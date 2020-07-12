What’s on TV Monday: ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’; MLS Soccer
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Gary Anthony Williams. (N) 8 p.m. CW
Penn & Teller: Fool Us In the new “Teller Talks” episode, featured magicians include Miranda Allen, Iñaki Zabaletta, Keith Kong and Guilherme Silveira. 9 p.m. CW
Big Time Bake The final four bakers create cookies, cupcakes and a showpiece cake inspired by their travels in the season finale of the baking competition. Judges Buddy Valastro, Thiago Silva and Aarti Sequeira select the winner. 9 p.m. Food Network
American Experience The two-part documentary on the campaign waged by American women for the right to vote concludes. 10 p.m. KOCE
Celebrity Call Center In a virtual call center, Nick Cannon, Jax & Brittany, Vivica A. Fox and Reza Farahan take phone calls and speak to real people seeking advice in this new series. 10:30 p.m. E!
Find Love Host Sukanya Krishnan is on a mission to find love in quarantine for two eligible singles. 11 p.m. TLC
SPECIALS
CMA Best of Fest The Country Music Association’s annual event in Nashville had to be postponed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this new special presents highlights from the past 16 years. Luke Bryan hosts and joins special guest Darius Rucker on a number. Also set to appear are Trace Adkins, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Joan Jett, Brad Paisley, Lady A, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban. 8 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Group Stage: Houston Dynamo versus LAFC, 5 p.m. FS1; Portland Timbers versus L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. FS1.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Luke Bryan; Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Danny Seo; Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak (“Good Bones”); interior designer Mikel Welch. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Rob Lowe; Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos; Kirk Franklin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Which COVID-19 treatments show promise; a timeline for a vaccine; whether the virus has mutated. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Multiple sclerosis; kidney donor; giving up sex; smart diapers; foods for warmth. 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Tara Setmayer, the Lincoln Project. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Charlize Theron; Little Big Town performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Norah O’Donnell; IDK performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jalen Rose. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hugh Jackman; Stanley Tucci; Alec Benjamin performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Tenant (1976) 8:35 a.m. Epix
Se7en (1995) 9 a.m. Syfy
Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) 9 a.m. TCM
Kate & Leopold (2001) 9:25 a.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 10 a.m. FX
The Warriors (1979) 10:25 a.m. AMC
The School of Rock (2003) 10:35 a.m. HBO
All the Right Moves (1983) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax
Awakenings (1990) 11:09 a.m. Starz
The Mask (1994) 11:58 a.m. Encore
A Bronx Tale (1993) 12:25 p.m. AMC
The Skeleton Twins (2014) 12:30 p.m. Epix
The Barkleys of Broadway (1949) 1 p.m. TCM
Mean Girls (2004) 1:05 p.m. TMC
John Wick (2014) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:05 p.m. Epix
Meet the Parents (2000) 2:11 p.m. Starz
All the Money in the World (2017) 3 p.m. FXX
Kiss Me Kate (1953) 3 p.m. TCM
State of Play (2009) 3:28 p.m. Encore
I am Legend (2007) 3:45 p.m. IFC
The Hurt Locker (2008) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax
Airplane! (1980) 5 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance
Some Like It Hot (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 5:58 p.m. Starz
Hustle & Flow (2005) 6 p.m. BET
The Bourne Identity (2002) 6 p.m. Syfy
Fair Game (2010) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Locke (2013) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
Scrooged (1988) 7 p.m. Sundance
Captain Newman, M.D. (1963) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Rocky (1976) 8 p.m. TMC
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
The Crow (1994) 9 p.m. Cinemax
Love & Mercy (2014) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Rocky Balboa (2006) 10 p.m. TMC
Who Was That Lady? (1960) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Menace II Society (1993) 11:30 p.m. VH1
Cop Land (1997) 11:45 p.m. TMC
Rabbit Hole (2010) 11:50 p.m. Epix
