What’s on TV Thursday: The season finale of ‘The Bold Type’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Killer Camp Comic Bobby Mair hosts this new unscripted competition series in which 11 British strangers who think they’ve signed up for a fun new “Summer Camp” reality show discover they’re actually participating in a horror whodunit, where one of them is “killed” in each episode by a mystery maniac among them. 8 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Watch Party Tyra Banks; Robert and Kym Herjavec; Master P and Romeo; Raven-Symone; Steve Wozniak; JoJo Siwa; Michelle Beisner-Buck; Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price; Reggie Bush. 8 p.m. Fox
Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Labor of Love This unscripted competition series wraps up its first season. After introducing each of the two finalists to her family back home, Kristy must choose between starting a family with one of them or continuing along the road to motherhood on her own. (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Irvine revisits Oklahoma City soul food restaurant Mama E’s Wings and Waffles to see whether the owners have been able to overcome their marital challenges and other issues. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Ghost Adventures This new episode visits Tombstone, Ariz. (N) 9 p.m. Travel
To Tell the Truth Ashanti, Gary Cole, Michael Ealy and Sherri Shepherd. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Court Cam Dan Abrams returns as host for the second season of this documentary series that shows footage of compelling courtroom moments from high-profile trials and other court proceedings. Woven into the filmed footage are interviews with judges, witnesses, victims and bystanders. 10 p.m. A&E
The Bold Type In the season finale, Kat (Aisha Dee) is reluctant to tell Jane and Sutton (Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy) about her new romance. Also, while visiting her hometown, Sutton finds it difficult not to fall into regrettable behavior and repeat old patterns. Alex Paxton-Beesley and Melora Hardin also star. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
The Misery Index (Season finale) 10:30 p.m. TBS
The Great Debate (N) 11 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow Your Future — A Town Hall Special CNBC personalities Jim Cramer and Kelly Evans host this live special that brings together everyday Americans critically affected by the novel coronavirus crisis with financial experts, thought leaders and visionaries. 4 p.m. CNBC
30 Rock: A One-Time Special Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) is getting the band back together, so to speak, as the cast of the NBC comedy reunites for one night only to help the network announce news about its 2020-21 TV season. Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan and Jack McBrayer all reprise their characters for the new special, which was filmed remotely under quarantine. 8 p.m. NBC
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament group stage: FC Cincinnati versus Atlanta United FC, 6 a.m. ESPN; Toronto FC versus Montreal Impact, 5 p.m. FS1; New York Red Bulls versus Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lynn Whitfield. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Camila Mendes (“Palm Springs”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Tiffany Cross. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Vivica A. Fox. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah He reports on the pandemic from the comfort of his couch. (N) 11 p.m., 1:15 a.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Carrey; Jenny Slate; Luke Combs performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert The Chicks talk and perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sebastian Maniscalco guest hosts; Alex Rodriguez. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Martin Short; Kiki Layne. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicholas Hoult; Lior Suchard; Sam Fischer performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Out of Sight (1998) 9:56 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:59 a.m. and 5:26 p.m. Starz
Annihilation (2018) 10 a.m. FXX
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10 a.m. USA
Friday Night Lights (2004) 10:10 a.m. HBO
300 (2006) 10:30 a.m. FX
Chicago (2002) 10:35 a.m. Showtime
Up in the Air (2009) noon and 7:08 p.m. Encore
Star of Midnight (1935) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 12:52 p.m. USA
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Field of Dreams (1989) 1:52 p.m. Encore
Ice Age (2002) 1:58 p.m. Starz
Biloxi Blues (1988) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
Get Out (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Interstellar (2014) 3 p.m. FX
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 3 p.m. VH1
Awakenings (1990) 3:23 p.m. Starz
Bachelor Mother (1939) 3:30 p.m. TCM
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 4 p.m. Hallmark
Changing Lanes (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:18 p.m. USA
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 4:25 p.m. HBO
A Better Life (2011) 4:35 p.m. TMC
The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB
The More the Merrier (1943) 5 p.m. TCM
The Wife (2017) 5:25 p.m. Encore
Lethal Weapon (1987) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Easy A (2010) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Gorky Park (1983) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The Spectacular Now (2013) 6:25 p.m. Showtime
The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Louisa (1950) 7 p.m. TCM
Pretty Woman (1990) 7:30 p.m. Freeform
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. BBC America
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 8 p.m. Epix
Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. VH1
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) 8:45 p.m. TCM
House Party (1990) 9 p.m. BET
Doctor Sleep (2019) 9 p.m. HBO
Chronicle (2012) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Midnight Express (1978) 10 p.m. Epix
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
The Green Years (1946) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Platoon (1986) 11:05 p.m. Encore
