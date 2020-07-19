What’s on TV Monday, July 20

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons This new episode revisits Brad Womack’s experiences as the only man to search for love as the Bachelor twice. 8 p.m. ABC

Hoarders (Season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. A&E

Advertisement

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians Guy Bavli, Javier Botía, B.S. Reddy and Chad Allen. (N) 9 p.m. CW

POV The documentary series returns for a new season with Linda Goldstein Knowlton’s “We Are the Radical Monarchs,” an alternative to scouts for young girls of color. The cofounders of Radical Monarchs — working mothers Anayvette Martinez and Marilyn Hollinquest, both part of the LGBTQ community — share their personal journeys as they try to expand their group in Oakland. 9 p.m. KOCE

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Food network personalities discuss memorable meals. The premiere features Rachael Ray, Valerie Bertinelli, Bobby Flay and Anne Burrell. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

I May Destroy You Running out of money and still unable to finish the first draft of her book, Arabella (Michaela Coel) accepts a job working alongside Theo (Harriet Webb) at a vegan delivery start-up. Weruche Opia and Aml Ameen also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Intervention (Season premiere) 10 p.m. A&E

Find Love Host Sukanya Krishnan tries to foster romance for two singles in quarantine.11 p.m. TLC



SHARKS

When Sharks Attack The summer series returns with a highlights episode and its season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle This new documentary follows a team of experts to Shark Bay, Australia, to unlock the secrets of the often violent shark-dolphin rivalry. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning The Chicks. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Patricia Heaton; Stana Katic; Machine Gun Kelly performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk William Shatner; pastry chef Candace Nelson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Danny Seo. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Affordable supermarket fish; hot seafood trends; low-fat, low-cal and keto ice creams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Astronaut and scientist Kathy Sullivan. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Don Cheadle. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Schwimmer; Alison Brie; Jimmy Buffett performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Cristin Milioti; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

MOVIES

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) 8:02 a.m. Starz

Pretty in Pink (1986) 8:20 a.m. Showtime

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8:25 a.m. HBO

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 8:30 and 4:38 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 8:35 a.m. TMC

Splendor in the Grass (1961) 8:45 a.m. TCM

The Pelican Brief (1993) 10 a.m. Showtime

Gravity (2013) 10 a.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Hercules (1997) 11 a.m. Freeform

Sausage Party (2016) 11 a.m. FX

La La Land (2016) 11 a.m. HBO

Gypsy (1962) 11 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Like Crazy (2011) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:15 p.m. HBO

Widows (2018) 1:35 p.m. Cinemax

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 1:45 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

West Side Story (1961) 2 and 11:50 p.m. Epix

Minority Report (2002) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

First Man (2018) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax

Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) 4 p.m. TCM

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Spartacus (1960) 5 p.m. TCM

Set It Off (1996) 5:30 p.m. BET

Advertisement

Batman (1989) 6 p.m. Sundance

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 6 p.m. TNT

Easy Rider (1969) 6:20 p.m. Epix

Matilda (1996) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Changing Lanes (2002) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 6:37 p.m. HBO

Drag Me to Hell (2009) 7:19 p.m. Encore

Backdraft (1991) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 8:45 p.m. AMC

The Fugitive (1993) 9:45 p.m. IFC

Judy (2019) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 10 p.m. Hallmark

The Boston Strangler (1968) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11:15 p.m. AMC

Argo (2012) 11:30 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

SPORTS

MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Group Stage: New York City FC versus Inter Miami CF, 6 a.m. ESPN

Advertisement



