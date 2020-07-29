What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Great Debate’; NBA Basketball
SERIES
Jeopardy! Wayne Brady, Dana Delany and Eric Idle are featured in a classic “Celebrity Jeopardy!” episode. (N) 7 p.m. ABC
Killer Camp (N) 8 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine revisits Rossini’s Italian restaurant in Ridgeland, Miss., which is struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. 9 p.m. Food Network
To Tell the Truth Joel McHale, Oliver Hudson, Nikki Glaser and Vivica A. Fox. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Tacoma FD Eddie (Steve Lemme) is assigned to serve as the facilitator during a peer counseling session that is intended to help the crew learn more about themselves and their colleagues. Also, Terry (Kevin Heffernan) is forced to confront the dangers of his daughter working as a firefighter. Eugene Cordero also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 10 p.m. TRU. Then, at 10:30, cast members participate in a remote Q&A.
Alone The survivalists reach the 40-day mark in a new episode of the unscripted competition. 10:03 p.m. History
The Great Debate Cast members of the Dungeons & Dragons-themed series “Critical Role” are guests in this new episode. 11 p.m. Syfy
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
SHARKS
When Sharks Attack Vacations become nightmares when island paradises are rocked by shark attacks. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Mega Hammerhead: Ultimate Predator Great hammerhead sharks are expanding their range and coming closer to shore. Shark expert Dr. Neil Hammerschlag dives in to find out why in this new special. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball Washington Nationals versus Toronto Blue Jays, 1 p.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. Fox; the San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
WNBA Basketball Seattle Storm versus Washington Mystics, 3 p.m. ESPN; Connecticut Sun versus the Sparks, 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball Utah Jazz versus New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. FS Prime, SportsNet and TNT
MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Quarterfinal: Philadelphia Union versus Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kerry Washington and Dale Ho. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Eva LaRue (“Finding Love in Quarantine”); NASA astronauts in space. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Miss Piggy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Ozzy Osbourne; Jack Osbourne; Al Roker; John Rzeznik. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Bob Odenkirk. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Rogen; Chiwetel Ejiofor; Alanis Morissette performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Tracee Ellis Ross; Muriel Bowser. 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean Hayes; Dan Levy. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; 5 Seconds of Summer performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Gladiator (2000) 8:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. BBC America
Erin Brockovich (2000) 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. AMC
Bandslam (2009) 9 a.m. TMC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:44 a.m. Starz
Philadelphia (1993) 9:53 a.m. Encore
Rocketman (2019) 10:10 a.m. Epix
The Warriors (1979) 10:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. AMC
Unstoppable (2010) 10:40 a.m. HBO
Clueless (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11 a.m. FX
Green Book (2018) 11 a.m. TMC
The Green Mile (1999) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Shanghai Knights (2003) 11:40 a.m. Cinemax
Judy (2019) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Ad Astra (2019) 12:20 p.m. HBO
Neighbors (2014) 12:30 p.m. FXX
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 1:03 and 11:41 p.m. Syfy
Cape Fear (1991) 1:50 p.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2 p.m. FX
Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Wedding Crashers (2005) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
The Bounty (1984) 3:55 p.m. Epix
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET
Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:27 p.m. Syfy
Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
Point Break (1991) 5:15 p.m. AMC
Junior (1994) 5:19 p.m. Encore
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6 p.m. Freeform
Mississippi Grind (2015) 6 p.m. Showtime
Cop Land (1997) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Up (2009) 6:20 p.m. Disney
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Avatar (2009) 7 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Predator (1987) 7:11 p.m. Encore
The Birds (1963) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7:59 p.m. Syfy
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. CMT
Zootopia (2016) 8 p.m. Disney
Starship Troopers (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Men in Black (1997) 9 p.m. BET
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 9 p.m. Encore
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Carrie (1976) 9:35 p.m. TMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 10 p.m. Sundance
The Raven (1963) 10 p.m. TCM
The Babadook (2014) 11:15 p.m. TMC
Kes (1969) 11:45 p.m. TCM
