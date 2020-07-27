What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Tell Me a Story’ on The CW; COVID-19

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! This quiz show reaches into the “Celebrity Jeopardy” archives for an episode featuring Jodie Foster, Nathan Lane and Harry Connick Jr. 7 p.m. ABC

America’s Got Talent The judges review favorite acts from the auditions and reveal who will proceed to the live shows. 8 p.m. NBC

Stargirl Someone from Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) past unexpectedly shows up and disrupts her life. Also, Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work and Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers more information about the ISA’s plan. Amy Smart, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star. 8 p.m. CW

Ghost Adventures ABC’s “Nightline” crew joins the team to explore an allegedly haunted harbor on Staten Island. 8 p.m. Travel

Tell Me a Story This chilling new anthology series puts a contemporary spin on such classic children’s fairy tales as “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Hansel and Gretel” and “The Three Little Pigs,” typically involving a dark twist. In the two-chapter premiere, a girl and her father (Danielle Campbell, Sam Jaeger) try to make a fresh start in New York. Then, a man and his girlfriend (James Wolk, Spencer Grammer) don’t see eye to eye on their future. 9 p.m. CW

Greenleaf The unexpected return of a formidable old enemy sends Bishop (Keith David) reeling, pushing Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) to divulge a family secret in this new episode. Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Lovie Simone, Cortez McCauley, Merle Dandridge, Rick Fox and Beau Bridges also star. 9 p.m. OWN

What Would You Do? (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “United States of Conspiracy” documents the roles of President Donald Trump, his advisor Roger Stone and Alex Jones in the battle over truth and lies. 10 p.m. KOCE

World of Dance The duels continue and guest judge tWitch helps decide which acts will move on to the semifinals. 10 p.m. NBC



SHARKS

When Sharks Attack (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic

Shark vs. Whale A drone films a humpback whale being strategically drowned by a great white shark and South Africa-based marine biologist Ryan Johnson explores how and why great white sharks become whale killers. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic

CORONAVIRUS

20/20: American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here? This special edition of the newsmagazine series documents how unprepared the United States was for COVID-19; how officials missed the warning signs; and what the country needs to do to return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on families, communities and the economy. 9 p.m. ABC



SPORTS

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 p.m. FS1; the Chicago White Sox visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. FS1 and SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. MLB

WNBA Basketball The Sparks versus Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. SportsNet

MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Round of 16: Minnesota United FC versus Columbus Crew SC, 5 p.m. ESPN; FC Cincinnati versus Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Al Roker. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Parenting: Jazmine McCoy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Christopher Meloni (“Maxxx”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Andy Cohen. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Howie Mandel; Leeza Gibbons. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kevin Bacon. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Megan Rapinoe; Angel Olsen performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Author Ibram X. Kendi; Patton Oswalt. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner; Billy Porter; Kim Petras performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cameron Diaz; Jason Aldean performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dan Levy; Meghan Trainor. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Stockton on My Mind Shortly after becoming the youngest mayor and first Black mayor of Stockton, Stanford graduate Michael Tubbs allowed filmmaker Marc Levin to shoot behind the scenes during his tumultuous first term in this new documentary. 9 p.m. HBO

The Yellow Handkerchief (2008) 9 a.m. Epix

Brief Encounter (1945) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Thoroughbreds (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 10:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. AMC

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:40 a.m. Epix

Gladiator (2000) 11 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. BBC America

Spy (2015) 11 a.m. FXX

The Sixth Sense (1999) 11 a.m. Showtime

Doctor Zhivago (1965) 11 a.m. TCM

A Most Violent Year (2014) 12:50 p.m. Showtime

The Babadook (2014) 1 p.m. TMC

The School of Rock (2003) 1:20 p.m. HBO

Forrest Gump (1994) 1:22 p.m. Encore

Unthinkable (2010) 1:51 p.m. Starz

Point Break (1991) 2:15 p.m. AMC

Buried (2010) 2:15 p.m. Epix

The Apartment (1960) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Zero Days (2016) 2:35 p.m. TMC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 2:45 p.m. MTV

Room (2015) 3 and 11 p.m. Showtime

Blinded by the Light (2019) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Friends With Benefits (2011) 3:29 p.m. Starz

First Man (2018) 3:45 p.m. Cinemax

Changing Lanes (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation

Jurassic Park (1993) 4:05 p.m. Syfy

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Wedding Singer (1998) 5 p.m. Freeform

Enter Laughing (1967) 5 p.m. TCM

Up in the Air (2009) 5:24 p.m. Encore

Where Eagles Dare (1969) 6 p.m. Sundance

Arbitrage (2012) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 6:15 p.m. Disney

All of Me (1984) 7 p.m. TCM

The Mask (1994) 7:16 p.m. Encore

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 7:30 p.m. VH1

Ratatouille (2007) 8 p.m. Disney

A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 8 p.m. TMC

Face/Off (1997) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Taken (2008) 9 p.m. Starz

The Hangover (2009) 9:15 p.m. TNT

Bull Durham (1988) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Fair Game (2010) 10 p.m. Epix

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11 p.m. FX

Where’s Poppa? (1970) 11 p.m. TCM

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 11:35 p.m. HBO

The Big Chill (1983) 11:35 p.m. TMC

