sun. Noon

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:10 a.m.

Tirando a matar (1961) Angel Infante, Lucha Moreno. Un empleado se confiesa culpable de un fraude en una compañía petrolera y su hijo se hace delincuente para rescatarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HMM Sun. 5 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday (1996) ★★ Peter Gallagher, Claire Danes. A young widower alienates his teen daughter by refusing to let his wife go. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. OVA Wed. 11 p.m. OVA Thur. 2 p.m.

Tomcats (2001) ★ Jerry O’Connell, Shannon Elizabeth. A cartoonist in debt plots to have his friend marry a statuesque cop in order to win a huge bet. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:25 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:15 p.m. COM Sun. Noon

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. Noon PARMOUNT Sat. 2:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Top Hat (1935) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman believes that an enamored dancer is her best friend’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Touched With Fire (2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:45 a.m. EPIX Wed. 4:40 p.m.

Traffic Stop (2017) A 26-year-old teacher from Austin, Texas, is violently arrested during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 30 mins. HBO Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. LIFE Fri. 6 p.m.

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019) Ian Lake, Addison Holley. When a teenager reveals that she is gay to her devout Mormon parents, they decide to send her to a conversion therapy home in Utah. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Trauma Center (2019) Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan. Alone and trapped in a locked-down hospital isolation ward overnight, an injured young woman must escape a pair of vicious killers who are after the only piece of evidence that can implicate them in a grisly murder: the bullet in her leg. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:50 p.m.

El Tren de la Muerte (1975) Julio Alemán, Patricia Rivera. Un forastero ha regresado tras varios años para cumplir un juramento: matar a los asesinos de su padre y de su hermana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Troll (1986) ★★ Noah Hathaway, Michael Moriarty. A San Francisco couple’s son enters a magic world to rescue his sister from a troll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Mon. 5 p.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:27 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 6:59 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Wed. 7:45 a.m.

21 (2008) ★★ Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey. Students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology become experts at card-counting and use the skill to win big at Las Vegas casinos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Thur. 6:55 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 8:14 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FREE Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Twisted Nanny (2019) Tara Erickson, Chantelle Albers. When single mother Julia realizes night nanny Olivia is turning her children against her, Julia must fight to prove that Olivia is not who she says she is before she gets custody of the kids for good. (NR) 2 hrs. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 9:35 a.m. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Two for the Road (1967) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Albert Finney. Trips across Europe show changes in a couple’s first 10 years of marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BRVO Sun. 6 p.m. BRVO Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m. BET Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 5 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1:05 a.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Fri. Noon

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995) ★★ Steven Seagal, Eric Bogosian. A CIA operative aboard a train tries to stop a mad genius who threatens to use a weapon from space if the government does not meet his $1 billion ransom. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 2 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Mon. 7 p.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 1:15 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. OVA Sun. 10 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

The Usual Suspects (1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 11:35 p.m.

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Wed. 12:30 p.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

The Vanishing (1993) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland. A kidnapper contacts his victim’s Seattle boyfriend three years after the crime. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:08 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:26 a.m. STARZ Fri. 6:06 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sat. 7:55 a.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 5 p.m.

Wagon Master (1950) ★★★ Ben Johnson, Joanne Dru. A horse trader and his partner are hired to guide a Mormon elder’s wagon train. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:50 p.m.

The Walk (2015) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley. In 1974, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit attempts to walk on a tightrope attached to the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. REELZ Thur. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 2 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. Noon OVA Sat. 4 p.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Mon. 11:33 p.m. SYFY Tues. 2:02 p.m. A Sat. Noon

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, Global Thermonuclear War. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:33 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:28 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:48 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 4 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Wed. Noon IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Wedding at Graceland (2019) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A country star on the rise has a short time to plan her wedding when a date opens up at Graceland Chapel. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 a.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Fri. 11 a.m. FREE Fri. Noon

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Welcome to Chechnya (2020) Activists risk their lives to confront Russian leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his government-directed campaign to detain, torture and execute LGBTQ Chechens. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 10 p.m.

Western Stars (2019) ★★★ Bruce Springsteen. Backed by a band and a full orchestra, Bruce Springsteen performs all 13 songs from his new album Western Stars, touching on themes of love, loss, loneliness, family and the passage of time. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 6:06 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:01 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Fri. 3:10 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. FREE Thur. 5 p.m. FREE Fri. 1 p.m.

Whip It (2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:16 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:57 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:46 p.m.

Whistling in Dixie (1942) ★★ Red Skelton, Ann Rutherford. A radio-show sleuth and his bride help her sorority sister solve a Georgia murder mystery. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:23 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:31 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Mon. 10:25 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:14 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:35 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:30 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 4:43 a.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 6:10 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 p.m.

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:54 a.m.

The Wrong Cheerleader (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Cristine Prosperi. A high school cheerleader catches the eye of a handsome new student. He seems like the ideal boy, until his affection turns into obsession and he stops at nothing to keep her all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

The Wrong House (2016) Clare Kramer, Tilky Jones. A personal trainer harasses a couple and their young daughter after the family moves into the house that she wanted to live in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Wrong Housesitter (2020) Vivica A. Fox, Anna Marie Dobbins. Preparing for a big business trip, a successful editor believes he’s found the perfect housesitter. However, he soon discovers that she has no plans to leave his home or his life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

The Wrong Mommy (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Jessica Morris. After receiving a promotion at work, a young woman hires a personal assistant who seems perfect, but the assistant has an ulterior motive for taking the job. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

The Wrong Neighbor (2017) Michael Madsen, Andrea Bogart. A recently separated father and his teenage daughter become the deadly obsession of their neighbour, a beguiling and deranged young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

The Wrong Stepmother (2019) Cindy Busby, Vivica A. Fox. A woman becomes suspicious of her widowed father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Wrong Tutor (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Nate Wyatt. When star high school athlete Eric needs help with his school work, a woman named Emily convinces Eric’s mother that she is the perfect tutor for her son, but she has other reasons that stem beyond helping him with his homework. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. OVA Sun. Noon

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sat. 7:10 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 2:55 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sun. 11:15 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BBCA Tues. 1 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. En Washington D.C., el nuevo agente XXX debe hacer frente a un grupo que planea acabar con la vida del presidente. La amenaza resulta especialmente peligrosa porque proviene del propio gobierno estadounidense. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m. BBCA Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) ★★★★ James Cagney, Joan Leslie. Song-and-dance man George M. Cohan recalls his life from his youth in vaudeville to later success. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Year One (2009) ★★ Jack Black, Michael Cera. Two lazy primitives begin an epic journey through the ancient world after they are banished from their village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 a.m.

Yogi Bear (2010) ★ Voices of Dan Aykroyd, Justin Timberlake. Live action/animated. Yogi, Boo Boo and Ranger Smith team up to stop the mayor from closing Jellystone Park and selling it to loggers. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:34 a.m.

Your Highness (2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m. BBCA Thur. 6 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:59 p.m. STARZ Mon. 8:18 a.m. STARZ Mon. 8:57 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Tues. 10 a.m.