Top television stars gather in conversation. Here’s how to watch

Spectrum News 1’s broadcast of the 2020 Envelope Emmy Roundtables premieres tonight with a conversation among some of Hollywood’s biggest names in television this awards season.

The Drama Roundtable features an hour-long discussion with Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”), Cynthia Erivo (“The Outsider”), Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”), Regina King (“Watchmen”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) and Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”).

The conversation, recorded in mid-May, veered from the pandemic to diversity in casting to portraying people looking to belong. But it particularly focused on telling the truth of every person’s humanity in their performances. “I do believe she’s on the spectrum,” Erivo said of her detective character in the adaptation of a Stephen King story. “I wanted to make sure that that did not mean she didn’t have the humanity that I believe everybody has.”

Oh noted that she tries to infuse her “Killing Eve” MI5 agent with elements from her own Korean background because “typically, white Hollywood does not write the depth of our culture.”

And Cate Blanchett delves into the challenge of playing anti-Equal Rights Amendment activist Phyllis Schlafly, who she said, is “so far away from my set of values.”

The Envelope Emmy Roundtables will launch tonight at 7 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum News 1 with the Drama panel. The gathering of comedy actors — including Annie Murphy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Ted Danson of “The Good Place” and Jane Lynch of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — will air Thursday at 7 p.m., and the Showrunners Roundtable follows Friday at 7 p.m. with guests including Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” and Steven Canals of “Pose.”

Each of the three specials will reair on Spectrum throughout July.