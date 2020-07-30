What’s on TV Friday: ‘Upside-Down Magic’ on Disney

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Michael McKean, Cheech Marin and Jane Curtin are featured in an encore presentation of “Celebrity Jeopardy.” 7 p.m. ABC

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (N) 8 p.m. CBS

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri revisits an Oklahoma City diner known for its onion burgers, a Baltimore brunch spot and a quirky diner in Los Angeles that puts a spin on its dishes. 9 p.m. Food Network

Martha Knows Best In the premiere of this new series, Martha Stewart shows how to plant a vegetable garden with gardener Ryan McCallister. She also gives advice on growing vegetables on a New York City balcony to Antoni Porowski (“Queer Eye”). In a second new episode, Snoop Dogg wants to know how to grow herbs. 10 p.m. HGTV



CORONAVIRUS

National Strategy to Combat COVID-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield and Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, testify on a national strategy for combating the disease. (N) 6 a.m. C-SPAN2



SPECIALS

Bigfoot in Alaska A cryptozoologist hunts for scientific proof of Bigfoot in the remote Alaskan wilderness in this new special. 9 p.m. Travel

SHARKS

When Sharks Attack The waters of the northeastern U.S. 9 p.m. National Geographic

United Sharks of America: Shark Bite Capitals This new special documents a recent increase in encounters with sharks in U.S. coastal waters. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic



SPORTS

Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 11 a.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. MLB; the Texas Rangers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6 p.m. ESPN2; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Rockets versus the Dallas Mavericks, 6 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer MLS Is Back tournament quarterfinal: LAFC versus Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Alanis Morissette performs; NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The Killers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan An encore presentation of Regis Philbin’s final episode as host, Nov. 18, 2011. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kerry Washington; Brigitte Amiri; Judy Gold. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Cedric the Entertainer; La La Anthony. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week President Trump’s reelection campaign and his suggestion that voting be delayed; U.S. deaths due to COVID-19 top 150,000; Congress hits an impasse on a new economic stimulus package. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hasan Minhaj; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! George Lopez guest hosts; Willie Nelson talks and performs. 11:35 p.m., 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Cristin Milioti; Nikki Glaspie. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Daisy Edgar-Jones; Paul Mescal; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Human Capital Peter Sarsgaard stars as a hedge-fund manager who suffers a serious downturn in his fortunes but manages to pass the sharpest pain on to those below him on the financial food chain. Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”) and Alex Wolff (“Hereditary”) also star in this 2019 drama. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Upside-Down Magic Adapted from a popular children’s book series, this new fantasy movie follows the adventures of 13-year-old Nory (Izabela Rose, “Amazing Stories”) and her best friend, Reina (Siena Agudong, “No Good Nick”), as they enter the Sage Academy for Magical Studies. Kyle Howard, Max Torina and Vicki Lewis also star. 8 and 9:45 p.m. Disney

Ex Machina Writer-director Alex Garland’s critically acclaimed 2015 psychological thriller stars Domhnall Gleeson as a gifted young coder at the world’s largest internet company who is working on a project designed to evaluate a beautiful female robot (Alicia Vikander). Oscar Isaac also stars. 10:45 p.m. Showtime

A Most Violent Year (2014) 8:35 a.m. Showtime

Baby Driver (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 9:56 a.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 10 a.m. FX

How the West Was Won (1962) 10 a.m. TCM

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 10:05 a.m. Syfy

Elizabeth (1998) 10:10 a.m. and 10:18 p.m. Starz

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 11 a.m. Freeform

Black Mass (2015) 11:30 a.m. IFC; 10:45 p.m. Sundance

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) noon FXX

The Big Chill (1983) 12:05 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

A Bridge Too Far (1977) 1:05 p.m. Epix

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 1:29 p.m. HBO

Predator (1987) 1:48 p.m. Encore

Cheyenne Autumn (1964) 2 p.m. TCM

Us (2019) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

Natural Born Killers (1994) 2:15 p.m. Starz

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 2:30 p.m. IFC

Catch Me If You Can (2002) 2:35 p.m. Showtime

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 3 p.m. FXX

21 Jump Street (2012) 3:37 and 10:50 p.m. Encore

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 4 p.m. Ovation

Starship Troopers (1997) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Cast Away (2000) 4:05 p.m. HBO

Zootopia (2016) 4:20 p.m. Disney

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:27 p.m. Syfy

Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance

The Horse Soldiers (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Searching (2018) 5:29 p.m. Encore

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Men in Black (1997) 6 p.m. BET

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 p.m. FX

Ant-Man (2015) 6 p.m. TBS

Moana (2016) 6:10 p.m. Disney

Amy (2015) 6:50 p.m. Showtime

Sergeant Rutledge (1960) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Little Women (1994) 8 p.m. KCET, Starz

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform

Argo (2012) 8 p.m. Sundance

Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. TMC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8:30 p.m. BET

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 8:30 p.m. TBS

Two Rode Together (1961) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Hitch (2005) 9:18 and 11:55 p.m. Bravo

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 10 p.m. TMC

Super 8 (2011) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 11:15 p.m. TNT

