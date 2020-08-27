What’s on TV Friday: ‘Being Reuben’ on the CW

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Masters of Illusion An air cannon card trick is just one of the head-scratching feats performed by magicians Kyle Marlett, Ed Alonzo, Matthew Laslo, Angela Funovits and the illusionist known as “Lefty.” Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. CW

RuPaul’s Drag Race In Las Vegas a night out in drag intended to relieve tension is disrupted by an unwelcome visitor in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. VH1

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Being Reuben Reuben de Maid is thrilled when U.K. pop star Tulisa invites him to do her makeup for her show at Manchester Pride festivities. Another new episode immediately follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW

100 Days Wild The newly formed group goes hunting, but one refuses to go along with the plan and becomes an obstacle in the line of fire in this new episode of the unscripted survival series. 9 p.m. Discovery

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri welcomes back chefs featured in previous episodes for remote video chats where they demonstrate how to cook some of their restaurant recipes at home. On the menu are a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich from Nashville; stellar fried chicken from Memphis, Tenn.; savory Greek kebabs from Houston; and pizza from Boulder, Colo. 9 p.m. Food Network

Savage Kingdom Tsebe’s cubs arrive but a fight puts lives at risk. In a second new episode, Phefo is searching for food and her cubs are in jeopardy. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Keke Palmer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Brittany Howard performs; author Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Regina Hall (“Black Monday”); Adam Scott (“Don’t!”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Washington Week The Republican Convention; the civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., following another police shooting; the arrest of a white 17-year-old for the killing of two protesters and wounding a third; Hurricane Laura: Maggie Haberman, the New York Times; Errin Haines, the 19th; Weijia Jiang, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.); Wynton Marsalis. Panel: Author Nina Burleigh (“The Trump Women: Part of the Deal”); author Rick Wilson (“Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America From Trump — and Democrats From Themselves”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Now, Voyager Bette Davis found one of her most rewarding roles in this 1942 adaptation of Olive Higgins Prouty’s novel about a Boston spinster who escapes her suffocating mother (Gladys Cooper) to find a measure of happiness with an unhappily married man (Paul Henreid). Claude Rains and Bonita Granville costar. 5 p.m. TCM

Bombshell Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman star as Fox News colleagues Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, respectively, in director Jay Roach’s 2019 drama that chronicles how several women at that cable news outlet teamed up to expose executive Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) for sexual harassment. Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Greed This 2019 British satire written and directed by Michael Winterbottom stars Steve Coogan as a billionaire fashion mogul who is throwing himself a 60th birthday party on a Greek island for fellow 1-percenters. Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson, Asa Butterfield, Stephen Fry, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Chris Martin and Keith Richards are featured. 8 p.m. Starz

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 9 a.m. Epix

Life of Brian (1979) 9 a.m. IFC

Minority Report (2002) 9 a.m. and 9:10 p.m. Showtime

Hollow Triumph (1948) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9:19 a.m. USA

X-Men 2 (2003) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 9:58 a.m. Starz

American Made (2017) 10 a.m. FX

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 12:20 p.m. Encore

Margin Call (2011) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 1 p.m. USA

Arbitrage (2012) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. AMC; 11:28 p.m. Starz

Titanic (1997) 2:30 and 9 p.m. VH1

Airplane! (1980) 3 p.m. IFC

Obvious Child (2014) 3 p.m. Showtime

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 3:49 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 4 p.m. USA

The Favourite (2018) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

Carrie (1976) 4:20 p.m. TMC

Seabiscuit (2003) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

A League of Their Own (1992) 4:44 p.m. Bravo; 6:30 p.m. Ovation; 8 p.m. FS1

Jurassic Park (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Hidden Figures (2016) 5 p.m. FX

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 5 and 10 p.m. IFC

Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. Lifetime

Fair Game (2010) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 7 p.m. Disney XD

For Men Only (1952) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 7:30 p.m. IFC

The Way We Were (1973) 8 p.m. KCET

The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. AMC

Rush (2013) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Avatar (2009) 8 p.m. FX; 11:30 p.m. FX

The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. POP

Casablanca (1942) 9 p.m. TCM

Judy (2019) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Fearless (1993) 9:58 p.m. KCET

Boogie Nights (1997) 10 p.m. TMC

Brothers (2009) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Spanish Main (1945) 11 p.m. TCM

Mystic Pizza (1988) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

