What’s on TV This Week: ‘Bombshell,’ ‘Madea’ and more

SUNDAY

It’s like Memorial Day weekend in August with the belated 104th running of the “Indianapolis 500" from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 11:30 p.m. NBC

Turner Classic Movies’ “Summer under the Stars” continues with a daylong salute to Olivia de Havilland that includes the dearly departed actress opposite Errol Flynn in director Michael Curtiz’s thrilling 1938 swashbuckler “The Adventures of Robin Hood.” 3 p.m. TCM

The unscripted series “Alaskan Bush People” returns for a 12th season. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

The four-part series “Love in the Time of Corona” concludes with back-to-back new episodes. With Gil Bellows and “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. 8 and 8:40 p.m. Freeform

New homeowners find themselves at the mercy of a “Ruthless Realtor” in this new thriller. With Christie Burson and Lily Anne Harrison. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Smooth sailing? The new docu-series “Expedition to the Edge” tracks one family’s efforts to navigate the treacherous Northwest Passage in a sailboat. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

The cows come home as the western drama “Yellowstone” closes out its third season. Kevin Costner stars. 9 p.m. Paramount Network

Say so-long for now to the South Side of Chicago as the Windy City-set drama “The Chi” ends its third season. 9 p.m. Showtime

If at first you don’t succeed: Our heroine (Ashleigh Cummings) takes another stab at defeating the fiendish Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) in the Season 2 finale of the supernatural drama “NOS4A2.” 10 p.m. AMC, BBC America

The new true-crime docu-series “The Vow” dishes the dirt on the multi-level marketing company/self-empowerment program/bizarre sex cult known as NXIVM. 10 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

Standup comics must leave their meanness at the door in the new snark-free game show “Nice One!” With host Ron Funches. Anytime, Quibi

Broadcast networks and cable news outlet will offer coverage of the four-day “Republican National Convention.” Various times and channels, through Thursday

A Las Vegas resort stands in for the usual tropical paradise — thanks a lot, COVID-19 — as the American version of the British reality competition “Love Island” returns for a second season. Arielle Vandenberg hosts. 8 p.m. CBS; also Thu., 9 p.m.

Find out who, if anyone, gets destroyed as the London-set drama “I May Destroy You” wraps its run. Michaela Coel stars. 9 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

Paging Indiana Jones: Archaeologists seek the “Buried Truth of the Maya” in an underground cavern in the Yucatan in this new special. 10 p.m. National Geographic

A 19th century artist (Jessica Chastain) goes to great lengths to get legendary Lakota leader Sitting Bull to sit for a portrait in director Susanna White’s 2017 historical drama “Woman Walks Ahead.” With Sam Rockwell and Michael Greyeyes. 10 p.m. Showtime

WEDNESDAY

The inspirational documentary “Rising Phoenix” salutes the differently abled athletes of the Paralympic Games. Anytime, Netflix

If you have to ask, you can’t afford it in the new Hamptons-sets real-estate series “Million Dollar Beach House.” Anytime, Netflix

Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner and Rita Moreno are among the famous faces advocating for more equitable representation for women and people of color in the workplace in the new special “Women in Film Presents: Make It Work!” 8 p.m. The CW

The family sitcom “United We Fall” ends its freshman season. Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell star. 8 p.m. ABC

“Southland Sessions” gets down and gets funky with a new episode focused on L.A.’s diverse dance community. 8 p.m. KCET

American Ballet Theatre’s Misty Copeland and others join Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil for selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” on a new installment of “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KCET

Drinks will likely be thrown and trash will surely be talked on the season finale of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” 9 p.m. Bravo

The workplace sitcom “Corporate” cashes out after three seasons. With Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

THURSDAY

A sex-obsessed 20-something (Charly Clive) runs away to London to try to get a handle on her issues in the imported comedy series “Pure.” Anytime, HBO Max

The four-part docu-comedy “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” sends the actor-filmmaker and assorted traveling companions on a global odyssey in search of the answers to life’s biggest questions. Anytime, HBO Max

Hellur ... and goodbye! “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” finds the actor-director taking the stage and his feisty alter-ego one last time in this new streaming special. Anytime, BET+

FRIDAY

A spunky teen (“Moana’s” Auli‘i Cravalho) doesn’t let homelessness stand in the way of her dreams in the new YA tale “All Together Now.” With Carol Burnett and “Portlandia’s” Fred Armisen. Anytime, Netflix

Kill or be kilt: Four lads are terrorized by a hunter whilst on a trek through the Scottish Highlands in the 2020 horror comedy “Get Duked!” With Eddie Izzard. Anytime, Amazon Prime

The new true-crime series “I Am a Killer: Released” tells the tale of a former death-row inmate’s shocking confession. Anytime, Netflix

The boys are back and blasting off on an intergalactic rescue mission in the new animated tale “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.” Anytime, Disney+

Charlize Theron is Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman is Gretchen Carlson and John Lithgow is disgraced former Fox News chief Roger Ailes in director Jay Roach’s fact-based 2019 drama “Bombshell.” Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon also star. 8 and 11:50 p.m. Epix

A billionaire (“The Trip’s” Steve Coogan) throws a big 60th-birthday bash for himself on the Greek island of Mykonos in director Michael Winterbottom’s class-conscious 2019 satire “Greed.” With Isla Fisher and Asa Butterfield. 8 p.m. Starz

SATURDAY

Ben Affleck plays an alcoholic former high school basketball star who gets a gig coaching hoops at his alma mater in director Gavin O’Connor’s 2020 sports drama “The Way Back.” With Al Madrigal and Michaela Watkins. 8 p.m. HBO

They’re working their way through college as high-priced escorts in the new thriller “Sorority Secrets.” With Brytnee Ratledge, Elisabetta Fantone and Tommi Rose. 8 p.m. Lifetime

