What’s on TV Saturday: Sunday Talk shows: ‘Hotel Paranormal’
SERIES
Sesame Street As Chris and Elmo go camping in the woods, they are joined by all kinds of animals in the season finale of the children’s series. 9 a.m. HBO
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Chicken eggplant Parmesan; L.A. chop salad; lemonade. (N) 8 p.m. CW
Say Yes to the Dress The season premiere features stories from brides who continue to contact Randy and the Kleinfeld family during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has turned the bridal industry upside down, forcing Kleinfeld to temporarily shut its doors. 8 p.m. TLC
Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered Darci Lynne Farmer, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin ask questions, gather clues and play games in the premiere of this new series. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Newlyweds Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell spend what was planned to be their honeymoon helping Terri and Robert Irwin care for the 1,200 animals at Australia Zoo after it goes into lockdown from the COVID-19 pandemic in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
The UnXplained The season premiere of this unscripted mystery series looks back at tales of escape, some of which defy explanation, including a man who received a mysterious form of guidance that allowed him to escape the South Tower of New York’s World Trade Center during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. William Shatner returns as host. 9 p.m. History
Family or Fiancé (Season premiere) 9 p.m. OWN
Believers Allegedly true stories of paranormal encounters are brought to life in this new anthology series through a combination of actor re-creations and archival documentation. The premiere tells the story of a Hollywood photographer who allegedly is attacked and choked by the spirit of an angry sailor. 9 p.m. Travel
Hotel Paranormal Dan Aykroyd (“Ghostbusters”) narrates this new series that features deeply unsettling accounts of guests at venues ranging from grand hotels to quaint country inns who had some sort of paranormal encounter during their stay. In the premiere a traveling salesman uses his cellphone to document paranormal behavior. 10 p.m. Travel
Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation The documentary series returns for a second season. 10:03 p.m. History
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Chef Ramsay journeys into the jungle of Guyana in search of the roots of Guyanese cuisine. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
Michael Smerconish — Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking The TV and radio host walks viewers through his personal transition from reliably Republican voter to registered independent. 7 p.m. CNN
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. 8 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Group Stage: New York Red Bulls versus Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m. Fox; Columbus Crew SC versus FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. FS1
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Discussing the effectiveness of masks: Dr. Amy Price and Dr. Larry Chu, Stanford. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Mayor Carlos Gimenez (R-Miami). Anchor: Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS What went wrong in America’s battle against COVID-19? Which countries got it right: Author Ezekiel Emanuel (“Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?”). The U.S. response to the coronavirus: Co-author Danielle Allen (“Difference Without Domination: Pursuing Justice in Diverse Democracies”). An exile discusses democracy in Hong Kong after China’s crackdown: Nathan Law. A one-state solution in Israel: Peter Beinart, the Atlantic. (N) 7 and 10 a.m.; 8 p.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Peter Navarro. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Lawyer for President Trump Rudy Giuliani. Donald Trump Jr. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Mayor Kate Gallego (D-Phoenix). Terry Shaw, AdventHealth. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Dr. Sara Goza, American Academy of Pediatrics. Tom Wyatt, KinderCare. Election polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Adm. Brett Giroir, Department of Health and Human Services. Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. Author Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) (“Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, a Global Pandemic, and the Toxic Politics That Divide America”). Panel: Anna Palmer, Politico; Kristen Welker; George Will. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Dr. Thomas Inglesby, Johns Hopkins, the Center for Health Security. Hat maker Vanilla Beane. Panel: Karl Rove; Jane Harman; Josh Holmes. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m.; 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of COVID-19: Dr. Peter Hotez, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development; Helen Branswell, Stat News. The misinformation campaign by Trump and his media allies: Oliver Darcy; author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”). What Mary Trump’s book says about the president’s mental health: Co-author Tony Schwartz (“The Art of The Deal”). Covering Joe Biden: Alexi McCammond, Axios. The decline of local news is causing a crisis of democracy: Author Margaret Sullivan (“Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Gillian Turner; Kat Timpf; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Gayle Trotter; Mara Liasson. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Four men face trial for bringing down Malaysia Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Minions This 2015 animated hit features the voices of Sandra Bullock and Jon Hamm. Included in the broadcast is an extended preview of upcoming sequel “Minions 2: Rise of Gru,” which was supposed to be in theaters this summer. 8 p.m. NBC
Obsession: Escaping My Ex In this 2020 sequel to “Obsession: Stalked by My Lover” (which aired last Saturday), Celeste Desjardins and Travis Nelson reprise their roles as Madison Turner and Blake Collins, who enjoyed a torrid but brief romance until she discovered he was a ruthless con man out to bilk her and her rich sister. Kelly Hope Taylor and Anastasia Phillips also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Terminator: Dark Fate Director Tim Miller’s 2019 science fiction action film was a direct sequel to 1984’s “The Terminator” and its first sequel “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” but disregarded events depicted in subsequent movie sequels or TV series spinoffs. Gabriel Luna and Natalia Reyes star. Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger reprise their roles as Sarah Connor and the T-800 Terminator. 9 p.m. Epix
300 (2006) 8 a.m. FXX
City Slickers (1991) 8:05 a.m. TMC
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8:10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Epix
Invitation to a Gunfighter (1964) 8:30 a.m. TCM
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 9 a.m. FX
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 9 a.m. Nickelodeon
Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 9:54 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. Encore
Babe (1995) 9:57 a.m. HBO
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Paramount; 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Coach Carter (2005) 10 a.m. Showtime
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) 10 a.m. TMC
The Avengers (2012) 10:15 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. Epix
The Journey (1959) 10:15 a.m. TCM
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) Noon and 11:25 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Noon USA
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 12:30 p.m. Ovation
Titanic (1997) 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Paramount
Back to the Future (1985) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
The Brothers Karamazov (1958) 12:30 p.m. TCM
The Rundown (2003) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax
Bumblebee (2018) 12:40 p.m. Epix
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1 p.m. KCOP
The Hunger Games (2012) 1:20 p.m. Freeform
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 2:30 p.m. HBO
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Thor (2011) 2:35 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 3 p.m. USA
Westworld (1973) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:35 p.m. Freeform
Definitely, Maybe (2008) 4:56 p.m. Bravo
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 5 p.m. TCM
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Men in Black (1997) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
Carrie (1976) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Coco (2017) 5:45 p.m. Disney
Zombieland (2009) 6 p.m. IFC
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6:15 p.m. Syfy
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 6:30 p.m. USA
Annihilation (2018) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX
Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. MLB
The Mouse That Roared (1959) 7 p.m. TCM
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
Taken (2008) 7:48 p.m. Starz
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. Ovation
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 9 p.m. Encore
Batman (1989) 9 p.m. Sundance
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 9:30 p.m. USA
Minority Report (2002) 10 p.m. Showtime
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform
