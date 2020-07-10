What’s on TV Saturday: Sunday Talk shows: ‘Hotel Paranormal’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Sesame Street As Chris and Elmo go camping in the woods, they are joined by all kinds of animals in the season finale of the children’s series. 9 a.m. HBO

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Chicken eggplant Parmesan; L.A. chop salad; lemonade. (N) 8 p.m. CW

Say Yes to the Dress The season premiere features stories from brides who continue to contact Randy and the Kleinfeld family during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has turned the bridal industry upside down, forcing Kleinfeld to temporarily shut its doors. 8 p.m. TLC

Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered Darci Lynne Farmer, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin ask questions, gather clues and play games in the premiere of this new series. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Newlyweds Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell spend what was planned to be their honeymoon helping Terri and Robert Irwin care for the 1,200 animals at Australia Zoo after it goes into lockdown from the COVID-19 pandemic in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

The UnXplained The season premiere of this unscripted mystery series looks back at tales of escape, some of which defy explanation, including a man who received a mysterious form of guidance that allowed him to escape the South Tower of New York’s World Trade Center during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. William Shatner returns as host. 9 p.m. History

Family or Fiancé (Season premiere) 9 p.m. OWN

Believers Allegedly true stories of paranormal encounters are brought to life in this new anthology series through a combination of actor re-creations and archival documentation. The premiere tells the story of a Hollywood photographer who allegedly is attacked and choked by the spirit of an angry sailor. 9 p.m. Travel

Hotel Paranormal Dan Aykroyd (“Ghostbusters”) narrates this new series that features deeply unsettling accounts of guests at venues ranging from grand hotels to quaint country inns who had some sort of paranormal encounter during their stay. In the premiere a traveling salesman uses his cellphone to document paranormal behavior. 10 p.m. Travel

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation The documentary series returns for a second season. 10:03 p.m. History

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Chef Ramsay journeys into the jungle of Guyana in search of the roots of Guyanese cuisine. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

Michael Smerconish — Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking The TV and radio host walks viewers through his personal transition from reliably Republican voter to registered independent. 7 p.m. CNN



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. 8 p.m. CNN



SPORTS

MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Group Stage: New York Red Bulls versus Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m. Fox; Columbus Crew SC versus FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. FS1

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Discussing the effectiveness of masks: Dr. Amy Price and Dr. Larry Chu, Stanford. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Mayor Carlos Gimenez (R-Miami). Anchor: Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS What went wrong in America’s battle against COVID-19? Which countries got it right: Author Ezekiel Emanuel (“Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?”). The U.S. response to the coronavirus: Co-author Danielle Allen (“Difference Without Domination: Pursuing Justice in Diverse Democracies”). An exile discusses democracy in Hong Kong after China’s crackdown: Nathan Law. A one-state solution in Israel: Peter Beinart, the Atlantic. (N) 7 and 10 a.m.; 8 p.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Peter Navarro. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Lawyer for President Trump Rudy Giuliani. Donald Trump Jr. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Mayor Kate Gallego (D-Phoenix). Terry Shaw, AdventHealth. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Dr. Sara Goza, American Academy of Pediatrics. Tom Wyatt, KinderCare. Election polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Adm. Brett Giroir, Department of Health and Human Services. Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. Author Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) (“Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, a Global Pandemic, and the Toxic Politics That Divide America”). Panel: Anna Palmer, Politico; Kristen Welker; George Will. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Dr. Thomas Inglesby, Johns Hopkins, the Center for Health Security. Hat maker Vanilla Beane. Panel: Karl Rove; Jane Harman; Josh Holmes. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m.; 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of COVID-19: Dr. Peter Hotez, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development; Helen Branswell, Stat News. The misinformation campaign by Trump and his media allies: Oliver Darcy; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”). What Mary Trump’s book says about the president’s mental health: Co-author Tony Schwartz (“The Art of The Deal”). Covering Joe Biden: Alexi McCammond, Axios. The decline of local news is causing a crisis of democracy: Author Margaret Sullivan (“Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Gillian Turner; Kat Timpf; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Gayle Trotter; Mara Liasson. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Four men face trial for bringing down Malaysia Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Minions This 2015 animated hit features the voices of Sandra Bullock and Jon Hamm. Included in the broadcast is an extended preview of upcoming sequel “Minions 2: Rise of Gru,” which was supposed to be in theaters this summer. 8 p.m. NBC

Obsession: Escaping My Ex In this 2020 sequel to “Obsession: Stalked by My Lover” (which aired last Saturday), Celeste Desjardins and Travis Nelson reprise their roles as Madison Turner and Blake Collins, who enjoyed a torrid but brief romance until she discovered he was a ruthless con man out to bilk her and her rich sister. Kelly Hope Taylor and Anastasia Phillips also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Terminator: Dark Fate Director Tim Miller’s 2019 science fiction action film was a direct sequel to 1984’s “The Terminator” and its first sequel “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” but disregarded events depicted in subsequent movie sequels or TV series spinoffs. Gabriel Luna and Natalia Reyes star. Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger reprise their roles as Sarah Connor and the T-800 Terminator. 9 p.m. Epix

300 (2006) 8 a.m. FXX

City Slickers (1991) 8:05 a.m. TMC

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Epix

Invitation to a Gunfighter (1964) 8:30 a.m. TCM

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 9 a.m. FX

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 9 a.m. Nickelodeon

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 9:54 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. Encore

Babe (1995) 9:57 a.m. HBO

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Paramount; 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Coach Carter (2005) 10 a.m. Showtime

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 10 a.m. TMC

The Avengers (2012) 10:15 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. Epix

The Journey (1959) 10:15 a.m. TCM

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) Noon and 11:25 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Noon USA

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 12:30 p.m. Ovation

Titanic (1997) 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Paramount

Back to the Future (1985) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

The Brothers Karamazov (1958) 12:30 p.m. TCM

The Rundown (2003) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax

Bumblebee (2018) 12:40 p.m. Epix

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1 p.m. KCOP

The Hunger Games (2012) 1:20 p.m. Freeform

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 2:30 p.m. HBO

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Thor (2011) 2:35 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 3 p.m. USA

Westworld (1973) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:35 p.m. Freeform

Definitely, Maybe (2008) 4:56 p.m. Bravo

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 5 p.m. TCM

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Men in Black (1997) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

Carrie (1976) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Coco (2017) 5:45 p.m. Disney

Zombieland (2009) 6 p.m. IFC

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6:15 p.m. Syfy

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 6:30 p.m. USA

Annihilation (2018) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX

Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. MLB

The Mouse That Roared (1959) 7 p.m. TCM

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

Taken (2008) 7:48 p.m. Starz

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. Ovation

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 9 p.m. Encore

Batman (1989) 9 p.m. Sundance

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 9:30 p.m. USA

Minority Report (2002) 10 p.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform

