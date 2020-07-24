What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Joe Exotic’
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes (N) 8 p.m. CW
The UnXplained Host William Shatner looks at people, places and things believed to have been placed under some kind of curse in this new episode. 9 p.m. History
SPECIALS
NBA Countdown This new episode previews the restart of the 2020 season and explores the current climate in the sport amid the social justice movement. 8 p.m. ABC
Wild India Camera teams spent 15,000 hours in the field over three years shooting footage for this new special, which explores Karnataka in Southern India, home to rainforests, coral reefs and a vast and diverse population of animals. David Attenborough narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
Surviving Joe Exotic This new special follows up on the story of animals — including lions and tigers — that had been kept by the flamboyant zookeeper until his arrest. Interviews with Joe Exotic and some of his former employees are featured along with unaired clips from previous TV documentaries. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
SPORTS
WNBA Basketball Seattle Storm versus New York Liberty, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Sparks versus Phoenix Mercury, Noon ABC
NBA Preseason Basketball The Lakers versus Orlando Magic, 9 a.m. SportsNet; the Clippers versus Washington Wizards, 5 p.m. FS Prime
Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 10 a.m. Fox; the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 11 a.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 1 p.m. Fox; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the New York Yankees visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. FS1
MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16: Montreal Impact versus Orlando City SC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; New England Revolution versus Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
SATURDAY TALK
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Kevin O’Leary; Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Admiral Brett Giroir, Department of Health and Human Services. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Author and Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.), (“Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America”). National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Why what’s happening in Portland matters: Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano. Foreign interference in the 2020 election: Author Nina Jankowicz (“How to Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict”); Laura Rosenberger. A Turkish scholar says that the Prophet Muhammad would have disapproved of converting the Hagia Sofia into a mosque: Author (“The Islamic Jesus: How the King of the Jews Became a Prophet of the Muslims”). The five countries predicted to emerge as the strongest after the COVID-19 pandemic: Author Ruchir Sharma (“The 10 Rules of Successful Nations”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Eugene Woods, Atrium Health. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Election polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. COVID-19; federal law enforcement agents sent to New Mexico: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Yvette Simpson. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden. Mayor Quinton Lucas (D-Kansas City, Mo.). Author and musician Ben Folds. Panel: Guy Benson; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams, Fox News. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Election coverage in November: Sally Buzbee, the Associated Press. Will election day be more like election week? Marshall Cohen, CNN; author Richard Hasen (“Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust and the Threat to American Democracy”); Garrett Graff. How local newspapers are keeping up with the deaths due to COVID-19: Claire McNeill, Tampa Bay Times. A 17-year-old journalist covering the protests in Portland: Eddy Binford-Ross, Clypian.com. Tucker Carlson’s rant about the New York Times: Molly Jong-Fast, Daily Beast. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
One Nation hosted by Lawrence Jones Race relations in the United States: Rapper and activist Maj Toure; Tezlyn Figaro; pastor Tony Evans. Panel: Juan Williams; Lauren Green; Benjamin Watson. (N) 7 p.m. FNC
Meet the Press Preempted by soccer coverage.
MOVIES
Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton wrote, directed and starred in this 2019 drama about an eccentric detective (Norton) with Tourette’s syndrome in 1950s New York, who tries solve the murder of his mentor (Bruce Willis). Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael K. Williams and Leslie Mann also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Stalked by My Husband’s Ex Strange events plague a woman when she becomes engaged to a man with a 10-year-old daughter in this 2020 thriller. Alex McKenna, Juliana Dever, Adam Huss, Joey Rae Blair and Melissa Ordway star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A Most Violent Year Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star in writer-director J.C. Chandor’s 2014 crime drama about a New York businessman whose company suffers when his trucks are repeatedly hit by hijackers, so he arms his drivers. David Oyelowo, Alessandro Nivola and Albert Brooks also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 8 and 11:30 a.m. WGN America
Don’t Breathe (2016) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Unstoppable (2010) 8:30 a.m. HBO
First Blood (1982) 9 a.m. AMC
Malcolm X (1992) 9 a.m. TCM
In the Company of Men (1997) 9:15 a.m. Epix
Out of Sight (1998) 9:18 and 5:04 p.m. Encore
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 10 a.m. IFC
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 10:15 a.m. HBO
Sling Blade (1996) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax
Ghostbusters (1984) 10:30 and 11 p.m. Paramount
Back to the Future (1985) 11 a.m. TMC
Urban Cowboy (1980) Noon and 6 p.m. CMT
Gladiator (2000) Noon and 6:30 p.m. Sundance
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) 12:30 p.m. TCM
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax
The Cider House Rules (1999) 1 p.m. KDOC
Coming to America (1988) 1 and 6 p.m. Paramount
Se7en (1995) 1 p.m. Syfy
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 1 p.m. TMC
GoodFellas (1990) 1 p.m. VH1
21 Jump Street (2012) 1:04 and 11:23 p.m. Encore
Easy A (2010) 1:55 p.m. Freeform
The Pelican Brief (1993) 2 p.m. Showtime
Thelma & Louise (1991) 2:10 p.m. Epix
A Few Good Men (1992) 2:30 p.m. IFC
Philadelphia (1993) 2:56 p.m. Encore
Pure Country (1992) 3 and 9 p.m. CMT
Sicario (2015) 3 p.m. FX
Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 3 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3 p.m. TMC
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 3 p.m. TNT
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 3:30 and 10 p.m. Sundance
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3:45 p.m. Syfy
Pretty Woman (1990) 4 p.m. Freeform
To Sir, With Love (1967) 4 p.m. OWN
The Big Chill (1983) 4:02 p.m. KCET
Chronicle (2012) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax
Game Night (2018) 4:30 p.m. TBS
Speed (1994) 4:30 p.m. VH1
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 5:04 p.m. Starz
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 5:20 p.m. HBO
The Fugitive (1993) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Toy Story 3 (2010) 5:45 p.m. Disney
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:45 p.m. IFC
Widows (2018) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 6 p.m. Syfy
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 6 p.m. TNT
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6:40 p.m. Freeform
Rush Hour (1998) 7 p.m. VH1
The Babadook (2014) 7:25 p.m. TMC
Motherless Brooklyn (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Stalked by My Husband’s Ex (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
A Most Violent Year (2014) 8 p.m. Showtime
The Godfather (1972) 8:15 p.m. IFC
Doctor Strange (2016) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 9 p.m. TNT
A Star Is Born (1937) 9:30 p.m. KVCR
The Rundown (2003) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax
Frida (2002) 11 p.m. Ovation
Planet of the Apes (1968) 11:30 p.m. TCM
Backdraft (1991) 11:35 p.m. Cinemax
