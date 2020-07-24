What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Joe Exotic’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes (N) 8 p.m. CW

The UnXplained Host William Shatner looks at people, places and things believed to have been placed under some kind of curse in this new episode. 9 p.m. History



SPECIALS

NBA Countdown This new episode previews the restart of the 2020 season and explores the current climate in the sport amid the social justice movement. 8 p.m. ABC

Wild India Camera teams spent 15,000 hours in the field over three years shooting footage for this new special, which explores Karnataka in Southern India, home to rainforests, coral reefs and a vast and diverse population of animals. David Attenborough narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Surviving Joe Exotic This new special follows up on the story of animals — including lions and tigers — that had been kept by the flamboyant zookeeper until his arrest. Interviews with Joe Exotic and some of his former employees are featured along with unaired clips from previous TV documentaries. 10 p.m. Animal Planet



SPORTS

WNBA Basketball Seattle Storm versus New York Liberty, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Sparks versus Phoenix Mercury, Noon ABC

NBA Preseason Basketball The Lakers versus Orlando Magic, 9 a.m. SportsNet; the Clippers versus Washington Wizards, 5 p.m. FS Prime

Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 10 a.m. Fox; the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 11 a.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 1 p.m. Fox; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the New York Yankees visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. FS1

MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16: Montreal Impact versus Orlando City SC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; New England Revolution versus Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

SATURDAY TALK

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Kevin O’Leary; Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews 8:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Admiral Brett Giroir, Department of Health and Human Services. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Author and Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.), (“Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America”). National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Why what’s happening in Portland matters: Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano. Foreign interference in the 2020 election: Author Nina Jankowicz (“How to Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict”); Laura Rosenberger. A Turkish scholar says that the Prophet Muhammad would have disapproved of converting the Hagia Sofia into a mosque: Author (“The Islamic Jesus: How the King of the Jews Became a Prophet of the Muslims”). The five countries predicted to emerge as the strongest after the COVID-19 pandemic: Author Ruchir Sharma (“The 10 Rules of Successful Nations”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Eugene Woods, Atrium Health. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Election polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. COVID-19; federal law enforcement agents sent to New Mexico: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Yvette Simpson. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden. Mayor Quinton Lucas (D-Kansas City, Mo.). Author and musician Ben Folds. Panel: Guy Benson; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams, Fox News. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Election coverage in November: Sally Buzbee, the Associated Press. Will election day be more like election week? Marshall Cohen, CNN; author Richard Hasen (“Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust and the Threat to American Democracy”); Garrett Graff. How local newspapers are keeping up with the deaths due to COVID-19: Claire McNeill, Tampa Bay Times. A 17-year-old journalist covering the protests in Portland: Eddy Binford-Ross, Clypian.com. Tucker Carlson’s rant about the New York Times: Molly Jong-Fast, Daily Beast. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

One Nation hosted by Lawrence Jones Race relations in the United States: Rapper and activist Maj Toure; Tezlyn Figaro; pastor Tony Evans. Panel: Juan Williams; Lauren Green; Benjamin Watson. (N) 7 p.m. FNC

Meet the Press Preempted by soccer coverage.



MOVIES

Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton wrote, directed and starred in this 2019 drama about an eccentric detective (Norton) with Tourette’s syndrome in 1950s New York, who tries solve the murder of his mentor (Bruce Willis). Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael K. Williams and Leslie Mann also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Stalked by My Husband’s Ex Strange events plague a woman when she becomes engaged to a man with a 10-year-old daughter in this 2020 thriller. Alex McKenna, Juliana Dever, Adam Huss, Joey Rae Blair and Melissa Ordway star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Most Violent Year Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star in writer-director J.C. Chandor’s 2014 crime drama about a New York businessman whose company suffers when his trucks are repeatedly hit by hijackers, so he arms his drivers. David Oyelowo, Alessandro Nivola and Albert Brooks also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 8 and 11:30 a.m. WGN America

Don’t Breathe (2016) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Unstoppable (2010) 8:30 a.m. HBO

First Blood (1982) 9 a.m. AMC

Malcolm X (1992) 9 a.m. TCM

In the Company of Men (1997) 9:15 a.m. Epix

Out of Sight (1998) 9:18 and 5:04 p.m. Encore

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 10 a.m. IFC

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 10:15 a.m. HBO

Sling Blade (1996) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax

Ghostbusters (1984) 10:30 and 11 p.m. Paramount

Back to the Future (1985) 11 a.m. TMC

Urban Cowboy (1980) Noon and 6 p.m. CMT

Gladiator (2000) Noon and 6:30 p.m. Sundance

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) 12:30 p.m. TCM

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 12:40 p.m. Cinemax

The Cider House Rules (1999) 1 p.m. KDOC

Coming to America (1988) 1 and 6 p.m. Paramount

Se7en (1995) 1 p.m. Syfy

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 1 p.m. TMC

GoodFellas (1990) 1 p.m. VH1

21 Jump Street (2012) 1:04 and 11:23 p.m. Encore

Easy A (2010) 1:55 p.m. Freeform

The Pelican Brief (1993) 2 p.m. Showtime

Thelma & Louise (1991) 2:10 p.m. Epix

A Few Good Men (1992) 2:30 p.m. IFC

Philadelphia (1993) 2:56 p.m. Encore

Pure Country (1992) 3 and 9 p.m. CMT

Sicario (2015) 3 p.m. FX

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 3 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3 p.m. TMC

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 3 p.m. TNT

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 3:30 and 10 p.m. Sundance

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3:45 p.m. Syfy

Pretty Woman (1990) 4 p.m. Freeform

To Sir, With Love (1967) 4 p.m. OWN

The Big Chill (1983) 4:02 p.m. KCET

Chronicle (2012) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

Game Night (2018) 4:30 p.m. TBS

Speed (1994) 4:30 p.m. VH1

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 5:04 p.m. Starz

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 5:20 p.m. HBO

The Fugitive (1993) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Toy Story 3 (2010) 5:45 p.m. Disney

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:45 p.m. IFC

Widows (2018) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 6 p.m. Syfy

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 6 p.m. TNT

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6:40 p.m. Freeform

Rush Hour (1998) 7 p.m. VH1

The Babadook (2014) 7:25 p.m. TMC

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Stalked by My Husband’s Ex (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Most Violent Year (2014) 8 p.m. Showtime

The Godfather (1972) 8:15 p.m. IFC

Doctor Strange (2016) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 9 p.m. TNT

A Star Is Born (1937) 9:30 p.m. KVCR

The Rundown (2003) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax

Frida (2002) 11 p.m. Ovation

Planet of the Apes (1968) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Backdraft (1991) 11:35 p.m. Cinemax

