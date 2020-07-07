‘Noah’s Arc’ returns for a 15-year reunion, offering good advice on coronavirus

“Noah’s Arc,” the trailblazing 2000s dramedy that aired on Logo, returned Sunday night for a virtual 15-year reunion episode. The original stars, including the central friend group of four gay Black men in Los Angeles, reunited in an hourlong special shared on YouTube and Facebook.

The popular show — known for breaking ground on social issues such as gay dating, marriage, parenthood and HIV and AIDS awareness — dished fresh hot takes on ongoing racial protests and the need for social distancing to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

The online event raised money for a handful of nonprofit organizations that support Black LGBTQ people, including Birmingham AIDS Outreach, Casa Ruby and the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center. Fans have already raised more than $10,000.

Noah (Darryl Stephens), Alex (Rodney Chester), Ricky (Christian Vincent) and Chance (Doug Spearman) met up over video call to discuss current events — particularly a major new development in Noah and husband Wade’s family life.

Guest stars Tituss Burgess, Wanda Sykes, Wilson Cruz and Richard Brooks also joined the virtual party to serve tea on everything from gay Black representation to what family means in the midst of a pandemic.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t get messages, tweets, DMs and emails from the huge ‘Noah’s Arc’ fanbase saying how much they love and miss the show and begging for a reboot,” said showrunner Patrik-Ian Polk. “While we’ve all struggled to stay sane during these stressful and trying times, the cast and I wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for all the love we continue to receive from the fans.”