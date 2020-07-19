What’s on TV Monday, July 20
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons This new episode revisits Brad Womack’s experiences as the only man to search for love as the Bachelor twice. 8 p.m. ABC
Hoarders (Season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. A&E
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians Guy Bavli, Javier Botía, B.S. Reddy and Chad Allen. (N) 9 p.m. CW
POV The documentary series returns for a new season with Linda Goldstein Knowlton’s “We Are the Radical Monarchs,” an alternative to scouts for young girls of color. The cofounders of Radical Monarchs — working mothers Anayvette Martinez and Marilyn Hollinquest, both part of the LGBTQ community — share their personal journeys as they try to expand their group in Oakland. 9 p.m. KOCE
All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Food network personalities discuss memorable meals. The premiere features Rachael Ray, Valerie Bertinelli, Bobby Flay and Anne Burrell. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
I May Destroy You Running out of money and still unable to finish the first draft of her book, Arabella (Michaela Coel) accepts a job working alongside Theo (Harriet Webb) at a vegan delivery start-up. Weruche Opia and Aml Ameen also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO
Intervention (Season premiere) 10 p.m. A&E
Find Love Host Sukanya Krishnan tries to foster romance for two singles in quarantine.11 p.m. TLC
SHARKS
When Sharks Attack The summer series returns with a highlights episode and its season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle This new documentary follows a team of experts to Shark Bay, Australia, to unlock the secrets of the often violent shark-dolphin rivalry. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning The Chicks. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Patricia Heaton; Stana Katic; Machine Gun Kelly performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk William Shatner; pastry chef Candace Nelson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Danny Seo. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Affordable supermarket fish; hot seafood trends; low-fat, low-cal and keto ice creams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Astronaut and scientist Kathy Sullivan. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Don Cheadle. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Schwimmer; Alison Brie; Jimmy Buffett performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Cristin Milioti; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Muppets Most Wanted (2014) 8:02 a.m. Starz
Pretty in Pink (1986) 8:20 a.m. Showtime
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8:25 a.m. HBO
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 8:30 and 4:38 p.m. Encore
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 8:35 a.m. TMC
Splendor in the Grass (1961) 8:45 a.m. TCM
The Pelican Brief (1993) 10 a.m. Showtime
Gravity (2013) 10 a.m. Sundance
Hercules (1997) 11 a.m. Freeform
Sausage Party (2016) 11 a.m. FX
La La Land (2016) 11 a.m. HBO
Gypsy (1962) 11 a.m. TCM
Like Crazy (2011) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:15 p.m. HBO
Widows (2018) 1:35 p.m. Cinemax
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 1:45 p.m. TNT
West Side Story (1961) 2 and 11:50 p.m. Epix
Minority Report (2002) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
First Man (2018) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax
Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation
Hollywood My Hometown (1965) 4 p.m. TCM
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Spartacus (1960) 5 p.m. TCM
Set It Off (1996) 5:30 p.m. BET
Batman (1989) 6 p.m. Sundance
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 6 p.m. TNT
Easy Rider (1969) 6:20 p.m. Epix
Matilda (1996) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Changing Lanes (2002) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 6:37 p.m. HBO
Drag Me to Hell (2009) 7:19 p.m. Encore
Backdraft (1991) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Top Gun (1986) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 8:45 p.m. AMC
The Fugitive (1993) 9:45 p.m. IFC
Judy (2019) 9:50 p.m. Epix
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 10 p.m. Hallmark
The Boston Strangler (1968) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11:15 p.m. AMC
Argo (2012) 11:30 p.m. Sundance
SPORTS
MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Group Stage: New York City FC versus Inter Miami CF, 6 a.m. ESPN
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
