What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances: Coppelia’ on PBS; animated holiday specials

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Treehouse Masters: Ultimate Builds This new episode features three holiday-inspired builds. Then a Christmas-crazed family receives the ultimate wonderland and a nature preserve requests a merry and bright space for visitors. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

20/20 Members of Ahmaud Arbery’s family discuss his life and death and the murder convictions of his killers. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances The ballet “Coppelia” mixes live action and animation to tell the story of a plastic surgeon whose quest to build the perfect robot woman threatens the lives of a young couple who fall under his spell. 9 p.m. KOCE

How to With John Wilson Quirky documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker” John Wilson returns for a new season. In the premiere he explores becoming a homeowner after renting the same apartment for years. 10 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Frosty the Snowman Jackie Vernon provides the voice of Frosty, a snowman with a corncob pipe and a button nose who comes to life when a magician’s hat lands on his head in this animated holiday classic. Jimmy Durante narrates. The sequel “Frosty Returns” follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Boris Karloff narrates this animated classic based on a story by Dr. Seuss. 8 p.m. NBC

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021 Dean Cain hosts this annual special holiday episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town A mailman with the voice of Fred Astaire explains Santa’s origins in this animated 1970 special. 8 p.m. ABC

5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas Adapted from Jimmy Fallon’s book, this new animated special follows a boy, his little sister and their blue dog as he eagerly counts down the final days before Christmas. Each night it becomes harder for him to fall asleep, but when he does, something magical happens. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Trolls Holiday in Harmony This new half-hour animated special opens as Princess Poppy (voice of Anna Kendrick) is about to announce the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn when she and Branch (voice of Justin Timberlake) draw each other’s names. The voice cast also includes Kenan Thompson, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar and Anthony Ramos. 9 p.m. NBC

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer The familiar Elmo and Patsy song is translated into an animated special in this holiday classic. 9 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

College Football Boise State visits San Diego State, 9 a.m. CBS; Utah State visits New Mexico, 10 a.m. FS1; Missouri visits Arkansas, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Cincinnati visits East Carolina, 12:30 p.m. ABC; South Florida visits UCF, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Colorado visits Utah, 1 p.m. Fox; TCU visits Iowa State, 1:30 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits NC State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Washington State visits Washington, 5 p.m. FS1

College Basketball Georgia Southern visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. BSSC; Duke visits Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Wooden Legacy, final, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, 10 a.m. ABC; the Ottawa Senators visit the Ducks, 1 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Detroit Pistons visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; the Sacramento Kings visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

Capital One’s The Match Pro golf rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka go head-to-head in a 12-hole competition, from Las Vegas, 1 p.m. HLN; TBS; TNT; TruTV

High School Football CIF-Southern Section Tournament final: Mater Dei at Servite, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Charisse Jones, USA Today. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Carversville Farm Foundation; the winning dog from the National Dog Show. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Daniel Dae Kim; Soraya Sutherlin; Tory Johnson; Cheat Codes, Lee Brice and Lindsay Ell perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Drew Carey; rehearsals for Broadway’s “Aladdin,” “The Lion King” and “Frozen.” 9 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue; Rick Astley; Jamaican curry chicken. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:37 a.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ludacris; Alessia Cara performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Yvonne Orji (“Yearly Departed”); Don Benjamin. 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip”); hosts Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos. 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week America’s fractured political landscape; COVID-19 vaccine; race and education; misinformation about the 2020 election: Tim Alberta, the Atlantic; Susan Page, USA Today; Trymaine Lee, MSNBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse in this era of polarization. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taylor Swift; Colin Quinn; Jared Freid. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Quentin Tarantino. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwyneth Paltrow; Kal Penn; Hardy performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Larry David; Coldplay performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson; actress Ellie Kemper; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Christmas CEO Ever since she was a child a woman (Marisol Nichols) felt her life’s purpose was to spread Christmas cheer through her passion for toy making. Paul Greene also stars in this 2021 holiday romance. 6 p.m. Hallmark

A Loud House Christmas This new live-action holiday TV movie based on the animated series follows Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he prepares for the ultimate Christmas celebration, until he learns that most of his sisters have other plans. Jahzir Bruno, Brian Stepanek, Muretta Moss and Lexi DiBenedetto also star. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

An Unexpected Christmas A speech writer makes a deal with his ex-girlfriend to pretend they are still a couple to save his family’s Christmas. As the days pass, the two go to comical lengths to conceal their true relationship status. Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes star in this new holiday romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune Years after their divorce and professional breakup, a singing duo (Reba McEntire, John Schneider) agree to reunite when their daughter (Candice King) asks them to participate in a Christmas concert in this new holiday romance. John James, Norm Lewis and Justin David also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Cusp Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt made their feature directorial debuts with this 2021 documentary set in a small military town in Texas, where three free-spirited teenage girls live out a monumental summer. 9 p.m. Showtime

Iron Man 3 (2013) 8:08 a.m. and 5:49 p.m. Starz

Just Mercy (2019) 8:37 a.m. Cinemax

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 9 a.m. FXX

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 9 a.m. TBS

Fruitvale Station (2013) 9:40 a.m. Showtime

Jaws (1975) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. BBC America

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Wonder Woman (2017) 10 a.m. TNT

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:20 a.m. USA

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 11 a.m. Epix

Moonlight (2016) 11:05 a.m. Showtime

Friday (1995) 11:30 a.m. BET

American Pie (1999) 11:45 a.m. VH1

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Noon AMC

A Time to Kill (1996) Noon and 9 p.m. POP

Trouble in Paradise (1932) Noon TCM

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Minari (2020) 1 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:25 p.m. USA

The Wedding Singer (1998) 1:45 p.m. VH1

Home Alone (1990) 2 p.m. Freeform

Antwone Fisher (2002) 2:23 p.m. Cinemax

Pretty Woman (1990) 2:59 and 8 p.m. WE

The Client (1994) 3 p.m. POP

To Be or Not to Be (1942) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The War of the Roses (1989) 3:35 p.m. TMC

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 3:50 p.m. HBO

The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC

Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

A Christmas Story (1983) 4 p.m. Cartoon Network

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4:55 p.m. USA

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 5 p.m. TCM

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 5 p.m. TNT

Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Finding Forrester (2000) 5:35 p.m. TMC

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 6 p.m. Comedy Central

Ratatouille (2007) 6 p.m. Disney

The Firm (1993) 6 p.m. POP

Ted (2012) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax

Mulan (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform

Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Great Escape (1963) 8 p.m. KCET

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. AMC

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Maverick (1994) 8 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:15 p.m. USA

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8:30 p.m. VH1

The Little Mermaid (1989) 9 p.m. Freeform

Cusp (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime

High Fidelity (2000) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 10:45 p.m. Epix

A League of Their Own (1992) 11 p.m. AMC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 11 p.m. VH1

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 11:15 p.m. Cartoon Network

