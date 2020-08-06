What’s on TV Friday: ‘Dominic Fike, at First’ on FX

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Chipper Lowell, Hakan Berg, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Funk, Nick Dopuch and My Uyên. 8 p.m. CW

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Being Reuben This documentary series, premiering with two episodes, revolves around 14-year-old Welsh social media celebrity Reuben de Maid as he tries to juggle his fame with the daily reality of life with his family and in school. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Four chefs who have been featured in the series send ingredients to Guy and Hunter Fieri, who prepare the dishes while social distancing at home. On the menu is a Roman-style pizza from Arizona, a hot burger from Boston, Hawaiian surf and turf and Trinidadian fare from Seattle. 9 p.m. Food Network

The New York Times Presents In the new profile “Dominic Fike, At First,” the young musician is released from jail, receives a multimillion-dollar contract, prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album. 10 p.m. FX

Martha Knows Best In the first of two new episodes Martha helps Jay Leno plant a pomegranate tree, then offers Sunny Hostin advice on what trees she can plant around her chicken coop. Hailey Bieber and designer Zac Posen are guests in the second episode. 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV

Advertisement

SPORTS

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 6 p.m. FS1 and Fox Sports Net; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Orlando Magic versus the Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics versus the Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. TNT

WNBA Basketball New York Liberty versus the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Sparks versus the Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Luke Bryan; the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Pet of the Week. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Common (“Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life”); guest cohost Elaine Welteroth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Washington Week Jonathan Swan discusses his recent interview with President Trump; Trump and former Vice President Biden won’t travel to their respective party’s convention sites; Biden’s search for a running mate continues; jobless claims top 1 million for the 20th straight week; Congress continues to wrangle over a new coronavirus relief bill. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Laura Benanti; Bright Eyes performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Joel McHale; Russell Wilson; Billy Strings performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:02 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cameron Diaz; Billy Porter; Jason Aldean performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad; Anuel performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tony Shalhoub; Ne-Yo. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

MOVIES

You and Me Sylvia Sidney and George Raft star as a pair of ex-convicts who fall in love while working in a department store, but he doesn’t realize she’s on parole in this 1938 film noir classic directed by filmmaker Fritz Lang. 5 p.m. TCM

Bad Boys for Life Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to their detective roles in this 2020 action-comedy sequel. Jacob Scipio, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig also star. 7:59 p.m. Starz

Long Shot Jonathan Levine’s 2019 romantic comedy stars Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen as, respectively, the current secretary of state, planning to run for president, and the younger man she babysat long ago. Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk and Alexander Skarsgard also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Jexi The virtual assistant (voice of Rose Byrne) on a self-aware smartphone becomes emotionally attached to her socially awkward owner, Phil (Adam DeVine), in this quirky 2019 romantic comedy co-written and codirected by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. Alexandra Shipp, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley and Charlyne Yi costar. 9 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Others (2001) 8 a.m. HBO

Street Scene (1931) 8:15 a.m. TCM

King Kong (2005) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

X-Men 2 (2003) 9 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 9:45 a.m. and 8:05 p.m. HBO

Annihilation (2018) 10 a.m. FXX

Mary Burns, Fugitive (1935) 10 a.m. TCM

Top Gun (1986) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

School Ties (1992) 10:47 a.m. Encore

You Only Live Once (1937) 11:30 a.m. TCM

X-Men: First Class (2011) 11:35 a.m. HBO

The Grey (2012) Noon Showtime

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 12:05 p.m. Epix

Fly Away Home (1996) 12:10 p.m. TMC

Fatal Attraction (1987) 12:15 p.m. IFC

Holes (2003) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Only the Brave (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Alpha (2018) 12:37 p.m. Encore

Dead End (1937) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Shazam! (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO

Airplane! (1980) 2 and 6 p.m. BBC America

Sicario (2015) 2 p.m. FX

Seraphim Falls (2006) 2 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Coach Carter (2005) 2 p.m. VH1

True Lies (1994) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2:30 p.m. Lifetime

Speed (1994) 3 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Fury (1936) 3 p.m. TCM

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 3:25 p.m. Starz

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 4 p.m. TMC

Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 5 p.m. VH1

Training Day (2001) 6 p.m. BET

Under Siege (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Meet the Parents (2000) 7:10 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. VH1

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. POP

Advertisement

Sabotage (1936) 8:15 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Identity (2002) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 8:30 p.m. TBS

Jexi (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Les Misérables (1952) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Fearless (1993) 10 p.m. KCET

Hustlers (2019) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Taken (2008) 10:58 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 11:30 p.m. Epix

Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams (1973) 11:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement