What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances: Coppelia’ on PBS; animated holiday specials
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Treehouse Masters: Ultimate Builds This new episode features three holiday-inspired builds. Then a Christmas-crazed family receives the ultimate wonderland and a nature preserve requests a merry and bright space for visitors. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
20/20 Members of Ahmaud Arbery’s family discuss his life and death and the murder convictions of his killers. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances The ballet “Coppelia” mixes live action and animation to tell the story of a plastic surgeon whose quest to build the perfect robot woman threatens the lives of a young couple who fall under his spell. 9 p.m. KOCE
How to With John Wilson Quirky documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker” John Wilson returns for a new season. In the premiere he explores becoming a homeowner after renting the same apartment for years. 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Frosty the Snowman Jackie Vernon provides the voice of Frosty, a snowman with a corncob pipe and a button nose who comes to life when a magician’s hat lands on his head in this animated holiday classic. Jimmy Durante narrates. The sequel “Frosty Returns” follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS
How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Boris Karloff narrates this animated classic based on a story by Dr. Seuss. 8 p.m. NBC
Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021 Dean Cain hosts this annual special holiday episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town A mailman with the voice of Fred Astaire explains Santa’s origins in this animated 1970 special. 8 p.m. ABC
5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas Adapted from Jimmy Fallon’s book, this new animated special follows a boy, his little sister and their blue dog as he eagerly counts down the final days before Christmas. Each night it becomes harder for him to fall asleep, but when he does, something magical happens. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Trolls Holiday in Harmony This new half-hour animated special opens as Princess Poppy (voice of Anna Kendrick) is about to announce the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn when she and Branch (voice of Justin Timberlake) draw each other’s names. The voice cast also includes Kenan Thompson, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar and Anthony Ramos. 9 p.m. NBC
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer The familiar Elmo and Patsy song is translated into an animated special in this holiday classic. 9 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
College Football Boise State visits San Diego State, 9 a.m. CBS; Utah State visits New Mexico, 10 a.m. FS1; Missouri visits Arkansas, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Cincinnati visits East Carolina, 12:30 p.m. ABC; South Florida visits UCF, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Colorado visits Utah, 1 p.m. Fox; TCU visits Iowa State, 1:30 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits NC State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Washington State visits Washington, 5 p.m. FS1
College Basketball Georgia Southern visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. BSSC; Duke visits Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Wooden Legacy, final, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, 10 a.m. ABC; the Ottawa Senators visit the Ducks, 1 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Detroit Pistons visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; the Sacramento Kings visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
Capital One’s The Match Pro golf rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka go head-to-head in a 12-hole competition, from Las Vegas, 1 p.m. HLN; TBS; TNT; TruTV
High School Football CIF-Southern Section Tournament final: Mater Dei at Servite, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Charisse Jones, USA Today. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Carversville Farm Foundation; the winning dog from the National Dog Show. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Daniel Dae Kim; Soraya Sutherlin; Tory Johnson; Cheat Codes, Lee Brice and Lindsay Ell perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Drew Carey; rehearsals for Broadway’s “Aladdin,” “The Lion King” and “Frozen.” 9 a.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue; Rick Astley; Jamaican curry chicken. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:37 a.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ludacris; Alessia Cara performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Yvonne Orji (“Yearly Departed”); Don Benjamin. 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip”); hosts Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos. 5 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week America’s fractured political landscape; COVID-19 vaccine; race and education; misinformation about the 2020 election: Tim Alberta, the Atlantic; Susan Page, USA Today; Trymaine Lee, MSNBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse in this era of polarization. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taylor Swift; Colin Quinn; Jared Freid. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Quentin Tarantino. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwyneth Paltrow; Kal Penn; Hardy performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Larry David; Coldplay performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson; actress Ellie Kemper; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Christmas CEO Ever since she was a child a woman (Marisol Nichols) felt her life’s purpose was to spread Christmas cheer through her passion for toy making. Paul Greene also stars in this 2021 holiday romance. 6 p.m. Hallmark
A Loud House Christmas This new live-action holiday TV movie based on the animated series follows Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he prepares for the ultimate Christmas celebration, until he learns that most of his sisters have other plans. Jahzir Bruno, Brian Stepanek, Muretta Moss and Lexi DiBenedetto also star. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
An Unexpected Christmas A speech writer makes a deal with his ex-girlfriend to pretend they are still a couple to save his family’s Christmas. As the days pass, the two go to comical lengths to conceal their true relationship status. Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes star in this new holiday romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune Years after their divorce and professional breakup, a singing duo (Reba McEntire, John Schneider) agree to reunite when their daughter (Candice King) asks them to participate in a Christmas concert in this new holiday romance. John James, Norm Lewis and Justin David also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Cusp Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt made their feature directorial debuts with this 2021 documentary set in a small military town in Texas, where three free-spirited teenage girls live out a monumental summer. 9 p.m. Showtime
Iron Man 3 (2013) 8:08 a.m. and 5:49 p.m. Starz
Just Mercy (2019) 8:37 a.m. Cinemax
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 9 a.m. FXX
The Wizard of Oz (1939) 9 a.m. TBS
Fruitvale Station (2013) 9:40 a.m. Showtime
Jaws (1975) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. BBC America
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Wonder Woman (2017) 10 a.m. TNT
The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:20 a.m. USA
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 11 a.m. Epix
Moonlight (2016) 11:05 a.m. Showtime
Friday (1995) 11:30 a.m. BET
American Pie (1999) 11:45 a.m. VH1
Saving Private Ryan (1998) Noon AMC
A Time to Kill (1996) Noon and 9 p.m. POP
Trouble in Paradise (1932) Noon TCM
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Minari (2020) 1 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:25 p.m. USA
The Wedding Singer (1998) 1:45 p.m. VH1
Home Alone (1990) 2 p.m. Freeform
Antwone Fisher (2002) 2:23 p.m. Cinemax
Pretty Woman (1990) 2:59 and 8 p.m. WE
The Client (1994) 3 p.m. POP
To Be or Not to Be (1942) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The War of the Roses (1989) 3:35 p.m. TMC
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 3:50 p.m. HBO
The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC
Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation
A Christmas Story (1983) 4 p.m. Cartoon Network
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4:55 p.m. USA
Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 5 p.m. TCM
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 5 p.m. TNT
Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Finding Forrester (2000) 5:35 p.m. TMC
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 6 p.m. Comedy Central
Ratatouille (2007) 6 p.m. Disney
The Firm (1993) 6 p.m. POP
Ted (2012) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax
Mulan (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform
Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Great Escape (1963) 8 p.m. KCET
Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. AMC
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 8 p.m. Comedy Central
Maverick (1994) 8 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:15 p.m. USA
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8:30 p.m. VH1
The Little Mermaid (1989) 9 p.m. Freeform
Cusp (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime
High Fidelity (2000) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 10:45 p.m. Epix
A League of Their Own (1992) 11 p.m. AMC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 11 p.m. VH1
Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 11:15 p.m. Cartoon Network
