Movies on TV this week: ‘Chinatown’ on Encore and more

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) ENCORE Wed. 2:44 a.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ENCORE Wed. 3:58 p.m.

The Entertainer (1960) TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Mon. 9:53 a.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Hamlet (1948) TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

A Hatful of Rain (1957) TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Henry V (1945) TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Palm Beach Story (1942) TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) STARZ Thur. 3:31 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:09 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) OVA Wed. 7:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) TMC Tues. 7 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) SUND Mon. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Titanic (1997) MTV Mon. 2 p.m. MTV Tues. 9:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 23 - 29, 2020

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2:37 a.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Mon. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ IFC Mon. 11:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ SUND Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ IFC Wed. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 23 - 29, 2020

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2:37 a.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ HIST Wed. 11 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 12:30 p.m. COM Sat. 4 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ TMC Thur. 11:05 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 6:16 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

Boomerang (1992) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 1 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:01 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 6:05 p.m. SYFY Sun. 1:59 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ AMC Thur. Noon AMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 6:41 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ ENCORE Wed. 3:58 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Dressed to Kill (1980) ★★★ TMC Thur. 4:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ FREE Mon. 11 a.m. FREE Tues. Noon

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 11 p.m. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ SUND Sat. 5 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ SUND Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9:45 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ SUND Sat. 8 p.m. SUND Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ OVA Tues. 7 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Mon. 9:53 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 6:34 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:22 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 11:25 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 10 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:07 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ KCOP Sun. 4 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ MTV Mon. 9 a.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ TRU Wed. 10 p.m. TRU Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Fri. 9:26 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sat. 1:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sat. 10:30 a.m. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Fri. 1:06 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Thur. 4:30 p.m. USA Fri. 6 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ LIFE Fri. 5 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. SHOW Sun. 5 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ FREE Sat. 4:35 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ FREE Sat. 1:20 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ SHOW Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Wed. 11:30 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ BRVO Fri. 4:44 p.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m. FS1 Fri. 8 p.m. BRVO Sat. Noon OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ E Sat. 7:30 p.m. E Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ EPIX Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Thur. 2 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ NICK Sun. 10 a.m. NICK Sun. 6 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ STARZ Tues. 1:28 p.m. STARZ Wed. 5:15 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 10:24 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:46 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:02 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 2:28 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 10:16 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:10 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ STARZ Tues. 8 p.m. STARZ Thur. 1:59 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:20 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 9 a.m. SHOW Fri. 9:10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ FS1 Wed. 5 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 10:32 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ OVA Sun. 11 a.m. OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 6:41 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:41 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ CMAX Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Thur. 3:31 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:09 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ OVA Wed. 7:30 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Sat. Noon

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ SYFY Wed. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 6:25 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 8:53 p.m. STARZ Fri. 3:49 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Mon. 3:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:05 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 7 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TBS Sun. 9 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ SUND Mon. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 5:56 p.m. STARZ Fri. 7:53 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ STARZ Fri. 9:58 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ OVA Thur. 11 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ FREE Sun. 12:09 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ ENCORE Mon. 1:43 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:14 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ MTV Mon. 2 p.m. MTV Tues. 9:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 5:15 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ FREE Thur. 6 p.m. FREE Fri. 1 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ FREE Wed. 8 p.m. FREE Thur. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ FREE Tues. 8 p.m. FREE Wed. 5 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 5 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ SHOW Wed. 9:15 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sat. 4 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Aug 23 - 29, 2020

A

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) ★★★ Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law. In the future a cutting-edge android in the form of a boy embarks on a journey to discover his true nature. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Wed. 4 a.m.

Accommodations (2018) Kat Foster, Patrick Heusinger. A woman decides to quit accommodating everyone around her and goes on a creative journey to bring meaning to her life. (NR) TMC Tues. 7:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:15 a.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Fri. 1 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Adopt a Highway (2019) Ethan Hawke, Chris Sullivan. When an ex-convict finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster, he gains a new lease on life, deciding to dedicate himself to making sure the child has a good life. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. STARZ Fri. 4:55 a.m.

Adult Life Skills (2016) Jodie Whittaker, Lorraine Ashbourne. As her 30th birthday nears, sulking Anna still finds herself living in her mother’s shed and recording videos. Soon, her budding friendship with an unhappy boy and a smitten young man inspires her to finally grow up and accept adult responsibilities. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. The Sherwood Forest outlaw and his men save King Richard and Maid Marian from Prince John and Sir Guy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:25 a.m.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News (2020) Filmmaker Andrew Rossi examines the rising phenomenon of fake news and how it impacts the average citizen in the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. CNN Sat. 7 p.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 2:37 a.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Alguien nos quiere matar (1970) Angélica María, Carlos Bracho. Carlota es enviada a México para vengar la muerte de su padre y se hace secretaria de Juan, el presunto asesino. Unos extranjeros se únen en un pacto para asesinarlo, pero son tan torpes que terminan matándose entre ellos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 1:58 p.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:59 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m.

All Fall Down (1962) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Eva Marie Saint. A teenager’s idolization of his older brother is shattered after his sibling returns home. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMAX Thur. 6:15 p.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:27 a.m. STARZ Mon. 12:33 p.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

Allá en el bajío (1942) Raúl de Anda, Pedro Armendáriz. Un malvado obliga, bajo amenazas, a la gente de un pueblo a vender sus tierras, pero hay un joven que se le enfrenta. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Sun. 9 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m. SHOW Mon. 4:45 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. La investigación de Peter Parker para resolver la desaparición de sus padres lo coloca en el camino de un choque con el alter ego mortal de un científico conocido como el Lagarto. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:06 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:18 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. FXX Mon. 10 a.m. FXX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Thur. 1 p.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Old friends gather after their freshman year in college to rent a summerhouse on Lake Michigan and chase girls. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Thur. 2:45 a.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:05 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:20 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:28 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:19 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Amor con amor se paga (1949) Antonio Badú, Marga López. Un hombre borracho lastima a su hermana cuando ella le reclama lo que gasta en alcohol y no atiende a su madre enferma. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Anne of Green Gables (1934) ★★★ Anne Shirley, Tom Brown. A mischievous orphan changes the lives of the couple who adopt her in this adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s novel. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Apollo 18 (2011) ★ Lloyd Owen, Warren Christie. Footage recovered from a secret mission to the moon, which was funded by the Department of Defense in the early 1970s, reveals evidence of a terrifying alien encounter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. HIST Wed. 11 a.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:20 a.m. CMAX Wed. 12:55 p.m. CMAX Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:29 a.m.

Assassination Tango (2002) ★★ Robert Duvall, Ruben Blades. While on assignment in Argentina, an aging hit man begins a tentative romance with a charismatic dancer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:30 a.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 6:05 p.m. TMC Tues. 4 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 6:05 p.m. BET Wed. 4 p.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Atomic Shark (2016) Rachele Brooke Smith, Jeff Fahey. A lifeguard assembles an unlikely team to embark on a suicide mission to save the west coast from a dangerous anomaly. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 1:34 p.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Thur. 2 a.m.

Background to Danger (1943) ★★ George Raft, Brenda Marshall. A U.S. spy goes by train to Turkey and joins Russian agents against a Nazi spy. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sun. 9:50 a.m. STARZ Sun. 3:53 p.m. STARZ Fri. 2:48 a.m. STARZ Fri. 12:08 p.m. STARZ Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10 p.m.

Bad Date Chronicles (2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the websiteBad Date Chronicles, which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the bad dater. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:40 a.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:45 a.m. CMAX Fri. 1:40 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. BBCA Sun. 11:30 a.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Be Cool (2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:20 p.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Wed. 7 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:07 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Before Sunset (2004) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. A novelist and an environmentalist who met on a train nine years earlier reunite in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Mon. 4:40 a.m.

The Beggar’s Opera (1953) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Stanley Holloway. London highwayman Capt. Macheath sits in prison writing an opera based on his life. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:55 p.m. CMAX Sat. 11:40 a.m.

La bella Lola (1963) Sara Montiel, Frank Villard. Una cantante rica acostumbrada a la fama y a la vida libertina, lo sacrifica todo por el amor de un hombre. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Wed. 5 a.m.

Between Two Worlds (1944) ★★ John Garfield, Paul Henreid. A ship sails on with a cynical newsman, a suicidal couple and others who are dead but don’t know it. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Beware of Mom (2020) Crystal Allen, René Ashton. A woman tries to save her teenage daughter from a wild neighborhood mother who wants to steal her away. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Beyond the Law (2019) Johnny Messner, Steven Seagal. A former mobster turned businessman and a police detective must contend with a dirty ex-cop looking to bring the killer of his son to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Beyond White Space (2018) Holt McCallany, Zulay Henao. The captain of a deep-space vessel makes a daring decision to go after a rare and nearly extinct species. His obsession soon jeopardizes the mutinous crew when the gigantic and deadly creature attacks the ship. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 12:30 p.m. COM Sat. 4 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Thur. 4:06 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:05 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:20 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur. 11:05 a.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 7:08 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Thur. Noon

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sat. 11:49 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:16 a.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Mon. 5 p.m.

Bloodlines (2010) Mark Mitchinson, Nathalie Boltt. In November 1999, Dr. Colin Bouwer, a psychiatrist, put a murderous plan into action. Over the course of three months he poisoned his wife Annette with prescription medication, causing her a slow and painful death. (NR) OVA Sun. 1 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:37 p.m. STARZ Wed. 10:43 a.m. STARZ Wed. 6:08 p.m. STARZ Sat. 8:08 a.m. STARZ Sat. 1:41 p.m. STARZ Sat. 8 p.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. In the 1970s a man works with Colombian smugglers to establish the cocaine business in the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. OVA Fri. 9:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

Bombardier (1943) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Randolph Scott. Officers woo a girl at bombardier school, then put classroom theory into practice over Tokyo. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:50 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:20 a.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

The Book of Henry (2017) ★★ Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. An 11-year-old boy devises a plan to help the girl next door whose family harbors a dark and dangerous secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:15 p.m. CMAX Wed. 11:10 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Boom Town (1940) ★★★ Clark Gable, Spencer Tracy. Texas wildcatters hit oil together, then fight after one marries the other’s sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Sat. 1 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:01 p.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Sat. 6:05 p.m. SYFY Sun. 1:59 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sun. 10 a.m. CMAX Wed. 4:20 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Thur. Noon AMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:41 a.m.

A Bridge Too Far (1977) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, James Caan. An attempt to bring World War II to a rapid close nets disastrous results in this adaptation of Cornelius Ryan’s book. (PG) 2 hrs. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Tues. 6 p.m.

Bring It On Again (2004) ★ Anne Judson-Yager, Bree Turner. Two college cheerleaders form their own squad and prepare to compete against the varsity team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Tues. 2 p.m.

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) ★★ Hayden Panettiere, Solange Knowles. When her family moves across town, a teenager must win over the head cheerleader to make the squad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Tues. 4 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SUND Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Brothers (2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. OWN Fri. 8 p.m. OWN Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Butch and Sundance: The Early Days (1979) ★★ William Katt, Tom Berenger. Young Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid team up for adventure in the Old West. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9:59 a.m.

C

Caballero a la medida (1953) Cantinflas, Domingo Soler. Un sastre utiliza diversas artimañas para enredarse con la gente rica y el mundo de la alta sociedad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Cadillac Records (2008) ★★★ Adrien Brody, Beyoncé Knowles. In 1950s Chicago, Leonard Chess starts his own recording company and launches the careers of Etta James, Muddy Waters and others. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ethan Embry. A teen decides to proclaim his love for a classmate at their high-school graduation party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

Captain Blood (1935) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A British doctor sold into slavery becomes a dashing Caribbean pirate and fights a duel with a French pirate to win a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HIST Wed. 8 a.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SUND Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Carrera Contra la Muerte (1998) Gilberto Trujillo, Eduardo Yáñez. Dos jóvenes corredores de autos realizan apuestas de altas sumas de dinero y tienen problemas con la policía. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 2:40 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. SHOW Wed. 5 p.m. SHOW Sat. 2:40 p.m. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 3:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Charleston (1960) Silvia Pinal, Alberto Closas. Dos amigos se ven forzados a formalizar su relación amistosa como una relación de pareja para hacer felices a sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:40 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Charlotte’s Web (2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web (1973) ★★★ Voices of Debbie Reynolds, Paul Lynde. Animated. A literate spider and a rat save a pig from slaughter in an animated adaptation of E.B. White’s classic. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Chasing Yesterday (1935) ★★ Anne Shirley, O.P. Heggie. An old archaeologist tries to regain his youth with the daughter of a woman he once loved. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Chatterbox (1936) ★★ Anne Shirley, Phillips Holmes. After being misunderstood over a harmless adventure, a girl becomes an outcast from the farm where she has been living. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While on vacation, Tom Baker discovers old rival Jimmy Murtaugh and his family are also there; the Bakers and Murtaughs find themselves in less-than-friendly competition. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:44 a.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Wed. 6 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Sun. 5:27 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 10 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee. Young Alex and his droogs commit barbaric acts in a near-future, dehumanizing society. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sun. 7:30 a.m. FREE Mon. Noon

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Wed. 5 p.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:45 a.m. CMAX Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Wed. 6:54 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:38 p.m.

El comando del diablo (2011) Emilio Franco, Eleazar García Jr. Tras la pérdida de su esposa a manos del Canibal, Damián busca venganza con la ayuda de su primo El Cuervo. A partir de ese momento, Damian se retira de la policía y ambos forman el temible Comando del Diablo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

The Company of Wolves (1985) ★★★ Angela Lansbury, David Warner. An innocent girl meets wolves and werewolves in fantasies echoing the tale of Little Red Riding Hood. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:05 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Conspirators (1944) ★★ Hedy Lamarr, Paul Henreid. A Dutch underground leader meets a German official’s wife in Lisbon working against the Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:30 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:45 a.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Courier (2019) Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:50 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) ★★ Jet Li, DMX. El ladrón Anthony Fait asalta una joyería y consigue escapar de los agentes que lo persiguen. Su, un policía taiwanés, persigue a Fait, pero cuando un criminal secuestra a la hija de Fait, Su promete que lo ayudará a salvarla. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Sun. 4 p.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:25 p.m. CMAX Sat. 10 p.m.

Crooked Hearts (1991) ★★ Vincent D’Onofrio, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A college dropout comes home to his wild older brother and the rest of their fun but flawed family. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 9 a.m.

D

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Tues. 5:35 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:57 a.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Dam Sharks! (2016) Matt Mercer, Jessica Blackmore. While on a weekend retreat in the woods, a group of businessmen finds that the local river is infested with a swarm of bull sharks attempting to construct a dam with human body parts. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:03 p.m. SYFY Tues. 1:27 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Wed. 3:58 p.m.

A Dangerous Profession (1949) ★★ George Raft, Ella Raines. A bondsman bails out his ex-girlfriend’s embezzler husband, who then gets himself killed. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Dark Blue (2002) ★★ Kurt Russell, Brendan Gleeson. A rookie policeman objects when his hard-edged partner conspires with his mentor to pin murders on two ex-convicts. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:35 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Mon. 7:11 a.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

Dead Ant (2017) Sean Astin, Jake Busey. Members of a metal band get a chance at a comeback when they are invited to perform at Coachella. When they become stranded in the desert, they have to fight for their lives against giant ants. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Dead in the Water (2018) Tanya van Graan, Nikohl Boosheri. An all female crew has to deal with an intruder. (NR) SYFY Wed. 6 a.m.

Deadwood: The Movie (2019) Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant. Saloon owner Al Swearengen clashes with Sheriff Seth Bullock as the residents of Deadwood celebrate South Dakota’s statehood in 1889. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Death Sentence (2007) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Garrett Hedlund. A suburban businessman becomes a vigilante after thugs kill his son during a gas station robbery. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:10 p.m. CMAX Thur. 2:40 p.m.

Death Warrant (1990) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume. An undercover officer investigates murder and mayhem in a prison where kickboxing comes in handy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Debunkers, Inc. (2017) Josh Pinkowski, Izzy Pollak. High school sleuths start a business to solve mysteries. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Deception (1946) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. The Manhattan mistress of a famous composer would kill to be with the cellist she loves. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018) Michael Beach, Danielle Savre. A shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project on genetically enhanced sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. Soon after her arrival, the highly intelligent super sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SYFY Wed. 2 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BRVO Mon. 11 p.m. BRVO Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. DISN Fri. 5 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. DISN Fri. 9 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. DISN Fri. 7 p.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Mon. 11:30 a.m. MTV Tues. 7 a.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Wed. 2 a.m.

Diggstown (1992) ★★ James Woods, Louis Gossett Jr. A con man baits a tank-town big shot with a gimmick bout: his aging brawler vs. any 10 men. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:20 a.m. CMAX Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Dinoshark (2010) ★★ Eric Balfour, Aarón Díaz. A prehistoric shark unfreezes from an Arctic glacier and finds a feeding ground full of tourists and locals near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Mon. 7 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Disturbia (2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FREE Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Divorce of Lady X (1938) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier. The morning after a London barrister lets a mystery woman stay in his suite, a friend files for divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Do I Say I Do? (2017) Becca Tobin, Ryan Kelley. A relationship therapist gets put to the test while working with her ex-boyfriend to publish her book. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Mon. 10 a.m.

Dodge City (1939) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A Texas cattleman comes to Dodge City, Kan., with his buddies and dons a badge to clean it up. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Wed. 8:45 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:05 a.m.

Don Herculano enamorado (1984) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Don Herculano, el alcalde, se ha enamorado locamente y sus rivales políticos esperan conseguir su posición. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:54 a.m.

Donnybrook (2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sat. 2:10 a.m.

Dos Charros y una Gitana (1956) Paquita Rico, Manuel Capetillo. Un famoso torero mexicano y su agente van a España y se enamoran de la madre patria y de sus mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Double Mommy (2016) Morgan Obenreder, Mark Grossman. Ryan discovers his friend Bryce is the father of one of his girlfriend’s twin babies and that he date raped her at a party over the summer. With college looming over Bryce’s head, he will stop at nothing to make sure that he clears his name. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 11 a.m.

Downhill Racer (1969) ★★★ Robert Redford, Gene Hackman. A cocky American skier’s arrogant behavior clashes with his coach prior to the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Dragonheart (1996) ★★ Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis. A medieval dragon-slayer teams up with his intelligent prey to rid the land of a tyrant who betrayed them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:13 p.m.

Dressed to Kill (1980) ★★★ Michael Caine, Angie Dickinson. A psychiatrist, a prostitute and the son of a slain woman seek a Manhattan slasher. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. 4:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Drums Along the Mohawk (1939) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Henry Fonda. Newlyweds face Indians and the British in upstate New York during the Revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Dunkirk (2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. Noon

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Each Dawn I Die (1939) ★★★ James Cagney, George Raft. A newsman is framed for manslaughter, then sent to prison, where he meets a gangster who helps him. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

The Eagle Has Landed (1976) ★★ Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland. A Nazi colonel drops a colonel, a task force and an Irishman into England to kidnap Winston Churchill. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. CMAX Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Sun. 10 a.m.

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:30 a.m.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, Haley Lu Richardson. A high school junior develops an unexpected bond with a thoughtful teen after learning that her best friend is dating her older brother. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 9 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Mon. 11 a.m. FREE Tues. Noon

The Egg and I (1947) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Fred MacMurray. A broker and his bride leave the city to fix up a chicken farm next door to Ma and Pa Kettle. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Tues. 11 p.m. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m.

Empire of the Sharks (2017) John Savage, Jack Tompkins. In the future, most of Earth is covered by water and the only land is controlled by a warlord and his army of sharks. Humans are kept as food for the sharks until two friends risk their lives to rise against their captor and his legion of sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Wed. Noon

Endless Love (1981) ★ Brooke Shields, Martin Hewitt. Parental disapproval of two teenage lovers causes a confusion of arson, death and insanity. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Fri. 3 a.m.

Enemy of the Reich: The Noor Inayat Khan Story (2014) Grace Srinivasan, Joe Isenberg. A young Muslim woman in Paris joins Winston Churchill’s covert operation to give the Allies a chance at victory. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Mon. 11 p.m. KOCE Tues. 4 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Fri. 1 a.m. EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

The Entertainer (1960) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Brenda De Banzie. British song-and-dance man Archie knows he’s a failure, and so does his alcoholic wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Entrega inmediata (1963) Cantinflas, Gina Romand. Un humilde cartero es seducido por la dirigente de una red de espionaje y entonces decide hacerse pasar por el agente secreto XU 777. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBCA Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:25 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Mon. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Mon. 11:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Exposed (2016) ★ Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves. While investigating the death of his partner, a detective uncovers police corruption and a dangerous secret involving a young woman. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Fri. 1:22 a.m.

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:40 a.m.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. A doctor explores his relationship with his wife by delving into a sensual underworld. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 p.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SUND Sat. 5 p.m.

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Falcon Rising (2014) ★★ Michael Jai White, Neal McDonough. Un exoficial viaja a Brasil para perseguir a los mafiosos japoneses que atacaron a su hermana. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m.

The Family Fang (2015) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman. An actress and her brother investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known for their elaborate hoaxes. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. USA Thur. 1:35 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

Fantoche (1977) Joaquín Cordero, Lilia Michel. Un joven es testigo de la muerte de su mejor amigo en un accidente automovilístico, y busca con paciencia vengarse. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SUND Tues. 2 a.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1:04 a.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Fearless (1993) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Isabella Rossellini. A survivor of a plane-crash believes he can do anything and even tells his wife that he has fallen in love with a fellow survivor. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KCET Fri. 9:58 p.m.

A Feeling of Home (2019) Jonna Walsh, Nathan Parsons. The host of a web series makes an emergency trip to her Texas hometown to help her rancher father recover from a riding accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 7 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m. AXS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:50 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SUND Sat. 8 p.m. SUND Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Fierecilla (1951) Rosita Arenas, Eduardo Noriega. Un minero halla una rica veta de oro y lleva a su hija a la mina donde crece como fierecilla en la montaña. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Finders Keepers (2014) Jaime Pressly, Patrick Muldoon. A divorced mother’s life is thrown into turmoil when her young daughter becomes obsessed with an evil doll left behind by the previous owners. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Finding Neverland (2004) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet. Writer J.M. Barrie befriends a widow and her four sons who inspire him to create the character Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. OVA Tues. 7 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

5-Headed Shark Attack (2017) Nikki Howard, Lindsay Sawyer. Shaped like a terrifying starfish, a shark that has five heads terrorizes the open ocean and invades the beaches of Puerto Rico. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 a.m.

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:57 p.m.

Flawless (1999) ★★ Robert De Niro, Philip Seymour Hoffman. After a debilitating stroke and on his doctor’s advice, a conservative man takes singing lessons from a drag-queen neighbor. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:05 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:40 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. STARZ Wed. 9:51 p.m. STARZ Thur. 7:56 a.m. STARZ Thur. 1:52 p.m.

For Men Only (1952) ★★★ Paul Henreid, Kathleen Hughes. An outraged professor exposes a fraternity’s cover-up of cruel and unusual hazing rituals. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 5:35 a.m. HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 7:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Forgiven (2016) Kevin Sorbo, Jenn Gotzon. The perpetrator of a hostage situation plans his escape while a woman tries to save his life. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Mon. 10:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9:53 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:34 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:22 p.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 4:36 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:25 p.m.

Frenzy (2018) Gina Vitori, Aubrey Reynolds. In the aftermath of a plane crash, two sisters try to get away from a school of killer sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 6:30 a.m. SYFY Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepherd, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 2 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. Noon

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 4 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Friends With Kids (2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:20 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:58 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m.

Futureworld (1976) ★★ Peter Fonda, Blythe Danner. Reporters discover that the director of an exclusive theme park plans to replace world leaders with sophisticated robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:05 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sat. 1:15 a.m. SYFY Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling. In 1949 Los Angeles, a secret crew of cops forms to drive powerful mobster Mickey Cohen out of business. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SUND Sun. 1:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Garden State (2004) ★★★ Zach Braff, Ian Holm. An emotionally numb actor finds a soulmate in a quirky young woman after he returns to New Jersey for his mother’s funeral. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:21 p.m.

Gaslight (1940) ★★ Anton Walbrook, Diana Wynyard. A schizoid Victorian tries to drive his wife mad; a Scotland Yard detective figures out why. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Generation Columbine (2019) NowThis examines the epidemic of school shootings and their lasting impact through the eyes of survivors. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:54 a.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Mon. 5 p.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Tues. 12:06 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 10:51 p.m.

Ghost Shark (2013) Mackenzie Rosman, Richard Moll. After rednecks torture and kill a great white shark, its spirit returns from the dead to seek revenge on the town of Smallport. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 11:33 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:07 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:18 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 1:59 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Mon. Noon SHOW Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SYFY Thur. 10:52 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. KCOP Sun. 4 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m. SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) ★★★★ Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh. Presented as originally released in 1939. Includes themes and character depictions which may be offensive and problematic to contemporary audiences. A Southern belle struggles to return her family’s estate to its original glory after the Civil War. (G) 3 hrs. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:20 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Sun. 7:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Grand Prix (1966) ★★★ James Garner, Eva Marie Saint. Personal lives of Formula One drivers affect their performance on the European circuit. (NR) 2 hrs. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 8 a.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Mon. 9 a.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 3 p.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:01 p.m. STARZ Sat. 10:01 a.m. STARZ Sat. 11:38 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Grifters (1990) ★★★ John Cusack, Anjelica Huston. A con man makes a no-win triangle with his mother and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:25 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TRU Wed. 10 p.m. TRU Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:40 a.m. STARZ Mon. 4:19 p.m. STARZ Fri. 2:14 p.m. STARZ Fri. 9:50 p.m. STARZ Sat. 3:16 a.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:04 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:39 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:56 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. SYFY Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Hamlet (1948) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons. A young Danish prince wrestles with his conscience when he is confronted with questions of treachery and madness. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Happily N’Ever After (2007) ★ Voices of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. Animated. Cinderella forms a resistance movement when her wicked stepmother tries to tip the balance between good and evil in Fairy Tale Land. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Mon. 1 a.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Sun. Noon

Hard to Get (1938) ★★ Dick Powell, Olivia De Havilland. An heiress gets even with a gas-pumping architect by introducing him to her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. USA Fri. 9:26 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Sat. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. USA Sat. 8:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. USA Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. USA Sat. 1:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Fri. 1:06 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. USA Thur. 4:30 p.m. USA Fri. 6 a.m.

Harsh Times (2005) ★★ Christian Bale, Freddy Rodriquez. An unstable Gulf War veteran incites confrontation and violence through the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

A Hatful of Rain (1957) ★★★★ Eva Marie Saint, Don Murray. A drug-addicted Korean War veteran lives in a housing project with his brother and pregnant wife. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:10 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Tues. 12:33 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) ★★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Montgomery Clift. A fortune hunter charms a doctor’s plain daughter in 19th-century New York. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Hell Fest (2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Hell on the Border (2019) David Gyasi, Frank Grillo. A former slave becomes the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:40 a.m.

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. STARZ Tues. 5:57 p.m. STARZ Wed. 4:06 p.m.

Henry V (1945) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Robert Newton. Shakespeare’s king attacks France in a drama that begins at the old Globe Theatre, becomes a movie and ends back on stage. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 5 p.m.

Higher Learning (1995) ★★★ Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. LIFE Fri. 5 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Hollow Triumph (1948) ★★★ Paul Henreid, Joan Bennett. An ex-medical student on the run kills a look-alike doctor and almost takes his place. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:52 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Sat. 10:30 a.m. E Sun. Noon

The Homesman (2014) Tommy Lee Jones, Hilary Swank. A frontier farm woman saves the life of a claim-jumper and persuades him to help her escort three insane women to a safe haven in Iowa. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:54 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. SHOW Sun. 5 a.m.

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SYFY Tues. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 4 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. DISN Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:53 a.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:45 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6:20 p.m.

The Human Stain (2003) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman. A respected professor tries to conceal a long-term secret after inadvertently causing a racial controversy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:50 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. FREE Sat. 4:35 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FREE Sat. 8:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FREE Sat. 1:20 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 1:45 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:10 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:15 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) ★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. A killer with a hook returns to stalk a young woman and her friends at a tropical island resort. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Thur. 4 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:20 a.m.

I’ll Get You (1953) ★★ George Raft, Sally Gray. An FBI man and a British intelligence woman catch a gang smuggling scientists to the communists. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m.

Ice Sharks (2016) Edward DeRuiter, Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau. Scientists fights for their lives when aggressive, ravenous sharks break through the ice at their Arctic research station. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 8:30 a.m.

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 4:50 a.m.

In Our Time (1944) ★★ Ida Lupino, Paul Henreid. A Polish count and his British bride burn their farm to keep it from the Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

In This Our Life (1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland. A wretched woman runs off with her sister’s husband, for starters. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Advertisement

The International (2009) ★★ Clive Owen, Naomi Watts. Un agente de Interpol y una abogada de Nueva York unen fuerzas para terminar con el financiamiento ilegal de un banco a un grupo terrorista. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. COM Sat. 8 p.m.

Invisible Stripes (1939) ★★★ George Raft, Jane Bryan. An ex-convict joins bank robbers to finance his younger brother’s honest business. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 a.m.

INXS: Live Baby Live (1991) Garry Beers. Live concert footage of the band INXS playing a sold out show at Wembley Stadium in 1991. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KPBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Irrational Man (2015) ★★ Jamie Blackley, Joaquin Phoenix. A tormented philosophy professor considers murdering a corrupt judge to find meaning in his life. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:29 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:10 a.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) ★★★★ Claudette Colbert, Clark Gable. A newsman rides a bus and shares a cabin with a tycoon’s runaway daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful World (1939) ★★ Claudette Colbert, James Stewart. A framed private eye uses disguises and kidnaps a poet while trying to find a killer. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including Sweatsuit Cocktail and Beehive Tetherball. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña. A Vietnam vet prone to flashbacks walks the edge of sanity as he searches for the cause of his nightmarish visions. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Jane Doe: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A woman must find an arms dealer who faked a heart attack to escape from prison. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Jane Doe: Now You See It, Now You Don’t (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A housewife who secretly works for the government must help solve the theft of the Declaration of Independence. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

Jane Doe: The Harder They Fall (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. An agent investigates the death of an executive whose company is shipping contaminated food to Third World countries. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

Jane Doe: The Wrong Face (2005) ★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. Undercover NSA special agent Kathy Davis springs into action to solve the kidnapping of a prosecutor’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

Jane Doe: Ties That Bind (2007) ★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. Despite strong evidence, a woman tries to prove that a CEO did not murder his partner. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Jane Doe: Vanishing Act (2005) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A top-secret government agency calls back to duty a former agent-turned-housewife in suburbia. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

Jane Doe: Yes, I Remember It Well (2006) Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A woman and her mother set aside their angst to investigate the kidnapping of a British agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Jennifer’s Body (2009) ★★ Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried. A beautiful cheerleader gains an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a hungry demon takes control of her body. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:39 p.m.

Jersey Shore Shark Attack (2012) ★★ Paul Sorvino, Tony Sirico. Underwater drilling off the Jersey Shore attracts dozens of hungry sharks to the crowded beaches during the Fourth of July weekend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) ★★★ Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson. Jesus, Judas and Mary Magdalene cross paths in a rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Joan of Paris (1942) ★★★ Michele Morgan, Paul Henreid. A French barmaid distracts the Gestapo so an underground leader can sneak out British pilots. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. COM Sat. 2 p.m. COM Sat. 6 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Johnny Angel (1945) ★★ George Raft, Claire Trevor. The son of a freighter captain searches New Orleans for his father’s killers and stolen gold bullion. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 5:10 p.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:05 a.m. EPIX Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Wed. 11:30 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:48 p.m. STARZ Tues. 9:12 a.m. STARZ Tues. 9:31 p.m. STARZ Thur. 10:13 a.m. STARZ Thur. 6:47 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 1 p.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Wed. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. LIFE Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in New York, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Mon. 11 p.m. VH1 Tues. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 a.m. TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Mon. 11 a.m.

Keep Watching (2017) ★★ Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez. Home intruders force members of a family to play a terrifying game of life or death. As the mysterious rules become clear, they soon learn that their nightmare is streaming live to viewers all around the world. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Sat. 3 a.m.

Kickboxer (1989) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Alexio. Un kickboxer tiene que aprender una nueva manera de luchar para vencer al matón que hirió a su hermano. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TRU Sat. 8 a.m.

Killer Dream Home (2020) Maiara Walsh, Eve Mauro. When happy couple Jules and Josh buy their dream house on a magnificent estate, they recruit beautiful Morgan to help them with the interior design, unaware that Morgan has a history with the home and will stop at nothing to make it her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Killer Next Door (2019) Andrea Bogart, Hannah Barefoot. After her husband dies in a car crash, Julie moves across the country with her son, Matty, to be closer to her late husband’s twin, Alison. Little does she know, Alison blames her for her brother’s death and wants her nephew, Matty, all to herself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. KTTV Mon. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

A Kiss Before Dying (1991) ★★ Matt Dillon, Sean Young. A social climber kills a tycoon’s daughter, then marries her twin and goes to work for her father. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:25 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. MTV Thur. 11 a.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Wed. 10:35 p.m. SYFY Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid 2 (2007) John Schneider, Sam McMurray. A sheriff, a big-game hunter and a wildlife officer try to kill three giant crocodiles. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. SYFY Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:51 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 11:28 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:24 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:47 p.m.

Advertisement

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 11:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Last Exorcism (2010) ★★ Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell. While a film crew documents his final days as an exorcist, a deceitful cleric must summon true faith when he encounters real evil at a Louisiana farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:40 a.m. CMAX Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Last Kiss (2006) ★★★ Zach Braff, Casey Affleck. Four friends cope with the consequences of their choices in life as they approach the age of 30. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:20 a.m. CMAX Sat. 3:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Fri. 11 p.m. SYFY Sat. 1:03 p.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BRVO Fri. 4:44 p.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m. FS1 Fri. 8 p.m. BRVO Sat. Noon OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E Sat. 7:30 p.m. E Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Wed. 1 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Leprechaun Returns (2018) Taylor Spreitler, Mark Holton. Sorority sisters unwittingly awaken a depraved leprechaun who decides to teach them a lesson in murder. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:59 a.m.

Advertisement

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 8 a.m. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 8 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TBS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. MTV Thur. 2 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Light in the Piazza (1962) ★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Rossano Brazzi. An American allows her mentally impaired daughter to marry a rich young man in Florence. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BRVO Fri. 7:44 p.m. BRVO Fri. 9:52 p.m.

The Little Mermaid (2018) William Moseley, Poppy Drayton. A reporter and his niece discover a beautiful creature they believe to be a real mermaid. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SHOW Tues. 6:10 a.m.

A Little Romance (1979) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Diane Lane. A worldly Parisian tells two teenage lovers to kiss at dusk under the Bridge of Sighs in Venice. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:37 a.m. STARZ Mon. 10:16 a.m. STARZ Mon. 8 p.m. STARZ Sun. 1:27 a.m.

Loan Shark (1952) ★★ George Raft, Dorothy Hart. An ex-convict acts tough at a tire plant to expose a racket preying on workers. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Sat. 2:35 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Tues. 1 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Becca Tobin, Niall Matter. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Love at Sea (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. An event planner aboard a cruise ship butts heads with a rookie cruise director. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

Love at the Shore (2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Love Blossoms (2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Love by Chance (2016) Beau Garrett, Benjamin Ayres. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Love in the Forecast (2020) Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell. An aspiring meteorologist befriends a neighbor who teaches her the importance of trusting nature and each other. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Love Me if You Dare (2003) ★★ Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard. Close childhood friends continuously dare each other to pull pranks in a twisted game of one-upmanship. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Love on Harbor Island (2020) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner. Sparks fly between an interior designer and a handsome pilot who finds homes for rescue dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew W. Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Love, of Course (2018) Kelly Rutherford, Cameron Mathison. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Thur. 10:25 a.m.

Loving (1970) ★★★ George Segal, Eva Marie Saint. A free-lance artist goes to a party with his wife and makes a spectacle with another man’s wife. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Loving (2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. 10 a.m.

La última sombra (2011) Eleazar García, Oscar López. Las cosas se complican entre el gobierno y los capos de la mafia cuando una carga de droga desaparece. Una ola de violencia y asesinatos se produce por este motivo, pero entre balas y sangre será difícil descubrir el rastro de La Última Sombra. (NR) KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Lucky One (2012) ★★ Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling. A war veteran pursues a romance with the woman whose photograph he believes helped him survive his tour of duty in Iraq. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Thur. 11 p.m. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

M’Liss (1936) ★★ Anne Shirley, John Beal. An Old West innocent with a drunken father thinks a stranger’s kiss means marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. OVA Thur. 9 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. NICK Sun. 10 a.m. NICK Sun. 6 p.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:25 p.m.

Make Way for a Lady (1936) ★★ Herbert Marshall, Anne Shirley. A widower’s ultramodern daughter tries to find him a wife. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 12:55 p.m.

A Man to Remember (1938) ★★ Edward Ellis, Anne Shirley. Impoverished physician and widower John Doc Abbott spends his life serving both the poor and rich alike. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Manpower (1941) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Marlene Dietrich. Two friends find their relationship crumbling over a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s You Belong to Me (2002) ★ Lesley-Anne Down, Daniel Morgenroth. Two psychologists probe the disappearance of a wealthy woman who might have been the victim of a seductive killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Thur. 2 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:28 p.m. STARZ Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:10 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m. BET Mon. 9 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:24 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:46 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:28 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 10:16 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:10 p.m.

Megalodon (2018) Michael Madsen, Dominic Pace. A military vessel that is searching for an unidentified submersible finds itself face to face with a giant shark, forced to use only what is on board to defend itself from the monstrous beast. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Mon. 3 p.m. SYFY Mon. 11:27 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Tues. 8 p.m. STARZ Thur. 1:59 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:20 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. SUND Mon. 11:30 a.m.

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015) ★★ Kit Harington, Peter Firth. A former MI5 agent investigates the disappearance of Harry Pearce when the operative is blamed for the escape of a ruthless terrorist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 1 a.m.

Midway to Love (2019) Rachel Hendrix, Daniel Stine. A psychologist quits her job as a television host and returns to her hometown, where she reunites with her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014) ★★ Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron. A pistol-packing woman helps a cowardly farmer find his inner courage, but when her outlaw husband rides into town seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound bravery to the test. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Fri. 9 a.m. SHOW Fri. 9:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:50 p.m.

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Amy Adams. A middle-aged British governess gets a taste of the glamorous life when she takes a job as the caretaker of an American celebrity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Mississippi River Sharks (2017) Jeremy London, Cassie Steele. When sharks congregate in the Mississippi River, it’s up to an actor to stop them. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Tues. 10:30 a.m. SYFY Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m. TMC Wed. 10:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Molly (1999) ★ Elisabeth Shue, Aaron Eckhart. An autistic woman undergoes experimental surgery which leaves her a genius but with the emotional development of a child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 a.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Mother Carey’s Chickens (1938) ★★ Ruby Keeler, Anne Shirley. An 1890s widow has two sons, and two daughters in love with the same man. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (1974) ★★★ Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates an American industrialist’s murder aboard the world-famous luxury train. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Murder, My Sweet (1944) ★★★ Dick Powell, Claire Trevor. The search for a missing person plunges detective Philip Marlowe into a deadly web of blackmail and murder. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Music in Manhattan (1944) ★★ Anne Shirley, Dennis Day. Free publicity follows when a song-and-dance man’s partner is mistaken for a war hero’s bride. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

My Husband’s Secret Wife (2018) Helena Mattsson, Josh Kelly. A recently married woman learns that her husband has another wife. Devastated, she decides to inform the other woman of her husband’s deceit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

My Stepfather’s Secret (2019) Vanessa Marcil, Eddie McClintock. College student Bailey returns home for the summer and is alarmed by her mother’s plans to wed her new boyfriend, Hugo, immediately. Now, with a rushed wedding looming on the horizon, Bailey learns some unsettling details about Hugo’s background. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

My Wife’s Secret Life (2019) Jason Cermak, Blake Williams. Kent devises a revenge plan against a woman whose husband ruined his marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. OVA Sun. 11:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 9:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 11:30 p.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney. A college student tries to manage her studies, a new boyfriend and the rotten child in her care when she takes a job with a rich but dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. BRVO Wed. 2:02 a.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FS1 Wed. 5 p.m.

El navegante (2000) Manuel Ojeda, El Puma de Sinaloa. Un presidente municipal contrata a un famoso pistolero para que mate a su odiado rival Mariano Rivas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sun. Noon

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Fri. 9:30 p.m. E Sat. 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Fri. 1:25 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:22 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford, Janet Montgomery. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) TMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Nighthawks (1981) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Billy Dee Williams. Two undercover detectives are assigned to a special task force tracking an international terrorist. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Nightmare Shark (2018) Bobby Campo, Rachele Brooke Smith. Shark-attack survivors are hunted by a supernatural shark that haunts their dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 10 a.m.

Nightmare Tenant (2019) Lauralee Bell, Virginia Tucker. When a woman rents out her college-bound daughter’s room to a young woman, she doesn’t realize that the girl is her daughter’s vengeful high school rival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Nine Lives (2016) ★ Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Garner. A workaholic billionaire tries to communicate with his family when a bizarre turn of events traps him inside the body of a cat named Mr. Fuzzypants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

No Good Deed (2002) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Milla Jovovich. Three thieves hold a policeman hostage, as they plot to steal $10 million from a bank. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Mon. 8:13 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:34 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Nocturne (1946) ★★★ George Raft, Lynn Bari. A police detective asks too many questions about a Hollywood composer’s so-called suicide. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Not Another Teen Movie (2001) ★ Chyler Leigh, Chris Evans. A high-school quarterback bets a rival he can transform an unpopular student into a prom queen. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Thur. Noon

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sun. 7:44 a.m.

Now, Voyager (1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. A Boston spinster finds a lover after the counsel of a kind psychiatrist brings her out of her frumpy shell. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:12 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sat. 10:32 a.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Tues. 9:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 3 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Odio, Amor y Muerte (1992) Fernando Casanova, Jorge Russek. Unos mineros en busca de fortuna debaten entre el amor que tienen por la misma mujer, o su ambición por encontrar oro. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Of Human Bondage (1946) ★★ Eleanor Parker, Paul Henreid. Based on the novel by W. Somerset Maugham. A doctor-artist develops a tragic infatuation with a promiscuous waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Mon. 12:20 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint. A conscience-stricken ex-boxer stands up to a corrupt union boss after unwittingly participating in a fellow longshoreman’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:25 a.m. STARZ Tues. 3:13 p.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Only for One Night (2016) Brian White, Karrueche Tran. A married woman with a perfect life deals with betrayal when her sister drugs her husband and sleeps with him. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Out Cold (2001) ★ Jason London, Lee Majors. Friends try to thwart a weaselly heir to a resort who plans on selling the operation to a cowboy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:27 a.m.

Advertisement

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:49 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Tues. 11 a.m.

Outpost in Morocco (1949) ★★ George Raft, Marie Windsor. A French Foreign Legion captain loves an enemy Arab chieftain’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Overnight Delivery (1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Mon. 1:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 6:25 a.m.

Ozark Sharks (2016) Laura Cayouette, Allisyn Ashley Arm. A survivalist helps a family survive when freshwater sharks attack. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Fri. 9:31 a.m.

P

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

P.S. I Love You (2007) ★★ Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 6:13 a.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m. TRU Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Palm Beach Story (1942) ★★★★ Claudette Colbert, Joel McCrea. An inventor’s wife meets some sporting millionaires on a train to Florida. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Parrish (1961) ★ Troy Donahue, Claudette Colbert. A poor young man cuts a swath in the Connecticut tobacco world; then his mother marries a big-shot planter. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

The Parts You Lose (2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m. FX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Pathfinder (2007) ★★ Karl Urban, Moon Bloodgood. American Indians adopt and raise as their own a Viking boy who was left behind by his own people during a raid. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Sun. 11 a.m. OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 7:05 a.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 9 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Tues. 6:15 p.m. SHOW Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Perfect Skin (2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 a.m.

The Perfect Stalker (2016) Danielle Savre, Jefferson Brown. When a woman who is suffering from histrionic personality disorder becomes obsessed with her new neighbor, she invents an imaginary stalker. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Avenging Ace (1988) ★★ Raymond Burr, Patty Duke. Told of a new witness, lawyer Mason defends a military officer he sentenced for murder as a judge. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Perry Mason: The Case of the Lady in the Lake (1988) ★★ Raymond Burr, David Hasselhoff. Lawyer Mason finds a conspiracy around a man accused of killing his missing heiress wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Thur. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Lethal Lesson (1989) ★★ Raymond Burr, Brian Keith. Mason relunctantly defends a law student for the murder of another student whose father Mason knows. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Fri. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Murdered Madam (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Ann Jillian. Lawyer Mason defends a man for killing his wife, an ex-madam doing PR work for bank swindlers. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Mon. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Scandalous Scoundrel (1987) ★★ Raymond Burr, Barbara Hale. Lawyer Mason and Della Street party with a tabloid publisher later found dead in the pool. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Tues. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISNXD Wed. 11 a.m. DISNXD Thur. 9 p.m. DISNXD Fri. 7 p.m.

Pineapple Express (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, James Franco. A stoner who witnessed a murder flees with his dealer when a drug lord and crooked cop trace a rare strain of marijuana back to them. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:20 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:41 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:41 a.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FREE Sun. 2:46 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Planet of the Sharks (2016) Stephanie Beran, Brandon Auret. Global warming has melted Earth’s glacial mass, submerging nearly the entire planet in water. Sharks now dominate the planet as one massive school is led by a mutant alpha. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:50 a.m.

The Pledge (2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:05 a.m. CMAX Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. BBCA Fri. 1:05 a.m. BBCA Fri. 3 p.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (1987) ★ Steve Guttenberg, Bubba Smith. Citizens join misfit officers in a crime-watch program headed for disaster. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:05 p.m.

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989) ★★ Bubba Smith, David Graf. Clownish police officers are on the lookout for a three-ring circus of thieves. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:25 a.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. The zany graduates attempt to stop rampant acts of vandalism when they take to the meanest beat on the streets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow (1994) ★ George Gaynes, Michael Winslow. The wacky law enforcers travel to Russia to bring down a mobster and his high-tech plot of world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) ★★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer’s world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FXX Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen. A convoluted courtship begins between a young woman and the handsome friend of a wealthy bachelor. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. OVA Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice (1940) ★★★ Greer Garson, Laurence Olivier. The arrival of wealthy bachelors in town causes an uproar when families with single daughters aggressively seek engagements, including the Bennet family, with five eligible daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 9:45 a.m.

The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Laurence Olivier. A Balkan prince regent courts a Milwaukee chorus girl during the 1911 coronation in London. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 p.m.

Project X (2012) ★★ Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper. Three anonymous high-school seniors decide to make their mark by throwing a party that no one will ever forget. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Mon. 7:50 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. STARZ Thur. 3:31 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:09 p.m.

Pumpkin Pie Wars (2016) Julie Gonzalo, Eric Aragon. The respective children of two rival bakers fall in love while preparing to compete against each other in a pumpkin pie contest. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 12:40 p.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 10:04 p.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Q

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Qué le Tiras Cuando Sueñas Mexicano (1979) ★★ Luis de Alba. Un profesor se enamora de una mujer que tiene una deuda pendiente con unos criminales que quieren atraparla. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Queen & Slim (2019) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 6:40 p.m. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Queen (2006) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen. Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair try to reach a compromise in determining the royal family’s public reaction to Princess Diana’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:30 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Wed. 6:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Race Street (1948) ★★ George Raft, William Bendix. A police detective and a bookie bust a protection racket in San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. OVA Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Raintree County (1957) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor. A New Orleans belle lures a man away from his sweetheart and into marriage during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Tues. 2:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 4 a.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Thur. 5 p.m. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:40 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. Después de que las tropas norcoreanas se adueñan de su ciudad, un grupo de jóvenes americanos de Spokane, entre los que hay un veterano de la guerra de Irak, se refugian en los bosques y forman una guerrilla para atacar al enemigo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 10 p.m.

Red Light (1949) ★★ George Raft, Virginia Mayo. A tough businessman searches for a hotel Bible he thinks will lead him to his brother’s killer. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

RENO 911!: Miami (2007) ★★ Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:01 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Fri. 5:09 p.m.

Restrepo: Afghan Outpost (2010) ★★★ A platoon spends a year in one of Afghanistan’s valleys. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. NGC Fri. 4:02 a.m.

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) ★★★ Clu Gulager, James Karen. Punk rockers, a cremator and medical-supply workers have a problem with zombies in Kentucky. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:25 a.m.

El río de las animas (1964) Joaquín Cordero, Germán Robles. Dos vaqueros llegan a un pueblo abandonado debido a las inundaciones, pero descubren que todo es culpa de un cacique. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Wed. 11 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. STARZ Sat. 3:34 p.m. STARZ Sun. 3:47 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Roboshark (2015) Hristo Balabanov, Nigel Barber. A shark goes on a rampage in Seattle after devouring an alien space probe in the Pacific Ocean. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Rock Dog (2016) ★★ Voices of Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard. Animada. Una radio caída del cielo cambia la hasta entonces apacible vida de un mastín tibetano. El perro descubre el rock y abandona su aldea para encontrar a un músico legendario y convertirse en una estrella del rock. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Rock the Kasbah (2015) ★ Bill Murray, Arian Moayed. After discovering a talented teenage singer in Afghanistan, a washed-up American music manager makes it his mission to land her a spot on the television show Afghan Star. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:50 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 1:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Peter Porte. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of Roman Holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Room for Murder (2018) Adam Huber, Jenna Kanell. A young woman comes home during a college break and discovers her mother has invited a stranger who has a dark past into their home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Thur. 1:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:05 a.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Run This Town (2019) Ben Platt, Mena Massoud. A journalist and a political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life scandal. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Wed. 1 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sat. Noon

Running Scared (2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:55 a.m. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Ruthless Realtor (2020) Christie Burson, Lily Anne Harrison. After buying their dream home, a happy couple face repeated warnings from a meddling real-estate agent that their lives are in grave danger. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Wed. 7:40 a.m. TMC Wed. 11:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:35 p.m.

The Samaritan (2012) ★ Samuel L. Jackson, Luke Kirby. After many years in prison, a former grifter tries to go straight, but the son of his former partner insists on learning the game and relieving a feared gangster of $8 million. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 7:25 p.m.

Advertisement

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SYFY Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Sanctum (2011) ★★ Richard Roxburgh, Ioan Gruffudd. While exploring an underwater cave system in the South Pacific, a skilled diver and his team become trapped in the treacherous labyrinth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:30 a.m. CMAX Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Sandpiper (1965) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. A free-spirited artist, who lives near California’s Big Sur, meets the administrator of the parochial school that her young son attends and lures the cleric away from his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Saturday’s Children (1940) ★★ John Garfield, Anne Shirley. An inventor and his bride get testy in the city as they try to make ends meet. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Mon. 5 a.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Fri. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SHOW Sun. 6:25 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:35 p.m. STARZ Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:45 a.m.

The Secret Fury (1950) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Robert Ryan. The man a woman was going to marry tries to find the killer who’s trying to drive her mad. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Secret Heart (1946) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Walter Pidgeon. A teenager’s despondency over her father’s suicide causes concern for her brother and stepmother Narrated by Hume Cronyn. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Secrets in a Small Town (2019) Kate Drummond, Rya Kihlstedt. A mother’s worst nightmare comes true when her teenaged daughter goes missing. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Secrets in the Basement (2020) Melina Bartzokis, Nick Cassidy. An unsuspecting couple move into a new suburban house where a mysterious, masked figure lives in the basement. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:15 p.m. CMAX Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. E Sun. 8 p.m. E Mon. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Sex and the City 2 (2010) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Now married to Big, Carrie faces temptation when she unexpectedly runs into Aidan while on vacation with the gals in Abu Dhabi. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. E Sun. 11 p.m. E Mon. 5 a.m. E Mon. 6 a.m. BRVO Tues. 11 p.m.

Shadows of the Dead (2016) Kennedy Tucker, Thomas Miguel Ruff. A creature that lives in the shadows single-mindedly hunts down a group of teenagers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:53 p.m. STARZ Fri. 3:49 p.m.

Advertisement

Sharknado (2013) ★ Tara Reid, Ian Ziering. A monstrous storm devastates Los Angeles, leaving the streets flooded and infested with sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 3 p.m.

Sharknado 2: The Second One (2014) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. A freak weather system brings in ravenous sharks to munch on hapless New Yorkers and iconic landmarks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 1 p.m.

Sharktopus (2010) Eric Roberts, Kerem Bursin. Genetically engineered, a monster that is half-shark and half-octopus goes on a killing spree. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. SYFY Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda (2014) Robert Carradine, Katie Savoy. A half-shark, half-octopus battles a half-pterodactyl, half-barracuda. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf (2015) Casper Van Dien, Catherine Oxenberg. A half-shark, half-octopus battles a hybrid of a killer whale and a wolf. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 12:45 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. E Fri. 7:30 p.m. E Sat. 3 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 7:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TBS Sun. 6 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Mon. 3:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:05 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TMC Tues. 7 p.m.

A Shock to the System (1990) ★★★ Michael Caine, Elizabeth McGovern. An English businessman in New York turns to murder: first his nagging wife, then his new boss. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Wed. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Showtime (2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sat. 1:59 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 9 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Side Effects (2013) ★★★ Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman’s world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:18 a.m. STARZ Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Siege (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, Annette Bening. An FBI agent, a Middle East specialist and a power-mad general try to thwart terrorists in New York. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Siete Evas para un Adán (1971) ★ Rodolfo de Anda, Zulma Faid. Un joven se lanza en paracaídas y cae en un apartado lugar donde lo encuentran siete excursionistas que lo hacen su criado. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SUND Mon. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Siren (2019) MacLeod Andrews, Margaret Ying Drake. The friendly rapport between new neighbors slowly changes when a mysterious woman arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Mon. 3:10 p.m. TMC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

6-Headed Shark Attack (2018) Brandon Auret, Chris Fisher. The attendees of a marriage boot camp on a remote island have to fight against a six-headed shark. (NR) 2 hrs. SYFY Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Skyjacked (1972) ★★ Charlton Heston, Yvette Mimieux. A jetliner captain and stewardess respond to a skyjacker who wants to go to Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Sleight (2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMT Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Sat. 5:55 a.m.

Sneakers (1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 2:40 p.m.

Some Kind of Hero (1982) ★★ Richard Pryor, Margot Kidder. A Vietnam POW comes home after six years to no wife, no business and no chance of getting back pay. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Song of Love (1947) ★★ Katharine Hepburn, Paul Henreid. Young Johannes Brahms loves struggling German composer Robert Schumann’s pianist wife, Clara. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Sorority House (1939) ★★ Anne Shirley, James Ellison. A grocer’s daughter dates a football hero and joins a snooty sorority. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Sorority Row (2009) ★ Briana Evigan, Leah Pipes. The body count rises as a group of sorority sisters begin receiving messages from a friend whose death they covered up a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Sorority Secrets (2020) Brytnee Ratledge, Elisabetta Fantone. A college student finds herself in grave danger after joining an elite sorority that doubles as an escort service. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Spanish Main (1945) ★★★ Paul Henreid, Maureen O’Hara. Dutch pirates of Tortuga save the Mexican viceroy’s daughter from marriage to the governor. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Thur. 7 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:56 p.m. STARZ Fri. 7:53 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Fri. 9:58 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:21 p.m.

Advertisement

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 12:35 p.m.

The Stalking Moon (1968) ★★ Gregory Peck, Eva Marie Saint. An Army scout rescues a white woman and her half-Indian son from their renegade captors. (G) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:54 a.m.

Advertisement

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Wed. 8 p.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Tues. 1:20 a.m.

Stardust Memories (1980) ★★ Woody Allen, Charlotte Rampling. A director attends a film-culture weekend with fans and critics who prefer his earlier, funny movies. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:25 a.m. CMAX Sat. 4:52 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Station Agent (2003) ★★★ Peter Dinklage, Patricia Clarkson. A friendly man and a tormented woman try to befriend an anti-social dwarf who inherited a train depot. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:55 a.m.

Stay Alive (2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMAX Thur. 5:50 a.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ John Travolta, Cynthia Rhodes. The dancing hero of Saturday Night Fever is six years older, beyond disco and ready for Broadway. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Thur. 11 p.m.

Steamboat ‘Round the Bend (1935) ★★ Will Rogers, Anne Shirley. Rum-based tonic fuels a wax-museum showboat captain in a life-or-death Mississippi race. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Stella Dallas (1937) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, John Boles. A working-class woman lets her daughter go to her rich father, for the girl’s own good. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 8 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 1 a.m. HBO Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Sueños de pasión: Infidelidad mortal (2014) Marcelo Buquet, Paola Toyos. Un magnate empresarial está a punto de la quiebra si no paga a la brevedad una suma millonaria y no se detendrá hasta asesinar a su esposa y cobrar su herencia para salvar el emporio. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sat. 8 a.m. TNT Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Summer in the City (2016) Julianna Guill, Marc Bendavid. After landing a big promotion managing a store in Manhattan, a woman from a small Midwestern town tries to adopt a big city personality, which leads to disastrous results. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Fri. 10 a.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 10:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Hilarie Burton, Victor Webster. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:10 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. COM Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Sun. 12:09 p.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 9:35 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Sydney White (2007) ★★ Amanda Bynes, Sara Paxton. A college freshman joins forces with seven misfits to take over the student government and promote fair treatment for nerd and noted alike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Fri. 5 p.m. E Sat. 12:30 p.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:01 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:58 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 8:43 a.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Wed. 7 p.m. E Wed. 9 p.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex: Uncut (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Paul Walker. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Framed and sent to prison, rival Los Angeles police detectives must work together to clear themselves. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:43 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:14 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

The Tenant (1976) ★★★ Roman Polanski, Isabelle Adjani. A Polish clerk rents a Paris flat and begins to act like the former tenant, who committed suicide. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:05 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

That Hamilton Woman (1941) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier. British naval hero Lord Nelson’s affair with another man’s wife ends at Trafalgar in 1805. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:53 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:03 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:25 p.m.

They Drive by Night (1940) ★★★ George Raft, Humphrey Bogart. Two trucker brothers get mixed up with a redhead and another man’s scheming wife. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Thief (1981) ★★ James Caan, Tuesday Weld. A safecracker runs into trouble with the mob when he wants to quit after one last heist. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:25 a.m.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield. A wealthy woman stalks the womanizing club owner who seduced, then betrayed, her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Thur. 8:24 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:37 a.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

36 Hours (1964) ★★★ James Garner, Eva Marie Saint. A disguised Nazi officer seeks D-Day data from a drugged U.S. major in what looks like a U.S. hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 6 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. MTV Thur. 8 a.m.

Three Came Home (1950) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Patric Knowles. A U.S. writer and her British husband endure a Japanese colonel’s prison camp. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

3 Days to Kill (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Amber Heard. Un agente moribundo del Servicio Secreto que desea reencontrarse con su hija distanciada recibe la oferta de una droga que podría salvar su vida a cambio de completar una misión final. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 7:30 p.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:40 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 4 p.m.

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Eric Bana. The unusual genetic makeup of a librarian causes him to travel back and forth through time, so that he and his beloved are always out of sync. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. POP Sat. 2 a.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Wed. 10 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. MTV Mon. 2 p.m. MTV Tues. 9:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

To Each His Own (1946) ★★★ Olivia de Havilland, John Lund. The London blitz of World War II leads to the reunion of an unwed mother and the son she gave up for adoption. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Tomorrow Is Forever (1946) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Orson Welles. A woman’s husband, listed dead in World War I, goes to work for her second husband during World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan. Rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Toni Braxton tackles personal issues related to her battle with lupus, divorce and her son’s autism. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Too Many Wives (1937) ★★ John Morley, Anne Shirley. A regular guy woos an heiress amid confusion over mistaken identity and a rare stamp. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

The Tortured (2010) Erika Christensen, Jesse Metcalfe. A couple hatch a twisted plan to take revenge on the man who killed their son. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Fri. 11:28 p.m. STARZ Sat. 5:58 p.m.

Toxic Shark (2017) Christina Masterson, Kabby Borders. A monstrous, acid-spewing shark stalks an island retreat. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Wed. 8 a.m.

Trailer Park Shark (2017) Tara Reid, Thomas Ian Nicholas. A tropical storm floods Soggy Meadows trailer park and forces a hungry shark upriver. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Transporter Refueled (2015) ★★ Ed Skrein, Ray Stevenson. Anna, una atractiva y enigmática mujer, secuestra al padre de Frank Martin mientras este le hacía una visita en el sur de Francia. Su objetivo es obligarlo a que la ayude a destruir una organización rusa que se dedica al tráfico de personas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:10 a.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Mon. 7:15 p.m. SYFY Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m.

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

21 Days (1939) ★★ Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier. An Englishman kills his lover’s husband and plans to give himself up, but his barrister brother objects. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 6 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:33 a.m. STARZ Thur. 11 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Thur. 6 p.m. FREE Fri. 1 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Wed. 8 p.m. FREE Thur. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Tues. 8 p.m. FREE Wed. 5 p.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FREE Tues. 5 p.m. FREE Wed. 2 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SYFY Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. E Thur. 5:30 p.m. E Thur. 7:45 p.m. BRVO Sat. 8:42 p.m. BRVO Sun. 1 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BRVO Sat. 6:32 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10:50 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Sat. 7 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:51 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 4:47 a.m.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m.

U

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

Unexpected Uncle (1941) ★★ Anne Shirley, James Craig. A lingerie salesgirl’s supposed uncle guides her romance with a tycoon. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:20 p.m. CMAX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:15 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 4 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett. A Caribbean vampire seeks the half-vampire, half-human New York homicide detective destined to be his bride. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sat. 3:37 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 7:49 a.m.

The Vanishing (1993) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland. A kidnapper contacts his victim’s Seattle boyfriend three years after the crime. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:54 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

Advertisement

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Fri. 6:20 a.m.

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Vuelve el ojo de vidrio (1969) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un héroe revolucionario vuelve a la acción cuando se entera que el Presidente ha sido asesinado. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

W

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Waiting to Exhale (1995) ★★★ Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. OWN Sat. 1 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sun. 5:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The Walk (2015) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley. In 1974, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit attempts to walk on a tightrope attached to the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMT Tues. 1 a.m. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 3:25 p.m. HBO Fri. 7:55 a.m.

Warning Shot (2018) David Spade, Frank Whaley. A struggling single mother and her young daughter inherit a farmhouse. When a family business rival sends armed men to take the water rights to the farm’s creek by force, the situation spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Water for Elephants (2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Sun. 7:45 a.m. HBO Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Sun. 8:45 a.m. SHOW Mon. 4:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Way We Were (1973) ★★★ Barbara Joan Streisand, Robert Redford. A leftist and a writer meet in college, and their love spans the 1930s and ‘50s. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Wedding at Graceland (2019) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A country star on the rise has a short time to plan her wedding when a date opens up at Graceland Chapel. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. 10 a.m.

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings for four weekends in a row. To avoid setups, they go together as wedding buddies. But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:29 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:04 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Western Stars (2019) ★★★ Bruce Springsteen. Backed by a band and a full orchestra, Bruce Springsteen performs all 13 songs from his new album Western Stars, touching on themes of love, loss, loneliness, family and the passage of time. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 6:05 a.m.

Westward Passage (1932) ★★ Ann Harding, Laurence Olivier. A writer boards a ship to woo back his wife who has left him to marry another man. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Wed. 9:15 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Fri. 2:30 p.m. E Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

White Boy (2017) Chris Hansen, Seth Ferranti. In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:29 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sun. 11:56 a.m. STARZ Wed. 8:52 a.m. STARZ Wed. 8 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Advertisement

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes. Twentieth-century teenagers fall in love, despite feuding families, in an update of the classic tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. STARZ Mon. 2:16 p.m. STARZ Mon. 10:17 p.m. STARZ Tues. 7:09 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

Wimbledon (2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 1:50 p.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. 10 a.m.

Without Reservations (1946) ★★ Claudette Colbert, John Wayne. Two Marines meet a woman writer on a train to Hollywood. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Woman Walks Ahead (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes. A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an Army officer intent on war with the Native Americans. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Tues. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:10 a.m.

The Wreck of the Mary Deare (1959) ★★ Gary Cooper, Charlton Heston. A salvager rescues the captain of a freighter whose mystery unfolds at a London court of inquiry. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Wrong Todd (2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Wuthering Heights (1939) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier. Emily Brontë's gothic heroine Cathy loves stableboy Heathcliff but marries squire Edgar. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m. FX Wed. 3:30 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Sat. 1:31 a.m. STARZ Sat. 9:53 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (2020) Racial tensions come to a boil when an angry mob murders Black teenager Yusuf Hawkins in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 23, 1989. The aftermath of Hawkins’ death leads to a social movement as his family and community protesters demand justice. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 5 p.m. HBO Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zombie Shark (2015) Cassie Steele, Jason London. An experimental shark goes on a rampage after escaping from a research facility. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Zombie Tidal Wave (2019) Ian Ziering, Chikashi Linzbichler. Zombies wreak bloodthirsty havoc after a tidal wave hits a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11:13 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

