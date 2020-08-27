What’s on TV Friday: ‘Being Reuben’ on the CW
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Masters of Illusion An air cannon card trick is just one of the head-scratching feats performed by magicians Kyle Marlett, Ed Alonzo, Matthew Laslo, Angela Funovits and the illusionist known as “Lefty.” Dean Cain hosts. 8 p.m. CW
RuPaul’s Drag Race In Las Vegas a night out in drag intended to relieve tension is disrupted by an unwelcome visitor in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. VH1
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Being Reuben Reuben de Maid is thrilled when U.K. pop star Tulisa invites him to do her makeup for her show at Manchester Pride festivities. Another new episode immediately follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW
100 Days Wild The newly formed group goes hunting, but one refuses to go along with the plan and becomes an obstacle in the line of fire in this new episode of the unscripted survival series. 9 p.m. Discovery
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri welcomes back chefs featured in previous episodes for remote video chats where they demonstrate how to cook some of their restaurant recipes at home. On the menu are a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich from Nashville; stellar fried chicken from Memphis, Tenn.; savory Greek kebabs from Houston; and pizza from Boulder, Colo. 9 p.m. Food Network
Savage Kingdom Tsebe’s cubs arrive but a fight puts lives at risk. In a second new episode, Phefo is searching for food and her cubs are in jeopardy. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Keke Palmer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Brittany Howard performs; author Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Regina Hall (“Black Monday”); Adam Scott (“Don’t!”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Washington Week The Republican Convention; the civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., following another police shooting; the arrest of a white 17-year-old for the killing of two protesters and wounding a third; Hurricane Laura: Maggie Haberman, the New York Times; Errin Haines, the 19th; Weijia Jiang, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.); Wynton Marsalis. Panel: Author Nina Burleigh (“The Trump Women: Part of the Deal”); author Rick Wilson (“Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America From Trump — and Democrats From Themselves”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Now, Voyager Bette Davis found one of her most rewarding roles in this 1942 adaptation of Olive Higgins Prouty’s novel about a Boston spinster who escapes her suffocating mother (Gladys Cooper) to find a measure of happiness with an unhappily married man (Paul Henreid). Claude Rains and Bonita Granville costar. 5 p.m. TCM
Bombshell Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman star as Fox News colleagues Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, respectively, in director Jay Roach’s 2019 drama that chronicles how several women at that cable news outlet teamed up to expose executive Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) for sexual harassment. Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon also star. 8 p.m. Epix
Greed This 2019 British satire written and directed by Michael Winterbottom stars Steve Coogan as a billionaire fashion mogul who is throwing himself a 60th birthday party on a Greek island for fellow 1-percenters. Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson, Asa Butterfield, Stephen Fry, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Chris Martin and Keith Richards are featured. 8 p.m. Starz
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 9 a.m. Epix
Life of Brian (1979) 9 a.m. IFC
Minority Report (2002) 9 a.m. and 9:10 p.m. Showtime
Hollow Triumph (1948) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9:19 a.m. USA
X-Men 2 (2003) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 9:58 a.m. Starz
American Made (2017) 10 a.m. FX
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 12:20 p.m. Encore
Margin Call (2011) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 1 p.m. USA
Arbitrage (2012) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. AMC; 11:28 p.m. Starz
Titanic (1997) 2:30 and 9 p.m. VH1
Airplane! (1980) 3 p.m. IFC
Obvious Child (2014) 3 p.m. Showtime
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 3:49 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 4 p.m. USA
The Favourite (2018) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Carrie (1976) 4:20 p.m. TMC
Seabiscuit (2003) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
A League of Their Own (1992) 4:44 p.m. Bravo; 6:30 p.m. Ovation; 8 p.m. FS1
Jurassic Park (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
Hidden Figures (2016) 5 p.m. FX
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 5 and 10 p.m. IFC
Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. Lifetime
Fair Game (2010) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 7 p.m. Disney XD
For Men Only (1952) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 7:30 p.m. IFC
The Way We Were (1973) 8 p.m. KCET
The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. AMC
Rush (2013) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Avatar (2009) 8 p.m. FX; 11:30 p.m. FX
The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. POP
Casablanca (1942) 9 p.m. TCM
Judy (2019) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Fearless (1993) 9:58 p.m. KCET
Boogie Nights (1997) 10 p.m. TMC
Brothers (2009) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Spanish Main (1945) 11 p.m. TCM
Mystic Pizza (1988) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
TV highlights for Aug. 23-29 include Charlize Theron in “Bombshell,” Tyler Perry as Madea and more
Movies on TV this week: Aug. 23: “Chinatown” on Encore, “Goodfellas” on AMC, “North by Northwest” TCM and more
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 23 - 29 in downloadable and printable PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.