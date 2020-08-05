‘Insecure,’ LeBron James among recipients of 2020 AAFCA TV Honors

The African American Film Critics Assn. announced the winners of its second annual AAFCA TV Honors awards Wednesday, with a virtual ceremony scheduled to air on Aug. 22.

“In a time of such uncertainty, we have witnessed how powerful the medium of television and streaming is,” said AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson in a statement. “We couldn’t be more proud to honor shows and performances that uplift and inspire at a time when we all need entertainment the most.”

Rashida Jones will present the TV Icon award to Kenya Barris for his “groundbreaking contributions to television, beginning with the creation of ‘Black-ish’ on ABC and now '#BlackAF’ on Netflix.”

Sterling K. Brown and Viola Davis will take home actor and actress honors for their work on NBC’s “This Is Us” and ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder,” respectively. Jeremy Pope and Laura Harrier of Netflix’s “Hollywood” will be earn breakout performance awards.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s ABC series “For Life” will earn the drama award, while Issa Rae’s HBO show “Insecure” will take home the comedy honor. HBO’s “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” and ESPN Films and Netflix’s “The Last Dance” will share the documentary honor, while Lifetime’s “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” will be awarded best TV movie.

YA honors go to Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” and the animated prize will go to AppleTV+'s “Central Park.” Quibi’s “I Promise,” the docuseries chronicling the first year of LeBron James’ launch of the I Promise School in his hometown, will receive the organization’s inaugural award for short film.

The organization announced it would feature first responders alongside Hollywood stars as AAFCA TV Honors presenters.

“As an organization, with a passion for community awareness and outreach, we could not ignore the heroic efforts of those in our larger community during this unprecedented time,” said Robertson. “This is just a small gesture to recognize them in some way and convey our tremendous gratitude.”

The AAFCA TV Honors will stream by invitation only on Saturday, Aug. 22. A catered lunch and cocktails will be delivered to all virtual guests the morning of and the show will air live on the AAFCA channel on YouTube.